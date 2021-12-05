Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    How to Watch Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Cardinals head to Chicago to take on the Bears on Sunday afternoon looking to win their second straight game.
    The Cardinals visit the Bears on Sunday coming off a bye after beating the Seahawks 23–13 two weeks ago. The win improved their record to 9–2 on the year and has them in first place in the NFC West.

    How to Watch Cardinals at Bears Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

    Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox (WRSP-Champagne / Springfield, IL)

    Live stream the Cardinals at Bears game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Arizona has been one of the biggest surprises in the NFC this year as they currently sit a game up at the top of the conference. 

    On Sunday, the Cardinals will look to stay at the top when they take on a Bears team coming off a win on Thanksgiving.

    Chicago snapped its five-game losing streak with a last-second win at Detroit. The Bears used a long drive to end the game with a field goal to keep the Lions winless on the year.

    The win came after the Bears had blown two straight games in the last minute against the Steelers and Ravens. It also improved their record to 4–7.

    Chicago needs to win at least most of the rest of its games to make the playoffs, but it won't be easy Sunday against one of the best teams in the league this year.

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears

    TV CHANNEL: FOX (WRSP-Champagne / Springfield, IL)
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
