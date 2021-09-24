The Atlanta Falcons (0-2) go on the road to square off against the New York Giants (0-2) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Giants vs. Falcons
- Game Day: Sunday, September 26, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: MetLife Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
New York and Atlanta Stats
- The Giants put up 17.5 points per game last season, 8.4 fewer than the Falcons surrendered per matchup (25.9).
- The Giants racked up 98.8 fewer yards per game (299.6) than the Falcons allowed per matchup (398.4) last year.
- Last season the Giants turned the ball over 22 times, one more than the Falcons' takeaways (21).
- The Falcons put up just 2.5 more points per game (24.8) than the Giants allowed (22.3) last season.
- The Falcons averaged only 19.1 more yards per game (368.4) than the Giants gave up (349.3) per matchup last year.
- The Falcons had 18 giveaways last year, while the Giants had 22 takeaways.
Giants Impact Players
- Daniel Jones threw for 2,943 yards (183.9 per game) while completing 62.5% of his passes (280-for-448), with 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season. He also carried the ball 65 times for a team-high 423 yards and one touchdown, averaging 26.4 yards per game.
- Devontae Booker took 93 attempts for 423 rushing yards a season ago (26.4 per game) and scored three touchdowns.
- Darius Slayton grabbed 50 passes for 751 yards last season with three touchdowns. He was targeted 96 times, and averaged 46.9 receiving yards.
- Last season, Leonard Williams registered 11.5 sacks, 14 TFL and 57 tackles.
- Blake Martinez racked up 151 tackles, nine TFL, three sacks, and one interception over his last campaign.
- Last season, James Bradberry grabbed three interceptions and added 53 tackles and 18 passes defended.
Giants Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Kadarius Toney
WR
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Austin Johnson
DT
Illness
Limited Participation In Practice
Nate Ebner
DB
Quad
Limited Participation In Practice
Kaden Smith
TE
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Logan Ryan
DB
Hamstring
Limited Participation In Practice
Kenny Golladay
WR
Hip
Limited Participation In Practice
Evan Engram
TE
Calf
Limited Participation In Practice
Saquon Barkley
RB
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Cam Brown
LB
Hamstring
Did Not Participate In Practice
Falcons Impact Players
- Matt Ryan threw for 4,581 yards while completing 65% of his passes last year, with 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions (286.3 yards per game).
- Wayne Gallman took 147 attempts for 682 rushing yards a season ago (42.6 per game) and scored six touchdowns.
- Last season Calvin Ridley hauled in 90 passes for 1,374 yards (85.9 per game) with nine touchdowns.
- Deion Jones showed out with an impressive stat line of 4.5 sacks, nine TFL, 106 tackles, and two interceptions.
- Foyesade Oluokun racked up 117 tackles, four TFL, three sacks, and two interceptions over the course of his 2020 campaign.
- Fabian Moreau intercepted two passes and tacked on seven tackles and three passes defended last season.
Falcons Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Frank Darby
WR
Calf
Did Not Participate In Practice
A.J. Terrell
CB
Concussion
Did Not Participate In Practice
Russell Gage
WR
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Giants Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Broncos
L 27-13
Home
9/16/2021
Washington
L 30-29
Away
9/26/2021
Falcons
-
Home
10/3/2021
Saints
-
Away
10/10/2021
Cowboys
-
Away
10/17/2021
Rams
-
Home
Falcons Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Philadelphia
L 32-6
Home
9/19/2021
Tampa Bay
L 48-25
Away
9/26/2021
New York
-
Away
10/3/2021
Washington
-
Home
10/10/2021
New York
-
Home
10/24/2021
Miami
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.