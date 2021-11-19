Nov 14, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) looks to throw against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots (6-4) head into a matchup with the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on a four-game winning streak. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Falcons vs. Patriots

Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021

Thursday, November 18, 2021 Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Betting Information for New England vs. Atlanta

Favorite Spread Total Patriots -6.5 47

New England and Atlanta Stats

The Patriots score 27.5 points per game, comparable to the 29.2 per outing the Falcons allow.

The Patriots rack up just 12.1 fewer yards per game (356.2) than the Falcons give up per matchup (368.3).

The Patriots have turned the ball over six more times (14 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (8) this season.

This season the Falcons score just 2.1 more points per game (19.8) than the Patriots surrender (17.7).

The Falcons rack up just 3.8 fewer yards per game (324.2) than the Patriots allow (328.0).

The Falcons have 13 giveaways this season, while the Patriots have 17 takeaways.

Patriots Impact Players

This year Mac Jones has 2,333 passing yards (233.3 yards per game) while going 223-for-323 (69%) and connecting on 13 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Damien Harris has taken 133 attempts for a team-high 547 rushing yards (54.7 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Kendrick Bourne has 33 catches (43 targets) and paces his team with 520 receiving yards (52.0 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Matthew Judon has 9.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 10.0 TFL and 37 tackles.

Kyle Dugger's 59 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and three interceptions mean he's the team's top tackler.

J.C. Jackson has intercepted five passes to lead the team while adding 38 tackles and 14 passes defended.

Patriots Injuries: Ryan Izzo: Questionable (Hamstring), J.J. Taylor: Out (Not Injury Related), Matthew Slater: Questionable (Knee), John Simon: Questionable (Elbow), Ja'Whaun Bentley: Questionable (Groin), Adam Butler: Questionable (Shoulder), Deatrich Wise Jr.: Questionable (Knee), Lawrence Guy: Questionable (Shoulder), Damien Harris: Questionable (Ankle), Stephon Gilmore: Questionable (Knee), N'Keal Harry: Questionable (Shoulder), Nick Folk: Questionable (Back), Shaq Mason: Questionable (Calf), Joe Thuney: Questionable (Ankle), Isaiah Wynn: Questionable (Ankle), Terez Hall: Questionable (Shoulder)

Falcons Impact Players

Matt Ryan has passed for 2,274 yards (218-of-322), with 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions (252.7 yards per game).

Cordarrelle Patterson has ran for a team-leading 303 yards on 77 carries (33.7 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns. He also averages 52.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing 39 passes for a team-high 473 yards and five touchdowns.

Kyle Pitts has been targeted 64 times and has 40 catches, leading his team with 606 yards (67.3 per game) while also scoring one touchdown.

Dante Fowler Jr. has registered a team-leading 2.0 sacks, while adding 2.0 TFL and 15 tackles.

Over the current campaign, Foyesade Oluokun has totaled 100 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.

Jaylinn Hawkins has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on five tackles and three passes defended nine this season.

Falcons Injuries: No Injuries Listed

Regional restrictions apply.