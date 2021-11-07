Oct 31, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) leaps to the top of the stadium wall to celebrate a touchdown against Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Kevin Minter (51) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints (5-2) bring a three-game winning streak into a matchup with the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Caesars Superdome. In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Saints vs. Falcons

Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021

Sunday, November 7, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Caesars Superdome

New Orleans and Atlanta Stats

This year, the Saints rack up just 2.8 fewer points per game (25.1) than the Falcons allow (27.9).

The Saints rack up 52.4 fewer yards per game (305.9) than the Falcons give up per outing (358.3).

This year, the Saints have turned the ball over six times, while the Falcons have forced six.

The Falcons put up 21.1 points per game, comparable to the 18.3 the Saints allow.

The Falcons average just 10.3 fewer yards per game (334) than the Saints allow per outing (344.3).

This season the Falcons have 10 turnovers, three fewer than the Saints have takeaways (13).

Saints Impact Players

Alvin Kamara has racked up a team-high 480 rushing yards (68.6 per game) and tallied two touchdowns. He has tacked on 28 catches for 256 yards (also a team high) with four receiving touchdowns.

Marquez Callaway has 19 receptions for a team-high 284 yards (40.6 per game) and three touchdowns.

This season Tanoh Kpassagnon leads the team with four sacks and has added three TFL and 16 tackles.

This season Demario Davis has totaled 53 tackles, nine TFL, and three sacks, leading his team in tackles.

This season P.J. Williams leads the team with three interceptions and has added eight tackles and four passes defended.

Saints Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Payton Turner DE Calf Questionable Ty Montgomery WR Hamstring Out Carl Granderson DE Shoulder Out Malcolm Jenkins SS Knee Questionable Taysom Hill QB Concussion Full Participation In Practice Dwayne Washington RB Neck Full Participation In Practice Marshon Lattimore CB Hand Full Participation In Practice Terron Armstead OT Groin Limited Participation In Practice

Falcons Impact Players

Matt Ryan has passed for 1,814 yards (186-of-271), with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions (259.1 yards per game).

Cordarrelle Patterson has rushed for a team-leading 268 yards on 64 carries (38.3 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns. He also averages 47.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing 32 passes for a team-high 333 yards and five touchdowns.

Kyle Pitts has hauled in 33 passes for a team-high 484 yards and one touchdown. He has been targeted 50 times, and averages 69.1 yards per game.

This season Jacob Tuioti-Mariner leads the team with two sacks and has added two TFL and nine tackles.

Foyesade Oluokun's 77 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception make him the team's top tackler.

Jaylinn Hawkins has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding five tackles and two passes defended.

Falcons Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Jonathan Bullard DE Concussion Out Russell Gage WR Groin Full Participation In Practice

Saints Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/10/2021 Washington W 33-22 Away 10/25/2021 Seahawks W 13-10 Away 10/31/2021 Buccaneers W 36-27 Home 11/7/2021 Falcons - Home 11/14/2021 Titans - Away 11/21/2021 Eagles - Away 11/25/2021 Bills - Home

Falcons Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/10/2021 New York W 27-20 Home 10/24/2021 Miami W 30-28 Away 10/31/2021 Carolina L 19-13 Home 11/7/2021 New Orleans - Away 11/14/2021 Dallas - Away 11/18/2021 New England - Home 11/28/2021 Jacksonville - Away

