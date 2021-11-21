Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

Nov 14, 2021; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) runs against Carolina Panthers cornerback C.J. Henderson (15) during the third quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-Arizona Republic Nfl Cardinals Vs Panthers Carolina Panthers At Arizona Cardinals

NFC West foes meet when the Seattle Seahawks (3-6) and the Arizona Cardinals (8-2) square off on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Lumen Field. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021

Sunday, November 21, 2021 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Lumen Field

Seattle and Arizona Stats

The Seahawks rack up just 1.2 more points per game (20.1) than the Cardinals give up (18.9).

The Seahawks rack up 20.8 fewer yards per game (302.2) than the Cardinals allow per matchup (323).

The Seahawks have turned the ball over six times this season, 13 fewer than the Cardinals have forced (19).

This year the Cardinals average eight more points per game (28.7) than the Seahawks surrender (20.7).

The Cardinals average 375.5 yards per game, 25.1 fewer yards than the 400.6 the Seahawks allow.

This season the Cardinals have turned the ball over 11 times, two more than the Seahawks' takeaways (9).

Seahawks Impact Players

Russell Wilson has thrown for 1,357 yards (110-for-165), with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions (150.8 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 22 times for a team-high 100 yards and one touchdown, averaging 11.1 yards per game.

Alex Collins has taken 84 attempts for a team-high 345 rushing yards (38.3 YPG) and two touchdowns.

D.K. Metcalf has grabbed 42 passes for a team best 606 yards plus eight touchdowns. He averages 67.3 receiving yards per game.

This season Darrell Taylor leads the team with four sacks and has added three TFL and 14 tackles.

Bobby Wagner has totaled 101 tackles, two TFL, and one sack to lead the team in tackles so far.

Quandre Diggs has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 52 tackles and five passes defended.

Seahawks Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Cody Barton LB Quad Questionable Jamarco Jones OT Back Questionable Kerry Hyder DE Calf Questionable Jamal Adams SS Groin Questionable D.J. Reed Jr. CB Groin Questionable Damien Lewis OG Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Russell Wilson QB Right finger Full Participation In Practice Ryan Neal SS Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Brandon Shell OT Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Gerald Everett TE Groin Did Not Participate In Practice Duane Brown OT Hip Did Not Participate In Practice Darrell Taylor DE Knee Full Participation In Practice Poona Ford DT Elbow Full Participation In Practice

Cardinals Impact Players

Kyler Murray has thrown for 2,276 yards while completing 72.7% of his passes, with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions (227.6 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 49 carries for 147 yards and three touchdowns.

James Conner has racked up a team-high 493 rushing yards (49.3 per game) and scored 11 touchdowns.

Christian Kirk has 47 catches (56 targets) and paces his team with 603 receiving yards (60.3 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.

This season Markus Golden leads the team with nine sacks and has added six TFL and 30 tackles.

Jordan Hicks' 74 tackles, four TFL, and three sacks mean he's the team's tackle leader.

Byron Murphy has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 38 tackles and eight passes defended 10 this season.

Cardinals Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Jonathan Ward RB Concussion Out Tanner Vallejo FB Knee Out Justin Pugh OL Calf Out Corey Peters DT Shoulder Questionable DeAndre Hopkins WR Hamstring Out Kyler Murray QB Ankle Questionable Colt McCoy QB Pectoral Questionable Max Garcia OL Achilles Questionable Budda Baker S Heel Questionable James Wiggins S Knee Questionable Chandler Jones OLB Not injury related-rest Did Not Participate In Practice Rodney Hudson OL Not injury related-rest Did Not Participate In Practice Jordan Phillips DE Groin Limited Participation In Practice Kelvin Beachum OL Not injury related-rest Did Not Participate In Practice Michael Dogbe DE Knee Limited Participation In Practice Eno Benjamin RB Groin Limited Participation In Practice

Seahawks Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/25/2021 Saints L 13-10 Home 10/31/2021 Jaguars W 31-7 Home 11/14/2021 Packers L 17-0 Away 11/21/2021 Cardinals - Home 11/29/2021 Washington - Away 12/5/2021 49ers - Home 12/12/2021 Texans - Away

Cardinals Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/28/2021 Green Bay L 24-21 Home 11/7/2021 San Francisco W 31-17 Away 11/14/2021 Carolina L 34-10 Home 11/21/2021 Seattle - Away 12/5/2021 Chicago - Away 12/13/2021 Los Angeles - Home 12/19/2021 Detroit - Away

Regional restrictions apply.