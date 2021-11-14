Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Atlanta Falcons vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is sacked by Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper (53) during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

    The Dallas Cowboys (6-2) and the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) play at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, November 14, 2021. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Cowboys vs. Falcons

    Dallas and Atlanta Stats

    • The Cowboys average just 2.6 more points per game (30.1) than the Falcons allow (27.5).
    • The Cowboys collect 434.3 yards per game, 73.8 more yards than the 360.5 the Falcons allow per contest.
    • The Cowboys have turned the ball over four more times (11 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (7) this season.
    • This season the Falcons put up just 2.1 fewer points per game (21.9) than the Cowboys give up (24).
    • The Falcons average 33.5 fewer yards per game (338) than the Cowboys give up (371.5).
    • This year the Falcons have 10 turnovers, four fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (14).

    Cowboys Impact Players

    • Dak Prescott has thrown for 2,045 yards while connecting on 69.4% of his passes (177-for-255), with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions (255.6 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 24 times for 86 yards.
    • Ezekiel Elliott has put up a team-high 622 yards (77.8 per game) and picked up five touchdowns. He also averages 19.1 receiving yards, hauling in 23 passes for 153 yards and one touchdown.
    • CeeDee Lamb has 41 catches (66 targets) and paces his team with 632 receiving yards (79 ypg) and four touchdowns.
    • Micah Parsons is the team leader in both sacks and tackles, putting up five sacks, 10 TFL and 52 tackles.
    • This season Trevon Diggs leads the team with seven interceptions and has added 26 tackles and 12 passes defended.

    Cowboys Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Cedrick Wilson

    WR

    Shoulder

    Questionable

    Tyron Smith

    OT

    Ankle

    Out

    Quinton Bohanna

    DT

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Jake McQuaide

    LS

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    CeeDee Lamb

    WR

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Jayron Kearse

    S

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    C.J. Goodwin

    CB

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Ezekiel Elliott

    RB

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Amari Cooper

    WR

    Hamstring

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Corey Clement

    RB

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Bryan Anger

    P

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Falcons Impact Players

    • This year, Matt Ryan has racked up 2,157 passing yards (269.6 per game) while completing 209 of 301 passes (69.4%), with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions.
    • Cordarrelle Patterson has taken 73 carries for a team-leading 278 rushing yards (34.8 per game) while scoring two touchdowns. He's also caught 38 passes for a team-high 459 yards with five touchdowns through the air.
    • This year Kyle Pitts has 36 receptions for a team-high 546 yards (68.3 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Deion Jones leads the team with two sacks and has added seven TFL and 82 tackles.
    • Foyesade Oluokun has racked up 86 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • This season Jaylinn Hawkins leads the team with two interceptions and has added five tackles and three passes defended.

    Falcons Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Lee Smith

    TE

    Back

    Out

    Jonathan Bullard

    DE

    Concussion

    Out

    John Cominsky

    DE

    Shoulder

    Questionable

    Kendall Sheffield

    DB

    Hamstring

    Out

    Cowboys Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/17/2021

    Patriots

    W 35-29

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Vikings

    W 20-16

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Broncos

    L 30-16

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Falcons

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Chiefs

    -

    Away

    11/25/2021

    Raiders

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Saints

    -

    Away

    Falcons Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/24/2021

    Miami

    W 30-28

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Carolina

    L 19-13

    Home

    11/7/2021

    New Orleans

    W 27-25

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Dallas

    -

    Away

    11/18/2021

    New England

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Jacksonville

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Tampa Bay

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    14
    2021

    Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
