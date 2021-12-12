Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Nov 14, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Zach Kerr (92) tackles Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers (5-7) square off against a fellow NFC South opponent when they host the Atlanta Falcons (5-7) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Panthers vs. Falcons

Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Sunday, December 12, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Bank of America Stadium

Carolina and Atlanta Stats

The Panthers rack up 19.7 points per game, eight fewer than the Falcons allow per matchup (27.7).

The Panthers average 58.4 fewer yards per game (308.7), than the Falcons give up per outing (367.1).

The Panthers have turned the ball over eight more times (20 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (12) this season.

The Falcons score 3.1 fewer points per game (18) than the Panthers allow (21.1).

The Falcons collect 316.3 yards per game, 25.4 more yards than the 290.9 the Panthers give up.

The Falcons have turned the ball over five more times (19 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Panthers Impact Players

Cam Newton has thrown for 289 yards while connecting on 55.8% of his passes (29-for-52), with three touchdowns and two interceptions (96.3 yards per game). He's also run the ball 16 times for 65 yards and three touchdowns.

Chuba Hubbard has run for a team-best 427 yards (35.6 YPG) and tallied three touchdowns.

D.J. Moore has 66 catches (112 targets) and paces his team with 854 receiving yards (71.2 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Haason Reddick has 10.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 12 TFL and 55 tackles.

Over the current campaign, Jeremy Chinn has collected 78 tackles and five TFL and leads the team in tackles.

Shaq Thompson has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 69 tackles, five TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended.

Panthers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status DaQuan Jones DT Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Michael Jordan OG Hamstring Out John Miller OG Ankle Out Rashaan Melvin CB Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice

Falcons Impact Players

This season Matt Ryan has put up 2,914 passing yards (242.8 per game) while going 286-for-420 (68.1%) and throwing for 16 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

Cordarrelle Patterson has picked up a team-high 489 rushing yards (40.8 per game) and scored four touchdowns. He has tacked on 44 catches for 518 yards, also tops on the team, with five receiving touchdowns.

Kyle Pitts has racked up 49 catches for 709 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 59.1 receiving yards per game.

Dante Fowler Jr. has registered a team-leading 3.5 sacks, while adding two TFL and 23 tackles.

Foyesade Oluokun's 135 tackles, three TFL, two sacks, and one interception make him the team's tackle leader.

Jaylinn Hawkins has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on nine tackles and three passes defended 12 this season.

Falcons Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Chris Lindstrom OG Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Richie Grant S Ankle Questionable Adetokunbo Ogundeji OLB Ankle Questionable Jonathan Bullard DE Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Fabian Moreau CB Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice

Panthers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/14/2021 Cardinals W 34-10 Away 11/21/2021 Washington L 27-21 Home 11/28/2021 Dolphins L 33-10 Away 12/12/2021 Falcons - Home 12/19/2021 Bills - Away 12/26/2021 Buccaneers - Home 1/2/2022 Saints - Away

Falcons Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/18/2021 New England L 25-0 Home 11/28/2021 Jacksonville W 21-14 Away 12/5/2021 Tampa Bay L 30-17 Home 12/12/2021 Carolina - Away 12/19/2021 San Francisco - Away 12/26/2021 Detroit - Home 1/2/2022 Buffalo - Away

