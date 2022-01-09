Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Detroit Lions defensive end Nick Williams (97) tackles Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the first half on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Ford Field in Detroit. Lions Ariz

The Arizona Cardinals (11-5) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at State Farm Stadium in an NFC West showdown. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Betting Information for Arizona vs. Seattle

Cardinals vs Seahawks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Cardinals

-5.5

48

Arizona and Seattle Stats

  • The Cardinals score 5.2 more points per game (26.2) than the Seahawks give up (21.0).
  • The Cardinals average just 5.9 fewer yards per game (377.9) than the Seahawks allow per outing (383.8).
  • The Cardinals have 14 giveaways this season, while the Seahawks have 17 takeaways.
  • This season the Seahawks rack up just 1.8 more points per game (22.3) than the Cardinals surrender (20.5).
  • The Seahawks average 317.2 yards per game, only 5.7 fewer than the 322.9 the Cardinals give up.
  • The Seahawks have 11 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 25 takeaways.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Kyler Murray has thrown for 3,547 yards (305-for-442), with 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (221.7 YPG). He's also rushed 83 times for 388 yards and five touchdowns.
  • James Conner has racked up a team-high 700 yards (43.8 per game) and scored 14 touchdowns. He also averages 20.9 receiving yards, reeling in 31 passes for 334 yards and two touchdowns.
  • Christian Kirk has been targeted 100 times and has 75 catches, leading his team with 939 yards (58.7 ypg) while also scoring five touchdowns.
  • Markus Golden has collected a team-leading 11.0 sacks, while adding 10.0 TFL and 45 tackles.
  • Over the course of the current campaign, Jalen Thompson has totaled 114 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and two interceptions and leads the team in tackles.
  • Byron Murphy has a team-high four interceptions and has tacked on 61 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and 12 passes defended 16 this season.

Cardinals Injuries: No Injuries Listed

Seahawks Impact Players

  • Russell Wilson leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 2,875 passing yards (179.7 per game), 22 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also has 178 rushing yards on 39 carries with one touchdown.
  • Rashaad Penny has churned out a team-high 559 rushing yards (34.9 per game) and scored five touchdowns.
  • Tyler Lockett has racked up 68 receptions for 1,077 yards, best on his team, and six touchdowns. He averages 67.3 receiving yards per game.
  • Carlos Dunlap has 6.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 6.0 TFL and 31 tackles.
  • Bobby Wagner's 170 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception make him the team's tackle leader.
  • This season Quandre Diggs leads the team with five interceptions and has added 90 tackles and seven passes defended.

Seahawks Injuries: No Injuries Listed

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
9
2022

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
4:25
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

