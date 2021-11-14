How to Watch Atlanta Falcons vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dallas Cowboys (6-2) and the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) play at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, November 14, 2021. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cowboys vs. Falcons
- Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: AT&T Stadium
Dallas and Atlanta Stats
- The Cowboys average just 2.6 more points per game (30.1) than the Falcons allow (27.5).
- The Cowboys collect 434.3 yards per game, 73.8 more yards than the 360.5 the Falcons allow per contest.
- The Cowboys have turned the ball over four more times (11 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (7) this season.
- This season the Falcons put up just 2.1 fewer points per game (21.9) than the Cowboys give up (24).
- The Falcons average 33.5 fewer yards per game (338) than the Cowboys give up (371.5).
- This year the Falcons have 10 turnovers, four fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (14).
Cowboys Impact Players
- Dak Prescott has thrown for 2,045 yards while connecting on 69.4% of his passes (177-for-255), with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions (255.6 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 24 times for 86 yards.
- Ezekiel Elliott has put up a team-high 622 yards (77.8 per game) and picked up five touchdowns. He also averages 19.1 receiving yards, hauling in 23 passes for 153 yards and one touchdown.
- CeeDee Lamb has 41 catches (66 targets) and paces his team with 632 receiving yards (79 ypg) and four touchdowns.
- Micah Parsons is the team leader in both sacks and tackles, putting up five sacks, 10 TFL and 52 tackles.
- This season Trevon Diggs leads the team with seven interceptions and has added 26 tackles and 12 passes defended.
Cowboys Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Cedrick Wilson
WR
Shoulder
Questionable
Tyron Smith
OT
Ankle
Out
Quinton Bohanna
DT
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jake McQuaide
LS
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
CeeDee Lamb
WR
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Jayron Kearse
S
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
C.J. Goodwin
CB
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Ezekiel Elliott
RB
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Amari Cooper
WR
Hamstring
Limited Participation In Practice
Corey Clement
RB
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Bryan Anger
P
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Falcons Impact Players
- This year, Matt Ryan has racked up 2,157 passing yards (269.6 per game) while completing 209 of 301 passes (69.4%), with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions.
- Cordarrelle Patterson has taken 73 carries for a team-leading 278 rushing yards (34.8 per game) while scoring two touchdowns. He's also caught 38 passes for a team-high 459 yards with five touchdowns through the air.
- This year Kyle Pitts has 36 receptions for a team-high 546 yards (68.3 per game) and one touchdown.
- This season Deion Jones leads the team with two sacks and has added seven TFL and 82 tackles.
- Foyesade Oluokun has racked up 86 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.
- This season Jaylinn Hawkins leads the team with two interceptions and has added five tackles and three passes defended.
Falcons Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Lee Smith
TE
Back
Out
Jonathan Bullard
DE
Concussion
Out
John Cominsky
DE
Shoulder
Questionable
Kendall Sheffield
DB
Hamstring
Out
Cowboys Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/17/2021
Patriots
W 35-29
Away
10/31/2021
Vikings
W 20-16
Away
11/7/2021
Broncos
L 30-16
Home
11/14/2021
Falcons
-
Home
11/21/2021
Chiefs
-
Away
11/25/2021
Raiders
-
Home
12/2/2021
Saints
-
Away
Falcons Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/24/2021
Miami
W 30-28
Away
10/31/2021
Carolina
L 19-13
Home
11/7/2021
New Orleans
W 27-25
Away
11/14/2021
Dallas
-
Away
11/18/2021
New England
-
Home
11/28/2021
Jacksonville
-
Away
12/5/2021
Tampa Bay
-
Home
