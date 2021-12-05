Skip to main content
    December 5, 2021
    How to Watch Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Lerentee McCray (55) tackles Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) during the first quarter Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Jaguars hosted the Falcons during a regular season NFL matchup. Atlanta defeated Jacksonville 21-14. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] Jki 112821 Jags Falcons 01

    NFC South foes match up when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) and the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) square off on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Falcons vs. Buccaneers

    Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta

    Buccaneers vs Falcons Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Buccaneers

    -10.5

    50.5

    Tampa Bay and Atlanta Stats

    • The Buccaneers score 31.5 points per game, 4.0 more than the Falcons allow per contest (27.5).
    • The Buccaneers collect 39.9 more yards per game (401.7) than the Falcons allow per matchup (361.8).
    • The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, four more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (11).
    • This year the Falcons rack up 4.9 fewer points per game (18.1) than the Buccaneers surrender (23.0).
    • The Falcons collect 310.5 yards per game, only 18.0 fewer than the 328.5 the Buccaneers allow.
    • The Falcons have 18 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 23 takeaways.

    Buccaneers Impact Players

    • Tom Brady has posted 3,403 passing yards (309.4 per game) with a 67.6% completion percentage (309-for-457) while tossing 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
    • Leonard Fournette has picked up a team-leading 621 rushing yards (56.5 per game) plus seven touchdowns. He has tacked on 51 catches for 354 yards and one receiving touchdown.
    • Chris Godwin has 67 catches (on 88 targets) and leads the team with 806 receiving yards (73.3 per game) while scoring five touchdowns.
    • Shaquil Barrett has collected a team-leading 7.5 sacks, while adding 6.0 TFL, 41 tackles, and one interception.
    • Devin White's 90 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and two sacks mean he's the team's tackle leader.
    • Pierre Desir has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 18 tackles and three passes defended.

    Buccaneers Injuries: No Injuries Listed

    Falcons Impact Players

    • Matt Ryan has 2,617 passing yards (237.9 per game) and a 67.5% completion percentage, throwing 16 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions.
    • Cordarrelle Patterson has taken 93 attempts for a team-leading 411 rushing yards (37.4 per game) while scoring four touchdowns. He's also caught 41 passes for a team-high 500 yards with five touchdowns through the air.
    • Kyle Pitts has been targeted 75 times and has 45 catches, leading his team with 661 yards (60.1 per game) while scoring one touchdown.
    • Dante Fowler Jr. has 3.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 2.0 TFL and 21 tackles.
    • Over the current campaign, Foyesade Oluokun has collected 119 tackles, 3.0 TFL, two sacks, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.
    • Jaylinn Hawkins has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding nine tackles and three passes defended.

    Falcons Injuries: No Injuries Listed

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
