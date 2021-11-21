Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

How to Watch Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NFC West foes meet when the Seattle Seahawks (3-6) and the Arizona Cardinals (8-2) square off on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Lumen Field. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Seahawks vs. Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Lumen Field
Seattle and Arizona Stats
- The Seahawks rack up just 1.2 more points per game (20.1) than the Cardinals give up (18.9).
- The Seahawks rack up 20.8 fewer yards per game (302.2) than the Cardinals allow per matchup (323).
- The Seahawks have turned the ball over six times this season, 13 fewer than the Cardinals have forced (19).
- This year the Cardinals average eight more points per game (28.7) than the Seahawks surrender (20.7).
- The Cardinals average 375.5 yards per game, 25.1 fewer yards than the 400.6 the Seahawks allow.
- This season the Cardinals have turned the ball over 11 times, two more than the Seahawks' takeaways (9).
Seahawks Impact Players
- Russell Wilson has thrown for 1,357 yards (110-for-165), with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions (150.8 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 22 times for a team-high 100 yards and one touchdown, averaging 11.1 yards per game.
- Alex Collins has taken 84 attempts for a team-high 345 rushing yards (38.3 YPG) and two touchdowns.
- D.K. Metcalf has grabbed 42 passes for a team best 606 yards plus eight touchdowns. He averages 67.3 receiving yards per game.
- This season Darrell Taylor leads the team with four sacks and has added three TFL and 14 tackles.
- Bobby Wagner has totaled 101 tackles, two TFL, and one sack to lead the team in tackles so far.
- Quandre Diggs has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 52 tackles and five passes defended.
Seahawks Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Cody Barton
LB
Quad
Questionable
Jamarco Jones
OT
Back
Questionable
Kerry Hyder
DE
Calf
Questionable
Jamal Adams
SS
Groin
Questionable
D.J. Reed Jr.
CB
Groin
Questionable
Damien Lewis
OG
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Russell Wilson
QB
Right finger
Full Participation In Practice
Ryan Neal
SS
Concussion
Limited Participation In Practice
Brandon Shell
OT
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Gerald Everett
TE
Groin
Did Not Participate In Practice
Duane Brown
OT
Hip
Did Not Participate In Practice
Darrell Taylor
DE
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Poona Ford
DT
Elbow
Full Participation In Practice
Cardinals Impact Players
- Kyler Murray has thrown for 2,276 yards while completing 72.7% of his passes, with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions (227.6 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 49 carries for 147 yards and three touchdowns.
- James Conner has racked up a team-high 493 rushing yards (49.3 per game) and scored 11 touchdowns.
- Christian Kirk has 47 catches (56 targets) and paces his team with 603 receiving yards (60.3 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
- This season Markus Golden leads the team with nine sacks and has added six TFL and 30 tackles.
- Jordan Hicks' 74 tackles, four TFL, and three sacks mean he's the team's tackle leader.
- Byron Murphy has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 38 tackles and eight passes defended 10 this season.
Cardinals Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Jonathan Ward
RB
Concussion
Out
Tanner Vallejo
FB
Knee
Out
Justin Pugh
OL
Calf
Out
Corey Peters
DT
Shoulder
Questionable
DeAndre Hopkins
WR
Hamstring
Out
Kyler Murray
QB
Ankle
Questionable
Colt McCoy
QB
Pectoral
Questionable
Max Garcia
OL
Achilles
Questionable
Budda Baker
S
Heel
Questionable
James Wiggins
S
Knee
Questionable
Chandler Jones
OLB
Not injury related-rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Rodney Hudson
OL
Not injury related-rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jordan Phillips
DE
Groin
Limited Participation In Practice
Kelvin Beachum
OL
Not injury related-rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Michael Dogbe
DE
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Eno Benjamin
RB
Groin
Limited Participation In Practice
Seahawks Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/25/2021
Saints
L 13-10
Home
10/31/2021
Jaguars
W 31-7
Home
11/14/2021
Packers
L 17-0
Away
11/21/2021
Cardinals
-
Home
11/29/2021
Washington
-
Away
12/5/2021
49ers
-
Home
12/12/2021
Texans
-
Away
Cardinals Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/28/2021
Green Bay
L 24-21
Home
11/7/2021
San Francisco
W 31-17
Away
11/14/2021
Carolina
L 34-10
Home
11/21/2021
Seattle
-
Away
12/5/2021
Chicago
-
Away
12/13/2021
Los Angeles
-
Home
12/19/2021
Detroit
-
Away
