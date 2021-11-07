Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    How to Watch Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Cardinals will look to bounce back from their first loss of the season when they travel to San Francisco Sunday afternoon to face the 49ers.
    The Cardinals dream of a perfect season came to a crashing halt last Thursday when they lost at home to the Packers. Arizona had its seven-game winning streak snapped with the loss and it dropped them into a tie with Green Bay for the top spot in the NFC.

    How to Watch Cardinals at 49ers Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 7, 2021

    Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX (KMSB-Tuscon, AZ)

    Live stream the Cardinals at 49ers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Kyler Murray struggled during that game and threw a last-minute interception in the end zone that could have won the game for the Cardinals. There seemed to be some miscommunication between him and receiver AJ Green on the play and it cost them the game. Sunday they will look to bounce back and earn a season sweep over the 49ers.

    San Francisco will look to avenge an early season loss to the Cardinals and gain a season split. The 49ers dropped a close 17-10 game to Arizona earlier this season. The 49ers held the high-powered Cardinal offense in check, but could only muster the 10 points in the loss.

    The 49ers offense looked much better last week in scoring 18 fourth quarter points in their win against the Bears. The win snapped a four-game losing streak and has them feeling better about their chances heading into Sunday's game with the Cardinals.

    How To Watch

    November
    7
    2021

    Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers

    TV CHANNEL: FOX (KMSB-Tuscon, AZ)
    Time
    4:25
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
