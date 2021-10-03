How to Watch Cardinals vs. Rams

October 3, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cardinals and Rams battle for first place in the NFC West when they meet up Sunday afternoon
Author:

Everybody that follows the NFL is talking about Tom Brady's return to New England Sunday night. While that is a great story, the best game on Sunday is happening in Los Angeles.

How to Watch: Cardinals at Rams

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (KTTV - Los Angeles, CA)

Live stream Cardinals at Rams on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Rams host the Cardinals in a battle of unbeatens and with first place in the NFC West on the line. Both of these teams had high expectations this year, but both have looked even better than that. 

The Cardinals head to Los Angeles a perfect 3-0 after whipping the Titans in Week 1, slipping by the Vikings in Week 2 and then taking care of the Jaguars in Week 3. 

Kyler Murray has been great at quarterback for Arizona, throwing for 1,005 yards and seven touchdowns. He also has three touchdowns on the ground.

Murray has played well, but new Ram Matthew Stafford has played even better. Stafford has been everything the Rams were hoping for when they traded for him. He is an early MVP favorite as he has thrown for 942 yards and nine touchdowns. What is more impressive, though, is his 70.2 competition percentage. He's been incredibly efficient for the Rams this year and has them playing great football.

The Rams have looked like the best team in the NFC, but the Cardinals are right behind them. This should be a great game with the two top teams in what could be the best division in the NFL this year.

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

TV CHANNEL: FOX (KTTV - Los Angeles, CA)
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
