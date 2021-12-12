How to Watch Falcons at Panthers

NFC South rivals, the Falcons and Panthers, face off on Sunday with each needing a win to stay in crowded playoff picture.

The last time the Falcons and Panthers faced off, Carolina had a much different identity. After bringing veteran quarterback Cam Newton back home to Charlotte and parting ways with offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Carolina’s game plan may look a bit different than it did five weeks ago.

Both teams enter with identical 5-7 records, one game out of the final wild-card spot in the NFC where there are currently seven teams vying for two playoff spots.

How to Watch Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers:

Match Date: Dec. 12, 2021

Match Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (WXTX Columbus, GA)

Live stream the Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Carolina will be without the services of running back Christian McCaffrey for the rest of the season, but in the Week 8 loss to Atlanta, the Panthers — without McCaffrey — posted 203 rushing yards behind Chuba Hubbard and Ameer Abdullah, and will have to rely on that duo again today.

Atlanta is poised to get tight-end Hunter Henry back into the lineup for the first time in a month after being on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Getting Henry back can only help quarterback Matt Ryan get back into a groove, as he has only thrown one touchdown pass in his last four games.

The Falcons lead the all-time series 33-20, though the usual result is a season split between the NFC South rivals (14 times in the first 26 years).

The Panthers have only swept the season series three times (1997, 2005 and 2013), giving them the chance to carve into the all-time deficit Sunday. The Falcons have won three straight in Charlotte, however, with the last Panthers home win coming in 2017.

Regional restrictions may apply.