Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 14, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Zach Kerr (92) tackles Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 14, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Zach Kerr (92) tackles Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

    The Carolina Panthers (5-7) square off against a fellow NFC South opponent when they host the Atlanta Falcons (5-7) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Panthers vs. Falcons

    Carolina and Atlanta Stats

    • The Panthers rack up 19.7 points per game, eight fewer than the Falcons allow per matchup (27.7).
    • The Panthers average 58.4 fewer yards per game (308.7), than the Falcons give up per outing (367.1).
    • The Panthers have turned the ball over eight more times (20 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (12) this season.
    • The Falcons score 3.1 fewer points per game (18) than the Panthers allow (21.1).
    • The Falcons collect 316.3 yards per game, 25.4 more yards than the 290.9 the Panthers give up.
    • The Falcons have turned the ball over five more times (19 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (14) this season.

    Panthers Impact Players

    • Cam Newton has thrown for 289 yards while connecting on 55.8% of his passes (29-for-52), with three touchdowns and two interceptions (96.3 yards per game). He's also run the ball 16 times for 65 yards and three touchdowns.
    • Chuba Hubbard has run for a team-best 427 yards (35.6 YPG) and tallied three touchdowns.
    • D.J. Moore has 66 catches (112 targets) and paces his team with 854 receiving yards (71.2 ypg) and four touchdowns.
    • Haason Reddick has 10.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 12 TFL and 55 tackles.
    • Over the current campaign, Jeremy Chinn has collected 78 tackles and five TFL and leads the team in tackles.
    • Shaq Thompson has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 69 tackles, five TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended.

    Panthers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    DaQuan Jones

    DT

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Michael Jordan

    OG

    Hamstring

    Out

    John Miller

    OG

    Ankle

    Out

    Rashaan Melvin

    CB

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Falcons Impact Players

    • This season Matt Ryan has put up 2,914 passing yards (242.8 per game) while going 286-for-420 (68.1%) and throwing for 16 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.
    • Cordarrelle Patterson has picked up a team-high 489 rushing yards (40.8 per game) and scored four touchdowns. He has tacked on 44 catches for 518 yards, also tops on the team, with five receiving touchdowns.
    • Kyle Pitts has racked up 49 catches for 709 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 59.1 receiving yards per game.
    • Dante Fowler Jr. has registered a team-leading 3.5 sacks, while adding two TFL and 23 tackles.
    • Foyesade Oluokun's 135 tackles, three TFL, two sacks, and one interception make him the team's tackle leader.
    • Jaylinn Hawkins has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on nine tackles and three passes defended 12 this season.

    Falcons Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Chris Lindstrom

    OG

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Richie Grant

    S

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Adetokunbo Ogundeji

    OLB

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Jonathan Bullard

    DE

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Fabian Moreau

    CB

    Hamstring

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Panthers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/14/2021

    Cardinals

    W 34-10

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Washington

    L 27-21

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Dolphins

    L 33-10

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Falcons

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Bills

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Buccaneers

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Saints

    -

    Away

    Falcons Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/18/2021

    New England

    L 25-0

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Jacksonville

    W 21-14

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Tampa Bay

    L 30-17

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Carolina

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    San Francisco

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Detroit

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Buffalo

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    chiefs
    NFL

    How to Watch Raiders at Chiefs

    2 minutes ago
    matt ryan falcons
    NFL

    How to Watch Falcons at Panthers

    2 minutes ago
    saints
    NFL

    How to Watch Saints at Jets

    2 minutes ago
    titans
    NFL

    How to Watch Jaguars at Titans

    2 minutes ago
    seahawks
    NFL

    How to Watch Seahawks at Texans

    2 minutes ago
    dallas cowboys
    NFL

    How to Watch Cowboys at Washington Football Team

    2 minutes ago
    lamar jackson ravens
    NFL

    How to Watch Ravens at Browns

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Zach Kerr (92) tackles Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Miami Dolphins defensive end Christian Wilkins (94) and Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips (15), tackle Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1), at the one yard line during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens.
    NFL

    Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy