Sep 16, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws a pass over Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat (90) during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons (0-2) go on the road to square off against the New York Giants (0-2) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Giants vs. Falcons

Game Day: Sunday, September 26, 2021

Sunday, September 26, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: MetLife Stadium

New York and Atlanta Stats

The Giants put up 17.5 points per game last season, 8.4 fewer than the Falcons surrendered per matchup (25.9).

The Giants racked up 98.8 fewer yards per game (299.6) than the Falcons allowed per matchup (398.4) last year.

Last season the Giants turned the ball over 22 times, one more than the Falcons' takeaways (21).

The Falcons put up just 2.5 more points per game (24.8) than the Giants allowed (22.3) last season.

The Falcons averaged only 19.1 more yards per game (368.4) than the Giants gave up (349.3) per matchup last year.

The Falcons had 18 giveaways last year, while the Giants had 22 takeaways.

Giants Impact Players

Daniel Jones threw for 2,943 yards (183.9 per game) while completing 62.5% of his passes (280-for-448), with 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season. He also carried the ball 65 times for a team-high 423 yards and one touchdown, averaging 26.4 yards per game.

Devontae Booker took 93 attempts for 423 rushing yards a season ago (26.4 per game) and scored three touchdowns.

Darius Slayton grabbed 50 passes for 751 yards last season with three touchdowns. He was targeted 96 times, and averaged 46.9 receiving yards.

Last season, Leonard Williams registered 11.5 sacks, 14 TFL and 57 tackles.

Blake Martinez racked up 151 tackles, nine TFL, three sacks, and one interception over his last campaign.

Last season, James Bradberry grabbed three interceptions and added 53 tackles and 18 passes defended.

Giants Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Kadarius Toney WR Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Austin Johnson DT Illness Limited Participation In Practice Nate Ebner DB Quad Limited Participation In Practice Kaden Smith TE Knee Limited Participation In Practice Logan Ryan DB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Kenny Golladay WR Hip Limited Participation In Practice Evan Engram TE Calf Limited Participation In Practice Saquon Barkley RB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Cam Brown LB Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice

Falcons Impact Players

Matt Ryan threw for 4,581 yards while completing 65% of his passes last year, with 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions (286.3 yards per game).

Wayne Gallman took 147 attempts for 682 rushing yards a season ago (42.6 per game) and scored six touchdowns.

Last season Calvin Ridley hauled in 90 passes for 1,374 yards (85.9 per game) with nine touchdowns.

Deion Jones showed out with an impressive stat line of 4.5 sacks, nine TFL, 106 tackles, and two interceptions.

Foyesade Oluokun racked up 117 tackles, four TFL, three sacks, and two interceptions over the course of his 2020 campaign.

Fabian Moreau intercepted two passes and tacked on seven tackles and three passes defended last season.

Falcons Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Frank Darby WR Calf Did Not Participate In Practice A.J. Terrell CB Concussion Did Not Participate In Practice Russell Gage WR Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice

Giants Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Broncos L 27-13 Home 9/16/2021 Washington L 30-29 Away 9/26/2021 Falcons - Home 10/3/2021 Saints - Away 10/10/2021 Cowboys - Away 10/17/2021 Rams - Home

Falcons Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Philadelphia L 32-6 Home 9/19/2021 Tampa Bay L 48-25 Away 9/26/2021 New York - Away 10/3/2021 Washington - Home 10/10/2021 New York - Home 10/24/2021 Miami - Away

