The Atlanta Falcons (7-8) go on the road to play the Buffalo Bills (9-6) at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
- Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Highmark Stadium
Buffalo and Atlanta Stats
- The Bills rack up 28.5 points per game, comparable to the 26.7 per outing the Falcons surrender.
- The Bills average only 16.3 more yards per game (381.2) than the Falcons allow per outing (364.9).
- The Bills have turned the ball over 19 times this season, two more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (17).
- The Falcons score 18.5 points per game, comparable to the 17.6 the Bills give up.
- The Falcons average 21.6 more yards per game (309.5) than the Bills give up per matchup (287.9).
- This season the Falcons have 22 turnovers, seven fewer than the Bills have takeaways (29).
Bills Impact Players
- Josh Allen has thrown for 4,048 yards (374-for-575), with 34 touchdowns and 12 interceptions (269.9 YPG). He's also carried the ball 102 times for a team-high 619 yards and four scores, averaging 41.3 YPG.
- Devin Singletary has 146 rushing attempts for a team-high 672 rushing yards (44.8 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Stefon Diggs has 89 receptions for a team-high 1,092 yards (72.8 per game) and nine touchdowns.
- This season Mario Addison leads the team with four sacks and has added six TFL and 24 tackles.
- This season Tremaine Edmunds has totaled 97 tackles, six TFL, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.
- Micah Hyde has picked off five passes to lead the team while adding 67 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and 10 passes defended.
Bills Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Tremaine Edmunds
LB
Thumb
Full Participation In Practice
Taiwan Jones
RB
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Stefon Diggs
WR
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jordan Poyer
S
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Vernon Butler
DT
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Emmanuel Sanders
WR
Knee
Questionable
Ed Oliver
DT
Ankle
Questionable
Jaquan Johnson
S
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Devin Singletary
RB
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Micah Hyde
S
Forearm
Full Participation In Practice
Mario Addison
DE
Rest
Limited Participation In Practice
Falcons Impact Players
- Matt Ryan has 3,555 passing yards (237 per game) and a 67.9% completion percentage, throwing 19 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions.
- Cordarrelle Patterson has racked up a team-high 579 rushing yards (38.6 per game) and scored six touchdowns. He has tacked on 49 catches for 523 yards, also tops on the team, with five receiving touchdowns.
- Kyle Pitts has 64 catches (101 targets) and paces his team with 949 receiving yards (63.3 per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- Dante Fowler Jr. has registered a team-leading 4.5 sacks, while adding five TFL and 30 tackles.
- Over his current campaign, Foyesade Oluokun has 166 tackles, four TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.
Falcons Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Dante Fowler Jr.
OLB
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Fabian Moreau
CB
Ribs
Doubtful
Bills Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/12/2021
Buccaneers
L 33-27
Away
12/19/2021
Panthers
W 31-14
Home
12/26/2021
Patriots
W 33-21
Away
1/2/2022
Falcons
-
Home
Falcons Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/12/2021
Carolina
W 29-21
Away
12/19/2021
San Francisco
L 31-13
Away
12/26/2021
Detroit
W 20-16
Home
1/2/2022
Buffalo
-
Away
