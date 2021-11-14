Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is sacked by Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper (53) during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys (6-2) and the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) play at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, November 14, 2021. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Falcons

Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV: FOX

Stadium: AT&T Stadium

Dallas and Atlanta Stats

The Cowboys average just 2.6 more points per game (30.1) than the Falcons allow (27.5).

The Cowboys collect 434.3 yards per game, 73.8 more yards than the 360.5 the Falcons allow per contest.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over four more times (11 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (7) this season.

This season the Falcons put up just 2.1 fewer points per game (21.9) than the Cowboys give up (24).

The Falcons average 33.5 fewer yards per game (338) than the Cowboys give up (371.5).

This year the Falcons have 10 turnovers, four fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (14).

Cowboys Impact Players

Dak Prescott has thrown for 2,045 yards while connecting on 69.4% of his passes (177-for-255), with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions (255.6 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 24 times for 86 yards.

Ezekiel Elliott has put up a team-high 622 yards (77.8 per game) and picked up five touchdowns. He also averages 19.1 receiving yards, hauling in 23 passes for 153 yards and one touchdown.

CeeDee Lamb has 41 catches (66 targets) and paces his team with 632 receiving yards (79 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Micah Parsons is the team leader in both sacks and tackles, putting up five sacks, 10 TFL and 52 tackles.

This season Trevon Diggs leads the team with seven interceptions and has added 26 tackles and 12 passes defended.

Cowboys Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Cedrick Wilson WR Shoulder Questionable Tyron Smith OT Ankle Out Quinton Bohanna DT Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Jake McQuaide LS Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice CeeDee Lamb WR Ankle Full Participation In Practice Jayron Kearse S Shoulder Full Participation In Practice C.J. Goodwin CB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Ezekiel Elliott RB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Amari Cooper WR Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Corey Clement RB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Bryan Anger P Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice

Falcons Impact Players

This year, Matt Ryan has racked up 2,157 passing yards (269.6 per game) while completing 209 of 301 passes (69.4%), with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Cordarrelle Patterson has taken 73 carries for a team-leading 278 rushing yards (34.8 per game) while scoring two touchdowns. He's also caught 38 passes for a team-high 459 yards with five touchdowns through the air.

This year Kyle Pitts has 36 receptions for a team-high 546 yards (68.3 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Deion Jones leads the team with two sacks and has added seven TFL and 82 tackles.

Foyesade Oluokun has racked up 86 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.

This season Jaylinn Hawkins leads the team with two interceptions and has added five tackles and three passes defended.

Falcons Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Lee Smith TE Back Out Jonathan Bullard DE Concussion Out John Cominsky DE Shoulder Questionable Kendall Sheffield DB Hamstring Out

Cowboys Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/17/2021 Patriots W 35-29 Away 10/31/2021 Vikings W 20-16 Away 11/7/2021 Broncos L 30-16 Home 11/14/2021 Falcons - Home 11/21/2021 Chiefs - Away 11/25/2021 Raiders - Home 12/2/2021 Saints - Away

Falcons Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/24/2021 Miami W 30-28 Away 10/31/2021 Carolina L 19-13 Home 11/7/2021 New Orleans W 27-25 Away 11/14/2021 Dallas - Away 11/18/2021 New England - Home 11/28/2021 Jacksonville - Away 12/5/2021 Tampa Bay - Home

