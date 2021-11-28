How to Watch Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Atlanta Falcons (4-6) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) square off at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, November 28, 2021. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jaguars vs. Falcons
- Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: TIAA Bank Field
Atlanta and Jacksonville Stats
- The Falcons average 8.4 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Jaguars surrender (26.2).
- The Falcons average 54.8 fewer yards per game (308.3) than the Jaguars allow per contest (363.1).
- This year, the Falcons have turned the ball over 17 times, 12 more than the Jaguars' takeaways (5).
- The Jaguars score 12.9 fewer points per game (15.9) than the Falcons surrender (28.8).
- The Jaguars collect 42.9 fewer yards per game (319.4) than the Falcons allow (362.3).
- The Jaguars have turned the ball over eight more times (17 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Falcons Impact Players
- Matt Ryan has collected 2,427 passing yards (242.7 per game) while completing 237 of 350 passes (67.7%), with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
- Cordarrelle Patterson has churned out a team-leading 303 rushing yards (30.3 YPG) and scored two touchdowns. He has added 39 catches for 473 yards (also a team high) with five receiving touchdowns.
- Kyle Pitts has 43 catches (on 69 targets) and leads the team with 635 receiving yards (63.5 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.
- Dante Fowler Jr. has 2.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added two TFL and 19 tackles.
- Foyesade Oluokun has collected 110 tackles, three TFL, two sacks, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Jaylinn Hawkins has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding five tackles and three passes defended.
Falcons Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Deion Jones
FB
Shoulder
Questionable
Jonathan Bullard
DE
Ankle
Out
Kendall Sheffield
DB
Hamstring
Out
Cordarrelle Patterson
RB
Ankle
Questionable
Jaylinn Hawkins
SS
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Jaguars Impact Players
- This year, Trevor Lawrence has racked up 2,141 passing yards (214.1 per game) while completing 208 of 356 passes (58.4%), with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions. He has tacked on 192 rushing yards on 40 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 19.2 yards per game.
- James Robinson has 112 carries for a team-high 568 rushing yards (56.8 per game) and seven touchdowns. He also has 24 catches for 169 receiving yards .
- This year Marvin Jones Jr. has 42 receptions and leads the team with 486 yards (48.6 per game) while hauling in three touchdowns.
- This season Josh Allen leads the team with 5.5 sacks and has added nine TFL, 51 tackles, and one interception.
- Damien Wilson has racked up 71 tackles, three TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Allen has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 51 tackles, nine TFL, 5.5 sacks, and four passes defended.
Jaguars Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Shaquill Griffin
CB
Concussion
Out
Dakota Allen
LB
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Andre Cisco
S
Groin
Limited Participation In Practice
Tyson Campbell
CB
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
James Robinson
RB
Heel
Limited Participation In Practice
Logan Cooke
P
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Tavon Austin
WR
Shoulder
Did Not Participate In Practice
Falcons Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/7/2021
Saints
W 27-25
Away
11/14/2021
Cowboys
L 43-3
Away
11/18/2021
Patriots
L 25-0
Home
11/28/2021
Jaguars
-
Away
12/5/2021
Buccaneers
-
Home
12/12/2021
Panthers
-
Away
12/19/2021
49ers
-
Away
Jaguars Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/7/2021
Buffalo
W 9-6
Home
11/14/2021
Indianapolis
L 23-17
Away
11/21/2021
San Francisco
L 30-10
Home
11/28/2021
Atlanta
-
Home
12/5/2021
Los Angeles
-
Away
12/12/2021
Tennessee
-
Away
12/19/2021
Houston
-
Home
