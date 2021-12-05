Publish date:
How to Watch Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NFC South foes match up when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) and the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) square off on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Falcons vs. Buccaneers
- Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Buccaneers
-10.5
50.5
Tampa Bay and Atlanta Stats
- The Buccaneers score 31.5 points per game, 4.0 more than the Falcons allow per contest (27.5).
- The Buccaneers collect 39.9 more yards per game (401.7) than the Falcons allow per matchup (361.8).
- The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, four more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (11).
- This year the Falcons rack up 4.9 fewer points per game (18.1) than the Buccaneers surrender (23.0).
- The Falcons collect 310.5 yards per game, only 18.0 fewer than the 328.5 the Buccaneers allow.
- The Falcons have 18 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 23 takeaways.
Buccaneers Impact Players
- Tom Brady has posted 3,403 passing yards (309.4 per game) with a 67.6% completion percentage (309-for-457) while tossing 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
- Leonard Fournette has picked up a team-leading 621 rushing yards (56.5 per game) plus seven touchdowns. He has tacked on 51 catches for 354 yards and one receiving touchdown.
- Chris Godwin has 67 catches (on 88 targets) and leads the team with 806 receiving yards (73.3 per game) while scoring five touchdowns.
- Shaquil Barrett has collected a team-leading 7.5 sacks, while adding 6.0 TFL, 41 tackles, and one interception.
- Devin White's 90 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and two sacks mean he's the team's tackle leader.
- Pierre Desir has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 18 tackles and three passes defended.
Buccaneers Injuries: No Injuries Listed
Falcons Impact Players
- Matt Ryan has 2,617 passing yards (237.9 per game) and a 67.5% completion percentage, throwing 16 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions.
- Cordarrelle Patterson has taken 93 attempts for a team-leading 411 rushing yards (37.4 per game) while scoring four touchdowns. He's also caught 41 passes for a team-high 500 yards with five touchdowns through the air.
- Kyle Pitts has been targeted 75 times and has 45 catches, leading his team with 661 yards (60.1 per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- Dante Fowler Jr. has 3.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 2.0 TFL and 21 tackles.
- Over the current campaign, Foyesade Oluokun has collected 119 tackles, 3.0 TFL, two sacks, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.
- Jaylinn Hawkins has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding nine tackles and three passes defended.
Falcons Injuries: No Injuries Listed
Regional restrictions apply.
