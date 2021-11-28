How to Watch Falcons at Jaguars

Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    How to Watch Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Falcons and Jaguars both look to snap two-game losing streaks when they battle on Sunday afternoon.
    It has been a rough two weeks for the Falcons, as they have scored just three points total in their two losses. Atlanta had won three of four before it ran into the Cowboys and Patriots in back-to-back weeks that resulted in two blowout losses.

    How to Watch Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 28, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX (WFXG-Augusta, GA)

    Live stream the Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The losing streak has dropped the Falcons' record to 4-7 on the year and has them fighting for their slim playoff lives already.

    Sunday the offense should be better against a Jaguars team that has just two wins on the year.

    Jacksonville has done a decent job on offense this year, but the defense has really struggled. Outside of the Jaguars' upset win over the Bills when they held Buffalo to just six points, Jacksonville has given up 20 or more points in every game.

    It has been the first season of a rebuilding job for the Jaguars that has had mixed results. Sunday they will look to take advantage of a struggling Falcons offense and pick up their third win of the year.

    How To Watch

    November
    28
    2021

    Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars

    TV CHANNEL: FOX (WFXG-Augusta, GA)
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

