    • November 28, 2021
    How to Watch Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) shown on the bench near the end of the game against the New England Patriots during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    The Atlanta Falcons (4-6) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) square off at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, November 28, 2021. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Jaguars vs. Falcons

    Atlanta and Jacksonville Stats

    • The Falcons average 8.4 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Jaguars surrender (26.2).
    • The Falcons average 54.8 fewer yards per game (308.3) than the Jaguars allow per contest (363.1).
    • This year, the Falcons have turned the ball over 17 times, 12 more than the Jaguars' takeaways (5).
    • The Jaguars score 12.9 fewer points per game (15.9) than the Falcons surrender (28.8).
    • The Jaguars collect 42.9 fewer yards per game (319.4) than the Falcons allow (362.3).
    • The Jaguars have turned the ball over eight more times (17 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (9) this season.

    Falcons Impact Players

    • Matt Ryan has collected 2,427 passing yards (242.7 per game) while completing 237 of 350 passes (67.7%), with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
    • Cordarrelle Patterson has churned out a team-leading 303 rushing yards (30.3 YPG) and scored two touchdowns. He has added 39 catches for 473 yards (also a team high) with five receiving touchdowns.
    • Kyle Pitts has 43 catches (on 69 targets) and leads the team with 635 receiving yards (63.5 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.
    • Dante Fowler Jr. has 2.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added two TFL and 19 tackles.
    • Foyesade Oluokun has collected 110 tackles, three TFL, two sacks, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • Jaylinn Hawkins has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding five tackles and three passes defended.

    Falcons Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Deion Jones

    FB

    Shoulder

    Questionable

    Jonathan Bullard

    DE

    Ankle

    Out

    Kendall Sheffield

    DB

    Hamstring

    Out

    Cordarrelle Patterson

    RB

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Jaylinn Hawkins

    SS

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Jaguars Impact Players

    • This year, Trevor Lawrence has racked up 2,141 passing yards (214.1 per game) while completing 208 of 356 passes (58.4%), with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions. He has tacked on 192 rushing yards on 40 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 19.2 yards per game.
    • James Robinson has 112 carries for a team-high 568 rushing yards (56.8 per game) and seven touchdowns. He also has 24 catches for 169 receiving yards .
    • This year Marvin Jones Jr. has 42 receptions and leads the team with 486 yards (48.6 per game) while hauling in three touchdowns.
    • This season Josh Allen leads the team with 5.5 sacks and has added nine TFL, 51 tackles, and one interception.
    • Damien Wilson has racked up 71 tackles, three TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • Allen has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 51 tackles, nine TFL, 5.5 sacks, and four passes defended.

    Jaguars Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Shaquill Griffin

    CB

    Concussion

    Out

    Dakota Allen

    LB

    Shoulder

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Andre Cisco

    S

    Groin

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Tyson Campbell

    CB

    Shoulder

    Limited Participation In Practice

    James Robinson

    RB

    Heel

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Logan Cooke

    P

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Tavon Austin

    WR

    Shoulder

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Falcons Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/7/2021

    Saints

    W 27-25

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Cowboys

    L 43-3

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Patriots

    L 25-0

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Jaguars

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Buccaneers

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Panthers

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    49ers

    -

    Away

    Jaguars Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/7/2021

    Buffalo

    W 9-6

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Indianapolis

    L 23-17

    Away

    11/21/2021

    San Francisco

    L 30-10

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Atlanta

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Los Angeles

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Houston

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    28
    2021

    Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17032619
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
