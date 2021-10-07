Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) runs the ball against the Washington Football Team in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets (1-3) hit the road to play the Atlanta Falcons (1-3) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, October 10, 2021. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Falcons vs. Jets

Game Day: Sunday, October 10, 2021

Sunday, October 10, 2021 Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Betting Information for Atlanta vs. New York

Favorite Spread Total Falcons -3 46

Atlanta and New York Stats

The Falcons rack up 4.0 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Jets give up (23.5).

The Falcons collect 34.0 fewer yards per game (319.5) than the Jets give up per matchup (353.5).

The Falcons have turned the ball over four times this season, two more turnovers than the Jets have forced (2).

The Jets put up 20.2 fewer points per game (11.8) than the Falcons surrender (32.0).

The Jets rack up 107.0 fewer yards per game (276.3) than the Falcons give up per contest (383.3).

The Jets have turned the ball over eight times this season, six more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (2).

Falcons Impact Players

This season Matt Ryan has 990 passing yards (247.5 yards per game) while going 108-for-159 (67.9%) and tossing eight touchdowns with three interceptions.

Mike Davis has picked up a team-best 151 rushing yards (37.8 per game) and zero scores. He has added 16 receptions for 80 yards and one TD.

Calvin Ridley has been targeted 42 times and has 27 catches, leading his team with 255 yards (63.8 ypg) while also scoring one touchdown.

This season Dante Fowler Jr. leads the team with 2.0 sacks and has added 2.0 TFL and 11 tackles.

This season Foyesade Oluokun has collected 43 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one sack, leading his team in tackles.

This season Josh Harris leads the team with zero interceptions and has added 43 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one sack.

Falcons Injuries: Jaylinn Hawkins: Out (Concussion), Julio Jones: Questionable (Hamstring)

Jets Impact Players

Zach Wilson has 925 passing yards (231.3 per game) with a 56.8% completion percentage (79-for-139), throwing for four touchdowns with eight interceptions.

Michael Carter has taken 37 carries for a team-leading 127 rushing yards (31.8 per game) while scoring one touchdown.

Corey Davis has hauled in 16 passes for a team best 257 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 29 times, and averages 64.3 yards per game.

This season Quinnen Williams leads the team with 3.5 sacks and has added 3.0 TFL and 16 tackles.

C.J. Mosley leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 38 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one sack over the current campaign.

Jets Injuries: Jordan Jenkins: Questionable (Shoulder), Sam Darnold: Out (Right Shoulder), Breshad Perriman: Doubtful (Ankle), Blessuan Austin: Questionable (Calf), Chris Hogan: Questionable (Ribs), Mekhi Becton: Doubtful (Shoulder), John Franklin-Myers: Questionable (Foot), Ashtyn Davis: Questionable (Groin)

