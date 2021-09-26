How to Watch Cardinals at Jaguars

September 26, 2021
How to Watch Arizona Cardinals at Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals look to stay undefeated as they take on Trevor Lawrence and the struggling Jaguars.
The Cardinals are one of seven undefeated teams remaining in the NFL entering the third week of the season, while the Jaguars remain winless heading into this week's class with Arizona.

How to Watch Arizona Cardinals at Jacksonville Jaguars:

Game Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Game Time: 1 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Fox (KMSB-Tuscon, AZ)

You can live stream the Cardinals at Jaguars game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has started the season looking like a legitimate MVP candidate. He has completed 73.5% of his pass attempts for 689 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions. In addition, he has two rushing touchdowns this year.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has gotten off to a rough start in his NFL career after being selected No. 1 overall in this year's NFL draft. Through two games, he has completed just 50% of his passes for 450 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions.

Urban Meyer and the Jaguars are looking to shock the rest of the league with a win against Arizona. If Lawrence can put together a strong performance on their home turf, they will have a chance for an upset against undefeated Arizona.

How To Watch

September
26
2021

Arizona Cardinals at Jacksonville Jaguars

TV CHANNEL: FOX (KMSB-Tuscon, AZ)
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
