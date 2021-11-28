Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) shown on the bench near the end of the game against the New England Patriots during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons (4-6) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) square off at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, November 28, 2021. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Falcons

Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021

Sunday, November 28, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: TIAA Bank Field

TIAA Bank Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Atlanta and Jacksonville Stats

The Falcons average 8.4 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Jaguars surrender (26.2).

The Falcons average 54.8 fewer yards per game (308.3) than the Jaguars allow per contest (363.1).

This year, the Falcons have turned the ball over 17 times, 12 more than the Jaguars' takeaways (5).

The Jaguars score 12.9 fewer points per game (15.9) than the Falcons surrender (28.8).

The Jaguars collect 42.9 fewer yards per game (319.4) than the Falcons allow (362.3).

The Jaguars have turned the ball over eight more times (17 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Falcons Impact Players

Matt Ryan has collected 2,427 passing yards (242.7 per game) while completing 237 of 350 passes (67.7%), with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Cordarrelle Patterson has churned out a team-leading 303 rushing yards (30.3 YPG) and scored two touchdowns. He has added 39 catches for 473 yards (also a team high) with five receiving touchdowns.

Kyle Pitts has 43 catches (on 69 targets) and leads the team with 635 receiving yards (63.5 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.

Dante Fowler Jr. has 2.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added two TFL and 19 tackles.

Foyesade Oluokun has collected 110 tackles, three TFL, two sacks, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Jaylinn Hawkins has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding five tackles and three passes defended.

Falcons Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Deion Jones FB Shoulder Questionable Jonathan Bullard DE Ankle Out Kendall Sheffield DB Hamstring Out Cordarrelle Patterson RB Ankle Questionable Jaylinn Hawkins SS Ankle Full Participation In Practice

Jaguars Impact Players

This year, Trevor Lawrence has racked up 2,141 passing yards (214.1 per game) while completing 208 of 356 passes (58.4%), with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions. He has tacked on 192 rushing yards on 40 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 19.2 yards per game.

James Robinson has 112 carries for a team-high 568 rushing yards (56.8 per game) and seven touchdowns. He also has 24 catches for 169 receiving yards .

This year Marvin Jones Jr. has 42 receptions and leads the team with 486 yards (48.6 per game) while hauling in three touchdowns.

This season Josh Allen leads the team with 5.5 sacks and has added nine TFL, 51 tackles, and one interception.

Damien Wilson has racked up 71 tackles, three TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Allen has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 51 tackles, nine TFL, 5.5 sacks, and four passes defended.

Jaguars Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Shaquill Griffin CB Concussion Out Dakota Allen LB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Andre Cisco S Groin Limited Participation In Practice Tyson Campbell CB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice James Robinson RB Heel Limited Participation In Practice Logan Cooke P Knee Limited Participation In Practice Tavon Austin WR Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice

Falcons Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/7/2021 Saints W 27-25 Away 11/14/2021 Cowboys L 43-3 Away 11/18/2021 Patriots L 25-0 Home 11/28/2021 Jaguars - Away 12/5/2021 Buccaneers - Home 12/12/2021 Panthers - Away 12/19/2021 49ers - Away

Jaguars Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/7/2021 Buffalo W 9-6 Home 11/14/2021 Indianapolis L 23-17 Away 11/21/2021 San Francisco L 30-10 Home 11/28/2021 Atlanta - Home 12/5/2021 Los Angeles - Away 12/12/2021 Tennessee - Away 12/19/2021 Houston - Home

Regional restrictions apply.