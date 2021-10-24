    • October 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 10, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) calls a play at the line of scrimmage in the second half against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

    

    The Miami Dolphins (1-5) will aim to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Dolphins vs. Falcons

    Atlanta and Miami Stats

    • The Falcons put up 21 points per game, 8.5 fewer than the Dolphins allow per contest (29.5).
    • The Falcons collect 72.2 fewer yards per game (345.6) than the Dolphins give up per outing (417.8).
    • The Falcons have six giveaways this season, while the Dolphins have seven takeaways.
    • The Dolphins rack up 16.5 points per game, 13.1 fewer than the Falcons give up (29.6).
    • The Dolphins collect 62.6 fewer yards per game (290) than the Falcons give up (352.6).
    • This year the Dolphins have turned the ball over nine times, six more than the Falcons' takeaways (3).

    Falcons Impact Players

    • Matt Ryan has put up 1,332 passing yards (266.4 per game) with a 69.1% completion percentage (141-for-204) while tossing 10 touchdowns and three interceptions.
    • Mike Davis has run for a team-best 204 yards (40.8 YPG) and one touchdown. He also has 88 receiving yards on 18 catches and one touchdown.
    • Kyle Pitts has been targeted 36 times and has 24 catches, leading his team with 308 yards (61.6 ypg) while also scoring one touchdown.
    • Dante Fowler Jr. has collected a team-leading two sacks, while adding two TFL and 12 tackles.
    • Foyesade Oluokun's 48 tackles, one TFL, and one sack mean he's the team's leading tackler.
    • Jaylinn Hawkins has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding four tackles and one pass defended.

    Falcons Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Avery Williams

    CB

    Hamstring

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Jaylinn Hawkins

    SS

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Dante Fowler Jr.

    OLB

    Knee

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Dolphins Impact Players

    • Jacoby Brissett has 883 passing yards (147.2 per game) with a 65.4% completion percentage (104-for-159), throwing for four touchdowns with two interceptions.
    • Myles Gaskin has churned out a team-best 176 rushing yards (29.3 per game) and zero touchdowns. He has tacked on 24 receptions for 136 yards and two TDs.
    • Mike Gesicki has been targeted 43 times and has 30 catches, leading his team with 342 yards (57 per game) while also scoring one touchdown.
    • This season Christian Wilkins leads the team with three sacks and has added five TFL and 28 tackles.
    • Jerome Baker's 42 tackles, one TFL, and one sack mean he's the team's top tackler.
    • This season Elandon Roberts leads the team with one interception and has added 24 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.

    Dolphins Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    DeVante Parker

    WR

    Shoulder

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Adam Shaheen

    TE

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Elandon Roberts

    LB

    Throat

    Full Participation In Practice

    Preston Williams

    WR

    Groin

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Tua Tagovailoa

    QB

    Ribs

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Jaelan Phillips

    LB

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Greg Mancz

    OL

    Groin

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Byron Jones

    CB

    Achilles

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Brandon Jones

    S

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    John Jenkins

    DT

    Knees

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Austin Jackson

    OT

    Shoulder

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Xavien Howard

    CB

    Shoulder

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Malcolm Brown

    RB

    Ribs

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Jacoby Brissett

    QB

    Hamstring

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Falcons Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/26/2021

    Giants

    W 17-14

    Away

    10/3/2021

    Washington

    L 34-30

    Home

    10/10/2021

    Jets

    W 27-20

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Dolphins

    -

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Panthers

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Saints

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Cowboys

    -

    Away

    Dolphins Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/3/2021

    Indianapolis

    L 27-17

    Home

    10/10/2021

    Tampa Bay

    L 45-17

    Away

    10/17/2021

    Jacksonville

    L 23-20

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Atlanta

    -

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Buffalo

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Houston

    -

    Home

    11/11/2021

    Baltimore

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    24
    2021

    Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

