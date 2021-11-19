How to Watch Atlanta Falcons vs. New England Patriots: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New England Patriots (6-4) head into a matchup with the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on a four-game winning streak. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Falcons vs. Patriots
- Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
- TV: NFL Network
- Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for New England vs. Atlanta
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Patriots
-6.5
47
New England and Atlanta Stats
- The Patriots score 27.5 points per game, comparable to the 29.2 per outing the Falcons allow.
- The Patriots rack up just 12.1 fewer yards per game (356.2) than the Falcons give up per matchup (368.3).
- The Patriots have turned the ball over six more times (14 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (8) this season.
- This season the Falcons score just 2.1 more points per game (19.8) than the Patriots surrender (17.7).
- The Falcons rack up just 3.8 fewer yards per game (324.2) than the Patriots allow (328.0).
- The Falcons have 13 giveaways this season, while the Patriots have 17 takeaways.
Patriots Impact Players
- This year Mac Jones has 2,333 passing yards (233.3 yards per game) while going 223-for-323 (69%) and connecting on 13 touchdowns with seven interceptions.
- Damien Harris has taken 133 attempts for a team-high 547 rushing yards (54.7 per game) and seven touchdowns.
- Kendrick Bourne has 33 catches (43 targets) and paces his team with 520 receiving yards (52.0 ypg) and three touchdowns.
- Matthew Judon has 9.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 10.0 TFL and 37 tackles.
- Kyle Dugger's 59 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and three interceptions mean he's the team's top tackler.
- J.C. Jackson has intercepted five passes to lead the team while adding 38 tackles and 14 passes defended.
Patriots Injuries: Ryan Izzo: Questionable (Hamstring), J.J. Taylor: Out (Not Injury Related), Matthew Slater: Questionable (Knee), John Simon: Questionable (Elbow), Ja'Whaun Bentley: Questionable (Groin), Adam Butler: Questionable (Shoulder), Deatrich Wise Jr.: Questionable (Knee), Lawrence Guy: Questionable (Shoulder), Damien Harris: Questionable (Ankle), Stephon Gilmore: Questionable (Knee), N'Keal Harry: Questionable (Shoulder), Nick Folk: Questionable (Back), Shaq Mason: Questionable (Calf), Joe Thuney: Questionable (Ankle), Isaiah Wynn: Questionable (Ankle), Terez Hall: Questionable (Shoulder)
Falcons Impact Players
- Matt Ryan has passed for 2,274 yards (218-of-322), with 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions (252.7 yards per game).
- Cordarrelle Patterson has ran for a team-leading 303 yards on 77 carries (33.7 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns. He also averages 52.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing 39 passes for a team-high 473 yards and five touchdowns.
- Kyle Pitts has been targeted 64 times and has 40 catches, leading his team with 606 yards (67.3 per game) while also scoring one touchdown.
- Dante Fowler Jr. has registered a team-leading 2.0 sacks, while adding 2.0 TFL and 15 tackles.
- Over the current campaign, Foyesade Oluokun has totaled 100 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.
- Jaylinn Hawkins has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on five tackles and three passes defended nine this season.
Falcons Injuries: No Injuries Listed
Regional restrictions apply.