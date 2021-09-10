September 11, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Atlanta Falcons vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Aug 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) is introduced against the New England Patriots at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons (0-0) and the Philadelphia Eagles (0-0) play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, September 12, 2021. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Falcons vs. Eagles

Betting Information for Atlanta vs. Philadelphia

Falcons vs Eagles Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadFavorite Spread OddsUnderdog Spread OddsTotalOver Total OddsUnder Total OddsFavorite MoneylineUnderdog Moneyline

Falcons

-3.5

-106

-114

48.5

-113

-107

-174

+148

Atlanta and Philadelphia Stats

  • The Falcons put up just 1.3 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Eagles gave up (26.1) last season.
  • The Falcons racked up 368.4 yards per game last season, just 5.3 more than the 363.1 the Eagles allowed per contest.
  • Last season the Falcons had 18 turnovers, one fewer than the Eagles had takeaways (19).
  • The Eagles put up 20.9 points per game last year, 5.0 fewer than the Falcons allowed (25.9).
  • The Eagles averaged 334.6 yards per game last season, 63.8 fewer yards than the 398.4 the Falcons allowed per matchup.
  • The Eagles turned the ball over eight more times (29 total) than the Falcons forced turnovers (21) last season.

Falcons Impact Players

  • Last year, Matt Ryan recorded 4,581 passing yards (286.3 yards per game) while going 407-for-626 (65% completion percentage) and throwing 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
  • A season ago, Wayne Gallman racked up 682 rushing yards (42.6 yards per game) and scored six touchdowns.
  • Last season, Calvin Ridley hauled in 90 passes (on 143 targets) for 1,374 yards (85.9 yards per game) and scored nine touchdowns.
  • Deion Jones boasted an impressive stat line of 4.5 sacks, 9.0 TFL, 106 tackles, and two interceptions last year.
  • In his most recent campaign, Foyesade Oluokun racked up 117 tackles, 4.0 TFL, three sacks, and two interceptions.

Eagles Impact Players

  • Gardner Minshew threw for 2,259 yards while completing 66.1% of his passes (216-of-327), with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions last year (141.2 yards per game).
  • A season ago, Miles Sanders picked up 867 rushing yards (54.2 yards per game) and scored six touchdowns.
  • Dallas Goedert reeled in 46 passes for 524 yards last season and scored three touchdowns. He was targeted 65 times, and averaged 43.7 yards per game.
  • Last season Brandon Graham racked up 8.0 sacks, 13.0 TFL and 46 tackles.
  • Eric Wilson totaled 121 tackles, 8.0 TFL, three sacks, and three interceptions over the course of his 2020 campaign.

Falcons Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Eagles

-

Home

9/19/2021

Buccaneers

-

Away

9/26/2021

Giants

-

Away

10/3/2021

Washington

-

Home

Eagles Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Atlanta

-

Away

9/19/2021

San Francisco

-

Home

9/27/2021

Dallas

-

Away

10/3/2021

Kansas City

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
12
2021

Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
