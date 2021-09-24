September 24, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Sep 16, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws a pass over Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat (90) during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 16, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws a pass over Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat (90) during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons (0-2) go on the road to square off against the New York Giants (0-2) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Giants vs. Falcons

New York and Atlanta Stats

  • The Giants put up 17.5 points per game last season, 8.4 fewer than the Falcons surrendered per matchup (25.9).
  • The Giants racked up 98.8 fewer yards per game (299.6) than the Falcons allowed per matchup (398.4) last year.
  • Last season the Giants turned the ball over 22 times, one more than the Falcons' takeaways (21).
  • The Falcons put up just 2.5 more points per game (24.8) than the Giants allowed (22.3) last season.
  • The Falcons averaged only 19.1 more yards per game (368.4) than the Giants gave up (349.3) per matchup last year.
  • The Falcons had 18 giveaways last year, while the Giants had 22 takeaways.

Giants Impact Players

  • Daniel Jones threw for 2,943 yards (183.9 per game) while completing 62.5% of his passes (280-for-448), with 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season. He also carried the ball 65 times for a team-high 423 yards and one touchdown, averaging 26.4 yards per game.
  • Devontae Booker took 93 attempts for 423 rushing yards a season ago (26.4 per game) and scored three touchdowns.
  • Darius Slayton grabbed 50 passes for 751 yards last season with three touchdowns. He was targeted 96 times, and averaged 46.9 receiving yards.
  • Last season, Leonard Williams registered 11.5 sacks, 14 TFL and 57 tackles.
  • Blake Martinez racked up 151 tackles, nine TFL, three sacks, and one interception over his last campaign.
  • Last season, James Bradberry grabbed three interceptions and added 53 tackles and 18 passes defended.

Giants Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Kadarius Toney

WR

Ankle

Limited Participation In Practice

Austin Johnson

DT

Illness

Limited Participation In Practice

Nate Ebner

DB

Quad

Limited Participation In Practice

Kaden Smith

TE

Knee

Limited Participation In Practice

Logan Ryan

DB

Hamstring

Limited Participation In Practice

Kenny Golladay

WR

Hip

Limited Participation In Practice

Evan Engram

TE

Calf

Limited Participation In Practice

Saquon Barkley

RB

Knee

Limited Participation In Practice

Cam Brown

LB

Hamstring

Did Not Participate In Practice

Falcons Impact Players

  • Matt Ryan threw for 4,581 yards while completing 65% of his passes last year, with 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions (286.3 yards per game).
  • Wayne Gallman took 147 attempts for 682 rushing yards a season ago (42.6 per game) and scored six touchdowns.
  • Last season Calvin Ridley hauled in 90 passes for 1,374 yards (85.9 per game) with nine touchdowns.
  • Deion Jones showed out with an impressive stat line of 4.5 sacks, nine TFL, 106 tackles, and two interceptions.
  • Foyesade Oluokun racked up 117 tackles, four TFL, three sacks, and two interceptions over the course of his 2020 campaign.
  • Fabian Moreau intercepted two passes and tacked on seven tackles and three passes defended last season.

Falcons Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Frank Darby

WR

Calf

Did Not Participate In Practice

A.J. Terrell

CB

Concussion

Did Not Participate In Practice

Russell Gage

WR

Ankle

Did Not Participate In Practice

Giants Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Broncos

L 27-13

Home

9/16/2021

Washington

L 30-29

Away

9/26/2021

Falcons

-

Home

10/3/2021

Saints

-

Away

10/10/2021

Cowboys

-

Away

10/17/2021

Rams

-

Home

Falcons Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Philadelphia

L 32-6

Home

9/19/2021

Tampa Bay

L 48-25

Away

9/26/2021

New York

-

Away

10/3/2021

Washington

-

Home

10/10/2021

New York

-

Home

10/24/2021

Miami

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
26
2021

Atlanta Falcons at New York Giants

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

