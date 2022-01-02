Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    How to Watch Atlanta Falcons vs. Buffalo Bills: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts to the crowd after defeating the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

    The Atlanta Falcons (7-8) go on the road to play the Buffalo Bills (9-6) at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bills vs. Falcons

    Buffalo and Atlanta Stats

    • The Bills rack up 28.5 points per game, comparable to the 26.7 per outing the Falcons surrender.
    • The Bills average only 16.3 more yards per game (381.2) than the Falcons allow per outing (364.9).
    • The Bills have turned the ball over 19 times this season, two more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (17).
    • The Falcons score 18.5 points per game, comparable to the 17.6 the Bills give up.
    • The Falcons average 21.6 more yards per game (309.5) than the Bills give up per matchup (287.9).
    • This season the Falcons have 22 turnovers, seven fewer than the Bills have takeaways (29).

    Bills Impact Players

    • Josh Allen has thrown for 4,048 yards (374-for-575), with 34 touchdowns and 12 interceptions (269.9 YPG). He's also carried the ball 102 times for a team-high 619 yards and four scores, averaging 41.3 YPG.
    • Devin Singletary has 146 rushing attempts for a team-high 672 rushing yards (44.8 per game) and four touchdowns.
    • Stefon Diggs has 89 receptions for a team-high 1,092 yards (72.8 per game) and nine touchdowns.
    • This season Mario Addison leads the team with four sacks and has added six TFL and 24 tackles.
    • This season Tremaine Edmunds has totaled 97 tackles, six TFL, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.
    • Micah Hyde has picked off five passes to lead the team while adding 67 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and 10 passes defended.

    Bills Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Tremaine Edmunds

    LB

    Thumb

    Full Participation In Practice

    Taiwan Jones

    RB

    Knee

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Stefon Diggs

    WR

    Rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Jordan Poyer

    S

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Vernon Butler

    DT

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Emmanuel Sanders

    WR

    Knee

    Questionable

    Ed Oliver

    DT

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Jaquan Johnson

    S

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Devin Singletary

    RB

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Micah Hyde

    S

    Forearm

    Full Participation In Practice

    Mario Addison

    DE

    Rest

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Falcons Impact Players

    • Matt Ryan has 3,555 passing yards (237 per game) and a 67.9% completion percentage, throwing 19 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions.
    • Cordarrelle Patterson has racked up a team-high 579 rushing yards (38.6 per game) and scored six touchdowns. He has tacked on 49 catches for 523 yards, also tops on the team, with five receiving touchdowns.
    • Kyle Pitts has 64 catches (101 targets) and paces his team with 949 receiving yards (63.3 per game) while scoring one touchdown.
    • Dante Fowler Jr. has registered a team-leading 4.5 sacks, while adding five TFL and 30 tackles.
    • Over his current campaign, Foyesade Oluokun has 166 tackles, four TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

    Falcons Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Dante Fowler Jr.

    OLB

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Fabian Moreau

    CB

    Ribs

    Doubtful

    Bills Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/12/2021

    Buccaneers

    L 33-27

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Panthers

    W 31-14

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Patriots

    W 33-21

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Falcons

    -

    Home

    Falcons Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/12/2021

    Carolina

    W 29-21

    Away

    12/19/2021

    San Francisco

    L 31-13

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Detroit

    W 20-16

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Buffalo

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Atlanta Falcons at Buffalo Bills

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
