Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    • November 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 14, 2021; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) runs against Carolina Panthers cornerback C.J. Henderson (15) during the third quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-Arizona Republic Nfl Cardinals Vs Panthers Carolina Panthers At Arizona Cardinals

    NFC West foes meet when the Seattle Seahawks (3-6) and the Arizona Cardinals (8-2) square off on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Lumen Field. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Seahawks vs. Cardinals

    Seattle and Arizona Stats

    • The Seahawks rack up just 1.2 more points per game (20.1) than the Cardinals give up (18.9).
    • The Seahawks rack up 20.8 fewer yards per game (302.2) than the Cardinals allow per matchup (323).
    • The Seahawks have turned the ball over six times this season, 13 fewer than the Cardinals have forced (19).
    • This year the Cardinals average eight more points per game (28.7) than the Seahawks surrender (20.7).
    • The Cardinals average 375.5 yards per game, 25.1 fewer yards than the 400.6 the Seahawks allow.
    • This season the Cardinals have turned the ball over 11 times, two more than the Seahawks' takeaways (9).

    Seahawks Impact Players

    • Russell Wilson has thrown for 1,357 yards (110-for-165), with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions (150.8 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 22 times for a team-high 100 yards and one touchdown, averaging 11.1 yards per game.
    • Alex Collins has taken 84 attempts for a team-high 345 rushing yards (38.3 YPG) and two touchdowns.
    • D.K. Metcalf has grabbed 42 passes for a team best 606 yards plus eight touchdowns. He averages 67.3 receiving yards per game.
    • This season Darrell Taylor leads the team with four sacks and has added three TFL and 14 tackles.
    • Bobby Wagner has totaled 101 tackles, two TFL, and one sack to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • Quandre Diggs has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 52 tackles and five passes defended.

    Seahawks Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Cody Barton

    LB

    Quad

    Questionable

    Jamarco Jones

    OT

    Back

    Questionable

    Kerry Hyder

    DE

    Calf

    Questionable

    Jamal Adams

    SS

    Groin

    Questionable

    D.J. Reed Jr.

    CB

    Groin

    Questionable

    Damien Lewis

    OG

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Russell Wilson

    QB

    Right finger

    Full Participation In Practice

    Ryan Neal

    SS

    Concussion

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Brandon Shell

    OT

    Shoulder

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Gerald Everett

    TE

    Groin

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Duane Brown

    OT

    Hip

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Darrell Taylor

    DE

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Poona Ford

    DT

    Elbow

    Full Participation In Practice

    Cardinals Impact Players

    • Kyler Murray has thrown for 2,276 yards while completing 72.7% of his passes, with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions (227.6 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 49 carries for 147 yards and three touchdowns.
    • James Conner has racked up a team-high 493 rushing yards (49.3 per game) and scored 11 touchdowns.
    • Christian Kirk has 47 catches (56 targets) and paces his team with 603 receiving yards (60.3 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
    • This season Markus Golden leads the team with nine sacks and has added six TFL and 30 tackles.
    • Jordan Hicks' 74 tackles, four TFL, and three sacks mean he's the team's tackle leader.
    • Byron Murphy has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 38 tackles and eight passes defended 10 this season.

    Cardinals Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Jonathan Ward

    RB

    Concussion

    Out

    Tanner Vallejo

    FB

    Knee

    Out

    Justin Pugh

    OL

    Calf

    Out

    Corey Peters

    DT

    Shoulder

    Questionable

    DeAndre Hopkins

    WR

    Hamstring

    Out

    Kyler Murray

    QB

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Colt McCoy

    QB

    Pectoral

    Questionable

    Max Garcia

    OL

    Achilles

    Questionable

    Budda Baker

    S

    Heel

    Questionable

    James Wiggins

    S

    Knee

    Questionable

    Chandler Jones

    OLB

    Not injury related-rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Rodney Hudson

    OL

    Not injury related-rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Jordan Phillips

    DE

    Groin

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Kelvin Beachum

    OL

    Not injury related-rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Michael Dogbe

    DE

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Eno Benjamin

    RB

    Groin

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Seahawks Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/25/2021

    Saints

    L 13-10

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Jaguars

    W 31-7

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Packers

    L 17-0

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Cardinals

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Washington

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    49ers

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Texans

    -

    Away

    Cardinals Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/28/2021

    Green Bay

    L 24-21

    Home

    11/7/2021

    San Francisco

    W 31-17

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Carolina

    L 34-10

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Seattle

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Chicago

    -

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Los Angeles

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Detroit

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    4:25
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

