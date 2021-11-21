How to Watch Cardinals at Seahawks

Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    An NFC West rivalry game pits the Cardinals against the Seahawks on Sunday.
    Author:

    The Cardinals are 8–2 and in first place in the NFC West heading into their game Sunday against the Seahawks.

    Arizona was the last undefeated team in the NFL, making it to Week 7 before losing its first game. Since then, the team has dropped two games. Last week, the Cardinals lost 34–10 to the Panthers and backup quarterback P.J. Walker.

    How to Watch Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks Online:

    Game Date: Nov. 21, 2021

    Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox

    You can live stream Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Seahawks have had a very underwhelming season for the talent on their team. They are 3–6 through 10 weeks and in dead last in the NFC West. They have only won one game in their last five weeks and that was against the Jaguars. Most recently, they lost 17–0 to the Packers.

    Both of these teams' quarterbacks have been dealing with injury issues. Russell Wilson, Seattle's leading passer, returned to action last week after missing a couple of weeks due to an injury. Arizona's leading passer, Kyler Murray, has missed the past couple of weeks as well dealing with injury issues of his own.

    Murray should be back Sunday, which would have both of these teams back to full strength. Arizona's leading rusher, James Conner, is only averaging 3.9 yards per carry on 125 carries, but he has made it to the end zone 11 times this season, more times than Wilson has thrown a touchdown this year.

    Arizona is favored to win this matchup by a spread of minus-2.5. Their money line is -135 and Seattle's money line is +115. The Over/Under on total points scored in this matchup is set at 48.5 points.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    4:25
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
