The Miami Dolphins (1-5) will aim to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Falcons

Game Day: Sunday, October 24, 2021

Sunday, October 24, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

Atlanta and Miami Stats

The Falcons put up 21 points per game, 8.5 fewer than the Dolphins allow per contest (29.5).

The Falcons collect 72.2 fewer yards per game (345.6) than the Dolphins give up per outing (417.8).

The Falcons have six giveaways this season, while the Dolphins have seven takeaways.

The Dolphins rack up 16.5 points per game, 13.1 fewer than the Falcons give up (29.6).

The Dolphins collect 62.6 fewer yards per game (290) than the Falcons give up (352.6).

This year the Dolphins have turned the ball over nine times, six more than the Falcons' takeaways (3).

Falcons Impact Players

Matt Ryan has put up 1,332 passing yards (266.4 per game) with a 69.1% completion percentage (141-for-204) while tossing 10 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Mike Davis has run for a team-best 204 yards (40.8 YPG) and one touchdown. He also has 88 receiving yards on 18 catches and one touchdown.

Kyle Pitts has been targeted 36 times and has 24 catches, leading his team with 308 yards (61.6 ypg) while also scoring one touchdown.

Dante Fowler Jr. has collected a team-leading two sacks, while adding two TFL and 12 tackles.

Foyesade Oluokun's 48 tackles, one TFL, and one sack mean he's the team's leading tackler.

Jaylinn Hawkins has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding four tackles and one pass defended.

Falcons Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Avery Williams CB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Jaylinn Hawkins SS Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Dante Fowler Jr. OLB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice

Dolphins Impact Players

Jacoby Brissett has 883 passing yards (147.2 per game) with a 65.4% completion percentage (104-for-159), throwing for four touchdowns with two interceptions.

Myles Gaskin has churned out a team-best 176 rushing yards (29.3 per game) and zero touchdowns. He has tacked on 24 receptions for 136 yards and two TDs.

Mike Gesicki has been targeted 43 times and has 30 catches, leading his team with 342 yards (57 per game) while also scoring one touchdown.

This season Christian Wilkins leads the team with three sacks and has added five TFL and 28 tackles.

Jerome Baker's 42 tackles, one TFL, and one sack mean he's the team's top tackler.

This season Elandon Roberts leads the team with one interception and has added 24 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.

Dolphins Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status DeVante Parker WR Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Adam Shaheen TE Knee Full Participation In Practice Elandon Roberts LB Throat Full Participation In Practice Preston Williams WR Groin Limited Participation In Practice Tua Tagovailoa QB Ribs Limited Participation In Practice Jaelan Phillips LB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Greg Mancz OL Groin Limited Participation In Practice Byron Jones CB Achilles Limited Participation In Practice Brandon Jones S Ankle Limited Participation In Practice John Jenkins DT Knees Limited Participation In Practice Austin Jackson OT Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Xavien Howard CB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Malcolm Brown RB Ribs Limited Participation In Practice Jacoby Brissett QB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice

Falcons Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/26/2021 Giants W 17-14 Away 10/3/2021 Washington L 34-30 Home 10/10/2021 Jets W 27-20 Home 10/24/2021 Dolphins - Away 10/31/2021 Panthers - Home 11/7/2021 Saints - Away 11/14/2021 Cowboys - Away

Dolphins Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/3/2021 Indianapolis L 27-17 Home 10/10/2021 Tampa Bay L 45-17 Away 10/17/2021 Jacksonville L 23-20 Away 10/24/2021 Atlanta - Home 10/31/2021 Buffalo - Away 11/7/2021 Houston - Home 11/11/2021 Baltimore - Home

