How to Watch Falcons at Cowboys

The Falcons head to Dallas to take on the Cowboys, who are coming off of a bad loss.

The Falcons are 4-4 and currently sit at No. 3 in the NFC South behind the Saints and the Buccaneers. They beat the Saints last week in a game that came down to a long pass from Matt Ryan to Cordarrelle Patterson that set up Younghoe Koo for a game-winning, chip-shot field goal.

The Cowboys were one of the best teams in the NFL at 6-1. However, their Week 8 performance did not back that statement up. They lost big, going down 30-0 before scoring their first points. Nevertheless, Dallas is still at 6-2 and No. 1 in the NFC East.

How to Watch Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys Today:

Game Date: Nov. 14, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Dallas ranks fourth in passing yards per game, third in rushing yards per game and first in total yards per game. Regardless of the Cowboys last loss, their offense is still electric. Dak Prescott has 2,045 passing yards. Ezekiel Elliott has 622 rushing yards, and CeeDee Lamb has 632 receiving yards.

Atlanta still has a lot to work on, but the team has slowly improved as the season has progressed. The main flaw with the Falcons' offense has been its rushing attack. From DeVonta Freeman to Todd Gurley to Mike Davis, no running back has been the answer for Atlanta. Now, with Calvin Ridley stepping away from football, Patterson has stepped up and been a running back and wide receiver.

