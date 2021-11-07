How to Watch Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Orleans Saints (5-2) bring a three-game winning streak into a matchup with the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Caesars Superdome. In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Saints vs. Falcons
- Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Caesars Superdome
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
New Orleans and Atlanta Stats
- This year, the Saints rack up just 2.8 fewer points per game (25.1) than the Falcons allow (27.9).
- The Saints rack up 52.4 fewer yards per game (305.9) than the Falcons give up per outing (358.3).
- This year, the Saints have turned the ball over six times, while the Falcons have forced six.
- The Falcons put up 21.1 points per game, comparable to the 18.3 the Saints allow.
- The Falcons average just 10.3 fewer yards per game (334) than the Saints allow per outing (344.3).
- This season the Falcons have 10 turnovers, three fewer than the Saints have takeaways (13).
Saints Impact Players
- Alvin Kamara has racked up a team-high 480 rushing yards (68.6 per game) and tallied two touchdowns. He has tacked on 28 catches for 256 yards (also a team high) with four receiving touchdowns.
- Marquez Callaway has 19 receptions for a team-high 284 yards (40.6 per game) and three touchdowns.
- This season Tanoh Kpassagnon leads the team with four sacks and has added three TFL and 16 tackles.
- This season Demario Davis has totaled 53 tackles, nine TFL, and three sacks, leading his team in tackles.
- This season P.J. Williams leads the team with three interceptions and has added eight tackles and four passes defended.
Saints Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Payton Turner
DE
Calf
Questionable
Ty Montgomery
WR
Hamstring
Out
Carl Granderson
DE
Shoulder
Out
Malcolm Jenkins
SS
Knee
Questionable
Taysom Hill
QB
Concussion
Full Participation In Practice
Dwayne Washington
RB
Neck
Full Participation In Practice
Marshon Lattimore
CB
Hand
Full Participation In Practice
Terron Armstead
OT
Groin
Limited Participation In Practice
Falcons Impact Players
- Matt Ryan has passed for 1,814 yards (186-of-271), with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions (259.1 yards per game).
- Cordarrelle Patterson has rushed for a team-leading 268 yards on 64 carries (38.3 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns. He also averages 47.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing 32 passes for a team-high 333 yards and five touchdowns.
- Kyle Pitts has hauled in 33 passes for a team-high 484 yards and one touchdown. He has been targeted 50 times, and averages 69.1 yards per game.
- This season Jacob Tuioti-Mariner leads the team with two sacks and has added two TFL and nine tackles.
- Foyesade Oluokun's 77 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception make him the team's top tackler.
- Jaylinn Hawkins has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding five tackles and two passes defended.
Falcons Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Jonathan Bullard
DE
Concussion
Out
Russell Gage
WR
Groin
Full Participation In Practice
Saints Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/10/2021
Washington
W 33-22
Away
10/25/2021
Seahawks
W 13-10
Away
10/31/2021
Buccaneers
W 36-27
Home
11/7/2021
Falcons
-
Home
11/14/2021
Titans
-
Away
11/21/2021
Eagles
-
Away
11/25/2021
Bills
-
Home
Falcons Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/10/2021
New York
W 27-20
Home
10/24/2021
Miami
W 30-28
Away
10/31/2021
Carolina
L 19-13
Home
11/7/2021
New Orleans
-
Away
11/14/2021
Dallas
-
Away
11/18/2021
New England
-
Home
11/28/2021
Jacksonville
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.