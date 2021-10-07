Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    • October 7, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) runs the ball against the Washington Football Team in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) runs the ball against the Washington Football Team in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

    The New York Jets (1-3) hit the road to play the Atlanta Falcons (1-3) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, October 10, 2021. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Falcons vs. Jets

    • Game Day: Sunday, October 10, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
    • TV: NFL Network
    • Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Atlanta vs. New York

    Falcons vs Jets Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Falcons

    -3

    46

    Atlanta and New York Stats

    • The Falcons rack up 4.0 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Jets give up (23.5).
    • The Falcons collect 34.0 fewer yards per game (319.5) than the Jets give up per matchup (353.5).
    • The Falcons have turned the ball over four times this season, two more turnovers than the Jets have forced (2).
    • The Jets put up 20.2 fewer points per game (11.8) than the Falcons surrender (32.0).
    • The Jets rack up 107.0 fewer yards per game (276.3) than the Falcons give up per contest (383.3).
    • The Jets have turned the ball over eight times this season, six more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (2).

    Falcons Impact Players

    • This season Matt Ryan has 990 passing yards (247.5 yards per game) while going 108-for-159 (67.9%) and tossing eight touchdowns with three interceptions.
    • Mike Davis has picked up a team-best 151 rushing yards (37.8 per game) and zero scores. He has added 16 receptions for 80 yards and one TD.
    • Calvin Ridley has been targeted 42 times and has 27 catches, leading his team with 255 yards (63.8 ypg) while also scoring one touchdown.
    • This season Dante Fowler Jr. leads the team with 2.0 sacks and has added 2.0 TFL and 11 tackles.
    • This season Foyesade Oluokun has collected 43 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one sack, leading his team in tackles.
    • This season Josh Harris leads the team with zero interceptions and has added 43 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one sack.

    Falcons Injuries: Jaylinn Hawkins: Out (Concussion), Julio Jones: Questionable (Hamstring)

    Jets Impact Players

    • Zach Wilson has 925 passing yards (231.3 per game) with a 56.8% completion percentage (79-for-139), throwing for four touchdowns with eight interceptions.
    • Michael Carter has taken 37 carries for a team-leading 127 rushing yards (31.8 per game) while scoring one touchdown.
    • Corey Davis has hauled in 16 passes for a team best 257 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 29 times, and averages 64.3 yards per game.
    • This season Quinnen Williams leads the team with 3.5 sacks and has added 3.0 TFL and 16 tackles.
    • C.J. Mosley leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 38 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one sack over the current campaign.

    Jets Injuries: Jordan Jenkins: Questionable (Shoulder), Sam Darnold: Out (Right Shoulder), Breshad Perriman: Doubtful (Ankle), Blessuan Austin: Questionable (Calf), Chris Hogan: Questionable (Ribs), Mekhi Becton: Doubtful (Shoulder), John Franklin-Myers: Questionable (Foot), Ashtyn Davis: Questionable (Groin)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    10
    2021

    New York Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons

    TV CHANNEL: NFL Network
    Time
    9:30
    AM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) runs the ball against the Washington Football Team in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    7 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet (24) runs the ball against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Arizona vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    19 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback Carson Strong (12) throws a pass down field during play in the second half against Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium. Nevada beats Boise State 41-31. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Nevada vs. New Mexico State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    19 minutes ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears linebacker Cameron Goode (19) rushes Sacramento State Hornets quarterback Jake Dunniway (12) during the third quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Sacramento State vs. Southern Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    19 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Memphis Tigers running back Rodrigues Clark (2) carries the ball in the second half against the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Tulsa vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    19 minutes ago
    Sep 18, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; New Mexico Lobos running back Bobby Cole (34) is upended by Texas A&amp;M Aggies defensive back Tyreek Chappell (7) during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    San Diego State vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    20 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) passes under pressure from Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Jalen Sami (99) in the second half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    USC vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    20 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) is pushed out of bounds by Mississippi Rebels linebacker Austin Keys (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Texas A&M vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Hassan Haskins (25) rushes with the football during the third quarter as Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Leo Chenal (5) and linebacker C.J. Goetz (98) defend at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Nebraska vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy