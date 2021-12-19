Atlanta Falcons vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    How to Watch Atlanta Falcons vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

    The San Francisco 49ers (7-6) and the Atlanta Falcons (6-7) square off at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, December 19, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch 49ers vs. Falcons

    San Francisco and Atlanta Stats

    • This year, the 49ers score just 1.9 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Falcons give up (27.2).
    • The 49ers collect just 0.2 fewer yards per game (364.3) than the Falcons allow per contest (364.5).
    • The 49ers have turned the ball over three more times (18 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (15) this season.
    • The Falcons average 18.8 points per game, 4.4 fewer than the 49ers surrender (23.2).
    • The Falcons rack up just nine fewer yards per game (316.4) than the 49ers give up (325.4).
    • This year the Falcons have turned the ball over 20 times, four more than the 49ers' takeaways (16).

    49ers Impact Players

    • Jimmy Garoppolo has thrown for 2,937 yards while completing 66.7% of his passes (234-for-351), with 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions (225.9 yards per game).
    • Elijah Mitchell has 165 carries for a team-best 759 rushing yards (58.4 per game) and five touchdowns.
    • Nick Bosa has notched a team-leading 14 sacks, while adding 18 TFL and 42 tackles.
    • Fred Warner's 99 tackles and four TFL make him the team's top tackler.
    • Jimmie Ward has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 59 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended 13 this season.

    49ers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    D.J. Jones

    DT

    Knee

    Questionable

    Maurice Hurst

    DT

    Calf

    Out

    Dre Greenlaw

    LB

    Groin

    Out

    Azeez Al-Shaair

    LB

    Elbow

    Doubtful

    Ambry Thomas

    CB

    Concussion

    Questionable

    Jaquiski Tartt

    S

    Glute

    Questionable

    Elijah Mitchell

    RB

    Concussion

    Out

    George Kittle

    TE

    Knee

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Dontae Johnson

    CB

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Fred Warner

    LB

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Falcons Impact Players

    • This season Matt Ryan has racked up 3,104 passing yards (238.8 per game) while going 305-for-448 (68.1%) and throwing for 17 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.
    • Cordarrelle Patterson has rushed for a team-leading 547 yards on 122 attempts (42.1 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns. He also averages 39.9 receiving yards per game, grabbing 46 passes for a team-high 519 yards and five touchdowns.
    • Kyle Pitts has hauled in 54 passes for a team-high 770 yards and one touchdown. He has been targeted 88 times, and averages 59.2 yards per game.
    • This season Dante Fowler Jr. leads the team with 4.5 sacks and has added five TFL and 26 tackles.
    • Foyesade Oluokun's 142 tackles, three TFL, two sacks, and one interception mean he's the team's tackle leader.
    • This season Jaylinn Hawkins leads the team with two interceptions and has added 12 tackles and three passes defended.

    Falcons Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Dante Fowler Jr.

    OLB

    Calf

    Questionable

    Hayden Hurst

    TE

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Adetokunbo Ogundeji

    OLB

    Undisclosed

    Full Participation In Practice

    Richie Grant

    S

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Grady Jarrett

    DT

    Rest

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Erik Harris

    S

    Chest

    Out

    Lee Smith

    TE

    Rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Cordarrelle Patterson

    RB

    Rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    49ers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/28/2021

    Vikings

    W 34-26

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Seahawks

    L 30-23

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Bengals

    W 26-23

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Falcons

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Titans

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Texans

    -

    Home

    Falcons Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/28/2021

    Jacksonville

    W 21-14

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Tampa Bay

    L 30-17

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Carolina

    W 29-21

    Away

    12/19/2021

    San Francisco

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Detroit

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Buffalo

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    4:05
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
