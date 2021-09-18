Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

Sep 9, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) runs with the ball against Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) and the Atlanta Falcons (0-1) square off on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium in a battle of NFC South opponents. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Falcons

Game Day: Sunday, September 19, 2021

Sunday, September 19, 2021 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium

Tampa Bay and Atlanta Stats

The Buccaneers scored 30.8 points per game last season, 4.9 more than the Falcons allowed per contest (25.9).

The Buccaneers racked up 384.1 yards per game last season, only 14.3 fewer than the 398.4 the Falcons gave up per outing.

The Buccaneers turned the ball over 17 times last year, four fewer than the Falcons forced turnovers (21).

Last year the Falcons put up just 2.6 more points per game (24.8) than the Buccaneers surrendered (22.2).

The Falcons collected 368.4 yards per game last season, 41.3 more yards than the 327.1 the Buccaneers allowed per matchup.

The Falcons had 18 giveaways last year, while the Buccaneers had 25 takeaways.

Buccaneers Impact Players

Tom Brady recorded 4,633 passing yards (289.6 per game) with a 65.7% completion percentage last season, while throwing for 40 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.

A season ago Ronald Jones II picked up 978 rushing yards (69.9 per game) and scored seven touchdowns.

Last year Mike Evans was targeted 109 times and had 70 catches for 1,006 yards with 13 touchdowns.

Jason Pierre-Paul put together an impressive stat line of 9.5 sacks, seven TFL, 55 tackles, and two interceptions last year.

Devin White's 2020 campaign saw him total 140 tackles, 15 TFL, and nine sacks.

Carlton Davis intercepted four passes while adding 68 tackles, three TFL, and 18 passes defended a season ago.

Falcons Impact Players

Matt Ryan threw for 4,581 yards while completing 65% of his passes last year, with 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions (286.3 yards per game).

Wayne Gallman took 147 attempts for 682 rushing yards a season ago (42.6 per game) and scored six touchdowns.

Calvin Ridley reeled in 90 passes for 1,374 yards last year and scored nine touchdowns. He was targeted 143 times, and averaged 85.9 yards per game.

Last season Deion Jones totaled 4.5 sacks, nine TFL, 106 tackles, and two interceptions.

Foyesade Oluokun racked up 117 tackles, four TFL, three sacks, and two interceptions over his 2020 campaign.

Fabian Moreau picked off two passes while adding seven tackles and three passes defended a season ago.

Buccaneers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/9/2021 Cowboys W 31-29 Home 9/19/2021 Falcons - Home 9/26/2021 Rams - Away 10/3/2021 Patriots - Away 10/10/2021 Dolphins - Home

Falcons Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Philadelphia L 32-6 Home 9/19/2021 Tampa Bay - Away 9/26/2021 New York - Away 10/3/2021 Washington - Home 10/10/2021 New York - Home

