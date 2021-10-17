How to Watch Cardinals vs. Browns

    • October 17, 2021
    How to Watch Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Kyler Murray and the Cardinals are set for a tough Week 6 test, as they travel to face the Browns and Baker Mayfield.
    One of the most anticipated games of Week 6 will be played between the Cardinals and Browns on Sunday afternoon.

    How to Watch: Cardinals at Browns

    Game Date: Oct. 17, 2021

    Game Time: 4:00 p.m. EST

    TV: FOX (WXIN-TV – Indianapolis, IN)

    Live stream Cardinals at Browns on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Kyler Murray and the Cardinals have been dominant this season and look like a legitimate Super Bowl contender in the NFC. Coming into this game, they hold a 5-0 record and first place in the NFC West division race. Arizona is an extremely good football team on both sides of the ball.

    Speaking of Murray, he has also been picking up some hype in the MVP race. He has racked up 1,512 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions, while completing a sizzling 75.2% of his passes. Murray has also picked up 110 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

    On the other side of the field, the Browns are still looking to find their groove and heat up. Baker Mayfield has been receiving a lot of criticism, but the Browns still have a 3-2 record. A win this week over the undefeated Cardinals would quiet most of the critics.

    For the Browns, Mayfield has not been able to get going consistently yet. He has completed 66.9% of his passes for 1,240 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. If Mayfield can find a rhythm, the Browns will be just fine.

    October
    17
    2021

    Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns

    TV CHANNEL: FOX (WXIN-TV – Indianapolis, IN)
    Time
    4:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
