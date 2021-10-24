How to Watch Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Dolphins (1-5) will aim to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Dolphins vs. Falcons
- Game Day: Sunday, October 24, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium
Atlanta and Miami Stats
- The Falcons put up 21 points per game, 8.5 fewer than the Dolphins allow per contest (29.5).
- The Falcons collect 72.2 fewer yards per game (345.6) than the Dolphins give up per outing (417.8).
- The Falcons have six giveaways this season, while the Dolphins have seven takeaways.
- The Dolphins rack up 16.5 points per game, 13.1 fewer than the Falcons give up (29.6).
- The Dolphins collect 62.6 fewer yards per game (290) than the Falcons give up (352.6).
- This year the Dolphins have turned the ball over nine times, six more than the Falcons' takeaways (3).
Falcons Impact Players
- Matt Ryan has put up 1,332 passing yards (266.4 per game) with a 69.1% completion percentage (141-for-204) while tossing 10 touchdowns and three interceptions.
- Mike Davis has run for a team-best 204 yards (40.8 YPG) and one touchdown. He also has 88 receiving yards on 18 catches and one touchdown.
- Kyle Pitts has been targeted 36 times and has 24 catches, leading his team with 308 yards (61.6 ypg) while also scoring one touchdown.
- Dante Fowler Jr. has collected a team-leading two sacks, while adding two TFL and 12 tackles.
- Foyesade Oluokun's 48 tackles, one TFL, and one sack mean he's the team's leading tackler.
- Jaylinn Hawkins has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding four tackles and one pass defended.
Falcons Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Avery Williams
CB
Hamstring
Limited Participation In Practice
Jaylinn Hawkins
SS
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Dante Fowler Jr.
OLB
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Dolphins Impact Players
- Jacoby Brissett has 883 passing yards (147.2 per game) with a 65.4% completion percentage (104-for-159), throwing for four touchdowns with two interceptions.
- Myles Gaskin has churned out a team-best 176 rushing yards (29.3 per game) and zero touchdowns. He has tacked on 24 receptions for 136 yards and two TDs.
- Mike Gesicki has been targeted 43 times and has 30 catches, leading his team with 342 yards (57 per game) while also scoring one touchdown.
- This season Christian Wilkins leads the team with three sacks and has added five TFL and 28 tackles.
- Jerome Baker's 42 tackles, one TFL, and one sack mean he's the team's top tackler.
- This season Elandon Roberts leads the team with one interception and has added 24 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.
Dolphins Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
DeVante Parker
WR
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Adam Shaheen
TE
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Elandon Roberts
LB
Throat
Full Participation In Practice
Preston Williams
WR
Groin
Limited Participation In Practice
Tua Tagovailoa
QB
Ribs
Limited Participation In Practice
Jaelan Phillips
LB
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Greg Mancz
OL
Groin
Limited Participation In Practice
Byron Jones
CB
Achilles
Limited Participation In Practice
Brandon Jones
S
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
John Jenkins
DT
Knees
Limited Participation In Practice
Austin Jackson
OT
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Xavien Howard
CB
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Malcolm Brown
RB
Ribs
Limited Participation In Practice
Jacoby Brissett
QB
Hamstring
Limited Participation In Practice
Falcons Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/26/2021
Giants
W 17-14
Away
10/3/2021
Washington
L 34-30
Home
10/10/2021
Jets
W 27-20
Home
10/24/2021
Dolphins
-
Away
10/31/2021
Panthers
-
Home
11/7/2021
Saints
-
Away
11/14/2021
Cowboys
-
Away
Dolphins Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/3/2021
Indianapolis
L 27-17
Home
10/10/2021
Tampa Bay
L 45-17
Away
10/17/2021
Jacksonville
L 23-20
Away
10/24/2021
Atlanta
-
Home
10/31/2021
Buffalo
-
Away
11/7/2021
Houston
-
Home
11/11/2021
Baltimore
-
Home
