Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Atlanta Falcons vs. New England Patriots: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 14, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) looks to throw against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 14, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) looks to throw against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

    The New England Patriots (6-4) head into a matchup with the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on a four-game winning streak. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Falcons vs. Patriots

    • Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
    • TV: NFL Network
    • Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for New England vs. Atlanta

    Patriots vs Falcons Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Patriots

    -6.5

    47

    New England and Atlanta Stats

    • The Patriots score 27.5 points per game, comparable to the 29.2 per outing the Falcons allow.
    • The Patriots rack up just 12.1 fewer yards per game (356.2) than the Falcons give up per matchup (368.3).
    • The Patriots have turned the ball over six more times (14 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (8) this season.
    • This season the Falcons score just 2.1 more points per game (19.8) than the Patriots surrender (17.7).
    • The Falcons rack up just 3.8 fewer yards per game (324.2) than the Patriots allow (328.0).
    • The Falcons have 13 giveaways this season, while the Patriots have 17 takeaways.

    Patriots Impact Players

    • This year Mac Jones has 2,333 passing yards (233.3 yards per game) while going 223-for-323 (69%) and connecting on 13 touchdowns with seven interceptions.
    • Damien Harris has taken 133 attempts for a team-high 547 rushing yards (54.7 per game) and seven touchdowns.
    • Kendrick Bourne has 33 catches (43 targets) and paces his team with 520 receiving yards (52.0 ypg) and three touchdowns.
    • Matthew Judon has 9.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 10.0 TFL and 37 tackles.
    • Kyle Dugger's 59 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and three interceptions mean he's the team's top tackler.
    • J.C. Jackson has intercepted five passes to lead the team while adding 38 tackles and 14 passes defended.

    Patriots Injuries: Ryan Izzo: Questionable (Hamstring), J.J. Taylor: Out (Not Injury Related), Matthew Slater: Questionable (Knee), John Simon: Questionable (Elbow), Ja'Whaun Bentley: Questionable (Groin), Adam Butler: Questionable (Shoulder), Deatrich Wise Jr.: Questionable (Knee), Lawrence Guy: Questionable (Shoulder), Damien Harris: Questionable (Ankle), Stephon Gilmore: Questionable (Knee), N'Keal Harry: Questionable (Shoulder), Nick Folk: Questionable (Back), Shaq Mason: Questionable (Calf), Joe Thuney: Questionable (Ankle), Isaiah Wynn: Questionable (Ankle), Terez Hall: Questionable (Shoulder)

    Falcons Impact Players

    • Matt Ryan has passed for 2,274 yards (218-of-322), with 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions (252.7 yards per game).
    • Cordarrelle Patterson has ran for a team-leading 303 yards on 77 carries (33.7 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns. He also averages 52.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing 39 passes for a team-high 473 yards and five touchdowns.
    • Kyle Pitts has been targeted 64 times and has 40 catches, leading his team with 606 yards (67.3 per game) while also scoring one touchdown.
    • Dante Fowler Jr. has registered a team-leading 2.0 sacks, while adding 2.0 TFL and 15 tackles.
    • Over the current campaign, Foyesade Oluokun has totaled 100 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.
    • Jaylinn Hawkins has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on five tackles and three passes defended nine this season.

    Falcons Injuries: No Injuries Listed

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    18
    2021

    New England Patriots at Atlanta Falcons

    TV CHANNEL: NFL Network
    Time
    8:20
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Cal Golden Bears
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Southern Utah at Cal in Men's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    Detroit Red Wings
    NHL

    How to Watch Red Wings at Golden Knights

    2 minutes ago
    Basketball Fans 3
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch BYU at Pacific in Women's College Volleyball

    2 minutes ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch San Francisco at Pepperdine in Women's College Volleyball

    2 minutes ago
    Feb 27, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eugen Omoruyi (2) shoots the ball against California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Southern Utah vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Feb 27, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eugen Omoruyi (2) shoots the ball against California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Cal vs. Southern Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) shoots the ball over NJIT Highlanders forward Miles Coleman (5) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    DePaul vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) shoots the ball over NJIT Highlanders forward Miles Coleman (5) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Rutgers vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) scores a touchdown in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

    42 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy