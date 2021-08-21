After a tepid performance in the first week of the preseason, the Atlanta Falcons hope to find their offense Saturday against the Miami Dolphins.

The Atlanta Falcons travel to Miami looking to improve on their uninspired play in a 23-3 preseason-opening loss against the Tennessee Titans last week. To beat the Dolphins, the Falcons likely will need to improve on the 21 passing yards and 117 rushing yards they managed against Tennessee.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 21, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (WFOR-TV – Miami, FL)

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the Dolphins' 20-13 loss to the Bears last week, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed eight straight passes but then threw an interception at the goal line to thwart a scoring drive. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett relieved Tagovailoa and made a great throw to Salvon Ahmed for a touchdown.

The Dolphins' first-team defense limited the Bears' first-team offense and will look to do the same against the Falcons this week, though Atlanta starter Matt Ryan likely will see some playing time.

For Miami, expect Tagovailoa to get more snaps than last week as he tries to find a rhythm with the first-team offense.

Regional restrictions may apply.