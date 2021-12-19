How to Watch Cardinals at Lions

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals travel to Michigan to take on Jared Goff and the Lions on Sunday afternoon.

With the Cardinals' loss last Monday night, there are no teams in the NFL left with only two losses. Their 10-3 record though is still good enough to be No. 1 in their division and tied for No. 1 in their conference with the Packers and Buccaneers.

The Lions season has been a struggle and the complete opposite of Arizona. The Lions won their first game two weeks ago against the Vikings 29-27 and then went back to losing last week against the Broncos. They are 1-11-1 on the year.

How to Watch Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions Today:



Game Date: Dec. 19, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream the Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Arizona ranks No. 4 in the NFL in points scored per game with 28.2, No. 8 in total yards per game with 394.5, No. 8 in time of possession, and No. 4 in points given up per game with 19.5.

Detroit made a massive trade at the beginning of the season getting rid of Matthew Stafford and receiving Jared Goff. Goff has since thrown for 2,791 yards and 14 touchdowns with 8 interceptions.

Its bright spots though are De'Andre Swift, its running back, and T.J. Hockenson, its tight end.

Arizona opened up at -13.5 point favorites over Detroit with a money line of -800. Detroit's money line is +600. The Over/Under total points in this game is projected to be 47.5 points.

Regional restrictions may apply.