How to Watch Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 12, 2021; East Rutherford, N.J.,USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian warms up before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints (8-8) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in an NFC South battle. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Falcons vs. Saints

Betting Information for New Orleans vs. Atlanta

Saints vs Falcons Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Saints

-4.5

40

New Orleans and Atlanta Stats

  • This year, the Saints put up 5.9 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Falcons give up (26.8).
  • The Saints rack up 63.6 fewer yards per game (300.5) than the Falcons give up per contest (364.1).
  • The Saints have 18 giveaways this season, while the Falcons have 20 takeaways.
  • The Falcons rack up just 1.4 fewer points per game (18.3) than the Saints allow (19.7).
  • The Falcons collect just 15.4 fewer yards per game (306.7) than the Saints allow (322.1).
  • The Falcons have turned the ball over 23 times this season, one more turnover than the Saints have forced (22).

Saints Impact Players

  • Trevor Siemian has passed for 1,083 yards (99-for-173), with nine touchdowns and three interceptions (67.7 YPG).
  • Alvin Kamara has taken 210 attempts for a team-leading 752 rushing yards (47.0 yards per game) and four touchdowns. He's also reeled in 45 passes for 423 yards with five touchdowns through the air, leading his team in receiving yards as well.
  • Marquez Callaway has hauled in 46 receptions for 698 yards, best on his team, and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 83 times, and averages 43.6 receiving yards per game.
  • Cameron Jordan has 11.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 12.0 TFL and 57 tackles.
  • Over the course of the current campaign, Demario Davis has totaled 100 tackles, 13.0 TFL, and three sacks and leads the team in tackles.
  • Marshon Lattimore has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 66 tackles and 19 passes defended.

Saints Injuries: No Injuries Listed

Falcons Impact Players

  • Matt Ryan has 3,752 passing yards (234.5 per game) and a 67.4% completion percentage, throwing 19 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions.
  • Cordarrelle Patterson has churned out a team-high 607 rushing yards (37.9 per game) and scored six touchdowns. He has added 51 catches for 547 yards, also tops on the team, with five receiving touchdowns.
  • Kyle Pitts has been targeted 105 times and has 66 catches, leading his team with 1,018 yards (63.6 per game) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Dante Fowler Jr. has registered a team-leading 4.5 sacks, while adding 6.0 TFL and 33 tackles.
  • Foyesade Oluokun has totaled 179 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and three interceptions, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
  • A.J. Terrell has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 75 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and 15 passes defended 16 this season.

Falcons Injuries: No Injuries Listed

How To Watch

January
9
2022

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
4:25
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
