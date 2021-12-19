Atlanta Falcons vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

How to Watch Atlanta Falcons vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Francisco 49ers (7-6) and the Atlanta Falcons (6-7) square off at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, December 19, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch 49ers vs. Falcons
- Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Levi's Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
San Francisco and Atlanta Stats
- This year, the 49ers score just 1.9 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Falcons give up (27.2).
- The 49ers collect just 0.2 fewer yards per game (364.3) than the Falcons allow per contest (364.5).
- The 49ers have turned the ball over three more times (18 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (15) this season.
- The Falcons average 18.8 points per game, 4.4 fewer than the 49ers surrender (23.2).
- The Falcons rack up just nine fewer yards per game (316.4) than the 49ers give up (325.4).
- This year the Falcons have turned the ball over 20 times, four more than the 49ers' takeaways (16).
49ers Impact Players
- Jimmy Garoppolo has thrown for 2,937 yards while completing 66.7% of his passes (234-for-351), with 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions (225.9 yards per game).
- Elijah Mitchell has 165 carries for a team-best 759 rushing yards (58.4 per game) and five touchdowns.
- Nick Bosa has notched a team-leading 14 sacks, while adding 18 TFL and 42 tackles.
- Fred Warner's 99 tackles and four TFL make him the team's top tackler.
- Jimmie Ward has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 59 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended 13 this season.
49ers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
D.J. Jones
DT
Knee
Questionable
Maurice Hurst
DT
Calf
Out
Dre Greenlaw
LB
Groin
Out
Azeez Al-Shaair
LB
Elbow
Doubtful
Ambry Thomas
CB
Concussion
Questionable
Jaquiski Tartt
S
Glute
Questionable
Elijah Mitchell
RB
Concussion
Out
George Kittle
TE
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Dontae Johnson
CB
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Fred Warner
LB
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Falcons Impact Players
- This season Matt Ryan has racked up 3,104 passing yards (238.8 per game) while going 305-for-448 (68.1%) and throwing for 17 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.
- Cordarrelle Patterson has rushed for a team-leading 547 yards on 122 attempts (42.1 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns. He also averages 39.9 receiving yards per game, grabbing 46 passes for a team-high 519 yards and five touchdowns.
- Kyle Pitts has hauled in 54 passes for a team-high 770 yards and one touchdown. He has been targeted 88 times, and averages 59.2 yards per game.
- This season Dante Fowler Jr. leads the team with 4.5 sacks and has added five TFL and 26 tackles.
- Foyesade Oluokun's 142 tackles, three TFL, two sacks, and one interception mean he's the team's tackle leader.
- This season Jaylinn Hawkins leads the team with two interceptions and has added 12 tackles and three passes defended.
Falcons Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Dante Fowler Jr.
OLB
Calf
Questionable
Hayden Hurst
TE
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Adetokunbo Ogundeji
OLB
Undisclosed
Full Participation In Practice
Richie Grant
S
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Grady Jarrett
DT
Rest
Limited Participation In Practice
Erik Harris
S
Chest
Out
Lee Smith
TE
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Cordarrelle Patterson
RB
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
49ers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/28/2021
Vikings
W 34-26
Home
12/5/2021
Seahawks
L 30-23
Away
12/12/2021
Bengals
W 26-23
Away
12/19/2021
Falcons
-
Home
12/23/2021
Titans
-
Away
1/2/2022
Texans
-
Home
Falcons Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/28/2021
Jacksonville
W 21-14
Away
12/5/2021
Tampa Bay
L 30-17
Home
12/12/2021
Carolina
W 29-21
Away
12/19/2021
San Francisco
-
Away
12/26/2021
Detroit
-
Home
1/2/2022
Buffalo
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.