    • November 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 31, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) leaps to the top of the stadium wall to celebrate a touchdown against Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Kevin Minter (51) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    The New Orleans Saints (5-2) bring a three-game winning streak into a matchup with the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Caesars Superdome. In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Saints vs. Falcons

    New Orleans and Atlanta Stats

    • This year, the Saints rack up just 2.8 fewer points per game (25.1) than the Falcons allow (27.9).
    • The Saints rack up 52.4 fewer yards per game (305.9) than the Falcons give up per outing (358.3).
    • This year, the Saints have turned the ball over six times, while the Falcons have forced six.
    • The Falcons put up 21.1 points per game, comparable to the 18.3 the Saints allow.
    • The Falcons average just 10.3 fewer yards per game (334) than the Saints allow per outing (344.3).
    • This season the Falcons have 10 turnovers, three fewer than the Saints have takeaways (13).

    Saints Impact Players

    • Alvin Kamara has racked up a team-high 480 rushing yards (68.6 per game) and tallied two touchdowns. He has tacked on 28 catches for 256 yards (also a team high) with four receiving touchdowns.
    • Marquez Callaway has 19 receptions for a team-high 284 yards (40.6 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • This season Tanoh Kpassagnon leads the team with four sacks and has added three TFL and 16 tackles.
    • This season Demario Davis has totaled 53 tackles, nine TFL, and three sacks, leading his team in tackles.
    • This season P.J. Williams leads the team with three interceptions and has added eight tackles and four passes defended.

    Saints Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Payton Turner

    DE

    Calf

    Questionable

    Ty Montgomery

    WR

    Hamstring

    Out

    Carl Granderson

    DE

    Shoulder

    Out

    Malcolm Jenkins

    SS

    Knee

    Questionable

    Taysom Hill

    QB

    Concussion

    Full Participation In Practice

    Dwayne Washington

    RB

    Neck

    Full Participation In Practice

    Marshon Lattimore

    CB

    Hand

    Full Participation In Practice

    Terron Armstead

    OT

    Groin

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Falcons Impact Players

    • Matt Ryan has passed for 1,814 yards (186-of-271), with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions (259.1 yards per game).
    • Cordarrelle Patterson has rushed for a team-leading 268 yards on 64 carries (38.3 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns. He also averages 47.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing 32 passes for a team-high 333 yards and five touchdowns.
    • Kyle Pitts has hauled in 33 passes for a team-high 484 yards and one touchdown. He has been targeted 50 times, and averages 69.1 yards per game.
    • This season Jacob Tuioti-Mariner leads the team with two sacks and has added two TFL and nine tackles.
    • Foyesade Oluokun's 77 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception make him the team's top tackler.
    • Jaylinn Hawkins has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding five tackles and two passes defended.

    Falcons Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Jonathan Bullard

    DE

    Concussion

    Out

    Russell Gage

    WR

    Groin

    Full Participation In Practice

    Saints Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/10/2021

    Washington

    W 33-22

    Away

    10/25/2021

    Seahawks

    W 13-10

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Buccaneers

    W 36-27

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Falcons

    -

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Titans

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Eagles

    -

    Away

    11/25/2021

    Bills

    -

    Home

    Falcons Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/10/2021

    New York

    W 27-20

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Miami

    W 30-28

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Carolina

    L 19-13

    Home

    11/7/2021

    New Orleans

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Dallas

    -

    Away

    11/18/2021

    New England

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Jacksonville

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    7
    2021

    Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
