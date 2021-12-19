How to Watch Cardinals at Lions

How to Watch Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
With the Cardinals' loss last Monday night, there are no teams in the NFL left with only two losses. Their 10-3 record though is still good enough to be No. 1 in their division and tied for No. 1 in their conference with the Packers and Buccaneers.
The Lions season has been a struggle and the complete opposite of Arizona. The Lions won their first game two weeks ago against the Vikings 29-27 and then went back to losing last week against the Broncos. They are 1-11-1 on the year.
How to Watch Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions Today:
Game Date: Dec. 19, 2021
Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Live stream the Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Arizona ranks No. 4 in the NFL in points scored per game with 28.2, No. 8 in total yards per game with 394.5, No. 8 in time of possession, and No. 4 in points given up per game with 19.5.
Detroit made a massive trade at the beginning of the season getting rid of Matthew Stafford and receiving Jared Goff. Goff has since thrown for 2,791 yards and 14 touchdowns with 8 interceptions.
Its bright spots though are De'Andre Swift, its running back, and T.J. Hockenson, its tight end.
Arizona opened up at -13.5 point favorites over Detroit with a money line of -800. Detroit's money line is +600. The Over/Under total points in this game is projected to be 47.5 points.
