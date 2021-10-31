Oct 24, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams (99) sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) as offensive tackle Brady Christensen (70) blocks during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers (3-4) visit the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and will try to stop a four-game losing streak. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Falcons vs. Panthers

Game Day: Sunday, October 31, 2021

Sunday, October 31, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for Atlanta vs. Carolina

Favorite Spread Total Falcons -3 46.5

Atlanta and Carolina Stats

This year, the Falcons rack up just 1.6 more points per game (22.5) than the Panthers surrender (20.9).

The Falcons average 354.2 yards per game, 46.8 more yards than the 307.4 the Panthers give up per matchup.

This year, the Falcons have turned the ball over eight times, two more than the Panthers' takeaways (6).

This season the Panthers score 8.4 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Falcons allow (29.3).

The Panthers collect 34.7 fewer yards per game (328.0) than the Falcons give up per matchup (362.7).

This season the Panthers have turned the ball over 11 times, six more than the Falcons' takeaways (5).

Falcons Impact Players

Matt Ryan has thrown for 1,668 yards (166-for-244), with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions (278.0 yards per game).

Cordarrelle Patterson has taken 55 attempts for a team-high 233 rushing yards (38.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns. He's also reeled in 27 passes for 296 yards with four touchdowns receiving, leading his team in receiving yards as well.

Kyle Pitts has 31 catches (on 44 targets) and leads the team with 471 receiving yards (78.5 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.

This season Deion Jones leads the team with 2.0 sacks and has added 7.0 TFL and 58 tackles.

Over the course of the current campaign, Foyesade Oluokun has totaled 61 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.

This season Jaylinn Hawkins leads the team with two interceptions and has added four tackles and two passes defended.

Falcons Injuries: Takkarist McKinley: Out (Groin)

Panthers Impact Players

Sam Darnold leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 1,685 passing yards (240.7 per game), seven touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also has 110 rushing yards on 26 carries with five touchdowns.

Chuba Hubbard has taken 84 carries for a team-leading 309 rushing yards (44.1 per game) while scoring one touchdown. He's also caught 17 passes for 110 yards (15.7 receiving yards per game).

D.J. Moore has 46 catches (73 targets) and paces his team with 586 receiving yards (83.7 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.

Haason Reddick has 6.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 9.0 TFL and 34 tackles.

Over the course of the current campaign, Jeremy Chinn has totaled 38 tackles and 1.0 TFL and leads the team in tackles.

Shaq Thompson has intercepted one pass to lead the team while adding 25 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.

Panthers Injuries: Efe Obada: Questionable (Back), Marquis Haynes: Questionable (Knee), John Miller: Questionable (Ankle), Zach Kerr: Questionable (Toe), Russell Okung: Doubtful (Calf)

Regional restrictions apply.