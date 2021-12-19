Atlanta Falcons vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers (7-6) and the Atlanta Falcons (6-7) square off at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, December 19, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch 49ers vs. Falcons

Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

TV: CBS

Stadium: Levi's Stadium

San Francisco and Atlanta Stats

This year, the 49ers score just 1.9 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Falcons give up (27.2).

The 49ers collect just 0.2 fewer yards per game (364.3) than the Falcons allow per contest (364.5).

The 49ers have turned the ball over three more times (18 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (15) this season.

The Falcons average 18.8 points per game, 4.4 fewer than the 49ers surrender (23.2).

The Falcons rack up just nine fewer yards per game (316.4) than the 49ers give up (325.4).

This year the Falcons have turned the ball over 20 times, four more than the 49ers' takeaways (16).

49ers Impact Players

Jimmy Garoppolo has thrown for 2,937 yards while completing 66.7% of his passes (234-for-351), with 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions (225.9 yards per game).

Elijah Mitchell has 165 carries for a team-best 759 rushing yards (58.4 per game) and five touchdowns.

Nick Bosa has notched a team-leading 14 sacks, while adding 18 TFL and 42 tackles.

Fred Warner's 99 tackles and four TFL make him the team's top tackler.

Jimmie Ward has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 59 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended 13 this season.

49ers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status D.J. Jones DT Knee Questionable Maurice Hurst DT Calf Out Dre Greenlaw LB Groin Out Azeez Al-Shaair LB Elbow Doubtful Ambry Thomas CB Concussion Questionable Jaquiski Tartt S Glute Questionable Elijah Mitchell RB Concussion Out George Kittle TE Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Dontae Johnson CB Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Fred Warner LB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Falcons Impact Players

This season Matt Ryan has racked up 3,104 passing yards (238.8 per game) while going 305-for-448 (68.1%) and throwing for 17 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

Cordarrelle Patterson has rushed for a team-leading 547 yards on 122 attempts (42.1 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns. He also averages 39.9 receiving yards per game, grabbing 46 passes for a team-high 519 yards and five touchdowns.

Kyle Pitts has hauled in 54 passes for a team-high 770 yards and one touchdown. He has been targeted 88 times, and averages 59.2 yards per game.

This season Dante Fowler Jr. leads the team with 4.5 sacks and has added five TFL and 26 tackles.

Foyesade Oluokun's 142 tackles, three TFL, two sacks, and one interception mean he's the team's tackle leader.

This season Jaylinn Hawkins leads the team with two interceptions and has added 12 tackles and three passes defended.

Falcons Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Dante Fowler Jr. OLB Calf Questionable Hayden Hurst TE Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Adetokunbo Ogundeji OLB Undisclosed Full Participation In Practice Richie Grant S Ankle Full Participation In Practice Grady Jarrett DT Rest Limited Participation In Practice Erik Harris S Chest Out Lee Smith TE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Cordarrelle Patterson RB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice

49ers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/28/2021 Vikings W 34-26 Home 12/5/2021 Seahawks L 30-23 Away 12/12/2021 Bengals W 26-23 Away 12/19/2021 Falcons - Home 12/23/2021 Titans - Away 1/2/2022 Texans - Home

Falcons Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/28/2021 Jacksonville W 21-14 Away 12/5/2021 Tampa Bay L 30-17 Home 12/12/2021 Carolina W 29-21 Away 12/19/2021 San Francisco - Away 12/26/2021 Detroit - Home 1/2/2022 Buffalo - Away

