How to Watch the Atlanta Falcons Online All Season Long

A new era begins in Atlanta as the Falcons will be without Matt Ryan under center for the first time since 2007.

Matt Ryan won't be in a Falcons uniform for the first time since 2007. The organization drafted tight end, Kyle Pitts, in the No. 4 overall spot in the 2021 draft and so far, he looks like a great pick. They also brought back RB/WR Cordarrelle Patterson on a two-year deal. The Falcons signed QB Marcus Mariota as somewhat of a bridge replacement to the former MVP quarterback in Ryan. 

The Falcons were one of the worst teams running the ball this past season. The only team worse than them on the ground were the Texans. The team had a running-back-by-committee last season with Patterson and Mike Davis taking most of the carries. As far as quarterback play goes, Ryan had the worst season of his career. Mariota hasn't been a consistent starter since the 2018 season but he's always been reliable. 

The running game will need to improve for the Falcons to win more than seven games, but the defense was one of the worst in football last year. It will be important for the Falcons to improve while rebuilding. With Tom Brady retiring and returning, the NFC South will likely be Tampa Bay's to lose, but the new-era Falcons will be one of the more intriguing teams to watch this year.

