Dec 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts to the crowd after defeating the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons (7-8) go on the road to play the Buffalo Bills (9-6) at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bills vs. Falcons

Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Sunday, January 2, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Buffalo and Atlanta Stats

The Bills rack up 28.5 points per game, comparable to the 26.7 per outing the Falcons surrender.

The Bills average only 16.3 more yards per game (381.2) than the Falcons allow per outing (364.9).

The Bills have turned the ball over 19 times this season, two more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (17).

The Falcons score 18.5 points per game, comparable to the 17.6 the Bills give up.

The Falcons average 21.6 more yards per game (309.5) than the Bills give up per matchup (287.9).

This season the Falcons have 22 turnovers, seven fewer than the Bills have takeaways (29).

Bills Impact Players

Josh Allen has thrown for 4,048 yards (374-for-575), with 34 touchdowns and 12 interceptions (269.9 YPG). He's also carried the ball 102 times for a team-high 619 yards and four scores, averaging 41.3 YPG.

Devin Singletary has 146 rushing attempts for a team-high 672 rushing yards (44.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

Stefon Diggs has 89 receptions for a team-high 1,092 yards (72.8 per game) and nine touchdowns.

This season Mario Addison leads the team with four sacks and has added six TFL and 24 tackles.

This season Tremaine Edmunds has totaled 97 tackles, six TFL, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.

Micah Hyde has picked off five passes to lead the team while adding 67 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and 10 passes defended.

Bills Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Tremaine Edmunds LB Thumb Full Participation In Practice Taiwan Jones RB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Stefon Diggs WR Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Jordan Poyer S Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Vernon Butler DT Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Emmanuel Sanders WR Knee Questionable Ed Oliver DT Ankle Questionable Jaquan Johnson S Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Devin Singletary RB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Micah Hyde S Forearm Full Participation In Practice Mario Addison DE Rest Limited Participation In Practice

Falcons Impact Players

Matt Ryan has 3,555 passing yards (237 per game) and a 67.9% completion percentage, throwing 19 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions.

Cordarrelle Patterson has racked up a team-high 579 rushing yards (38.6 per game) and scored six touchdowns. He has tacked on 49 catches for 523 yards, also tops on the team, with five receiving touchdowns.

Kyle Pitts has 64 catches (101 targets) and paces his team with 949 receiving yards (63.3 per game) while scoring one touchdown.

Dante Fowler Jr. has registered a team-leading 4.5 sacks, while adding five TFL and 30 tackles.

Over his current campaign, Foyesade Oluokun has 166 tackles, four TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

Falcons Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Dante Fowler Jr. OLB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Fabian Moreau CB Ribs Doubtful

Bills Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/12/2021 Buccaneers L 33-27 Away 12/19/2021 Panthers W 31-14 Home 12/26/2021 Patriots W 33-21 Away 1/2/2022 Falcons - Home

Falcons Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/12/2021 Carolina W 29-21 Away 12/19/2021 San Francisco L 31-13 Away 12/26/2021 Detroit W 20-16 Home 1/2/2022 Buffalo - Away

Regional restrictions apply.