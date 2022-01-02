How to Watch Falcons at Bills

The Bills are coming off of a major divisional win over the Patriots and are now set to take on a Falcons team that is trying to keep its playoff hopes alive.

With the Bills' big win last week against the Patriots, they took the lead in the division with the tiebreaker. They are fighting for their division with New England, as they are both tied with a 9-6 record.

The Dolphins are only one game back as well at 8-7.

How to Watch Atlanta Falcons at Buffalo Bills Today:

Game Date: Jan. 2, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

The Falcons' season has not been the same, as they have a record of 7-8. Although they are not out of playoff contention yet, they would still need a plethora of things to play in their favor.

They are currently one game back from the 49ers and the Eagles, who are both 8-7 and in the final two wild card spots for the NFC. They are also tied with the Vikings and Saints at 7-8.

Buffalo is projected to win this game with a favored spread of -14.5. Its money line is -900 while Atlanta's is +600. The total projected points scored is 44.5 points.

Unfortunately, with Buffalo standing in Atlanta's way, its playoff hopes just got a little bit bleaker unless the Falcons pull off a massive upset.

