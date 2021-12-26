December 19, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt (3) tackles Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons (6-8) host the Detroit Lions (2-11-1) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, December 26, 2021. In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Falcons vs. Lions

Game Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021

Sunday, December 26, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Betting Information for Atlanta vs. Detroit

Favorite Spread Total Falcons -7 42.5

Atlanta and Detroit Stats

The Falcons average 18.4 points per game, 7.7 fewer than the Lions allow per matchup (26.1).

The Falcons average 313.4 yards per game, 67.1 fewer yards than the 380.5 the Lions allow per matchup.

This year, the Falcons have turned the ball over 21 times, six more than the Lions' takeaways (15).

This season the Lions rack up 10.0 fewer points per game (17.4) than the Falcons allow (27.4).

The Lions rack up 313.2 yards per game, 53.7 fewer yards than the 366.9 the Falcons give up.

The Lions have turned the ball over three more times (19 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Falcons Impact Players

Matt Ryan has thrown for 3,340 yards while connecting on 67.5% of his passes (324-for-480), with 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions (238.6 yards per game).

Cordarrelle Patterson has taken 133 carries for a team-leading 565 rushing yards (40.4 YPG) and five touchdowns. He's also caught 48 passes for 524 yards with five touchdowns receiving, leading his team in receiving yards as well.

Kyle Pitts has 58 catches (95 targets) and paces his team with 847 receiving yards (60.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

This season Dante Fowler Jr. leads the team with 4.5 sacks and has added 5.0 TFL and 27 tackles.

Over the course of the current campaign, Foyesade Oluokun has collected 152 tackles, 3.0 TFL, two sacks, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.

Jaylinn Hawkins has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 15 tackles and three passes defended 14 this season.

Falcons Injuries: Julio Jones: Out (Hamstring), James Carpenter: Out (Groin), Alex Mack: Out (Concussion), Ricardo Allen: Questionable (Concussion), Darqueze Dennard: Out (Quadricep), Marlon Davidson: Questionable (Knee), Brandon Powell: Questionable (Foot)

Lions Impact Players

D'Andre Swift has taken 140 attempts for a team-leading 555 rushing yards (39.6 per game) while scoring four touchdowns. He's also caught 56 passes for a team-high 429 yards with two touchdowns through the air.

Amon-Ra St. Brown has reeled in 65 passes for a team-high 601 yards and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 87 times, and averages 42.9 yards per game.

Charles Harris has registered a team-leading 7.5 sacks, while adding 9.0 TFL and 58 tackles.

This season Tracy Walker has totaled 77 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one sack, leading his team in tackles.

AJ Parker has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 41 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and five passes defended 14 this season.

Lions Injuries: Jamie Collins Sr.: Questionable (Neck), Tyrell Crosby: Out (Ankle), Jayron Kearse: Questionable (Hip), Kenny Golladay: Out (Hip), Darryl Roberts: Questionable (Hip), Matthew Stafford: Questionable (Rib), Matt Prater: Questionable (Back), Taylor Decker: Questionable (Groin), Halapoulivaati Vaitai: Questionable (Concussion), Frank Ragnow: Questionable (Throat)

