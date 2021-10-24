How to Watch Falcons vs. Dolphins

    • October 24, 2021
    How to Watch Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins face-off on Sunday.
    While the only wins the Falcons have on the season are against both New York teams which only have a combined two wins, they are coming off a formidable period in their schedule. 

    While their last game was against the Jets in London, the long trip hasn't seemed to wipe any momentum, but it did give them a bit of optimism for the future. 

    How to Watch Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins:

    Game Date: Oct. 24, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX

    Live stream Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Falcons are well rested after receiving a buy week after their trip across the pond. Now they have to face the Dolphins, who also only have one win. If they can get through this game and next week against the Carolina Panthers, they can start to rebound from a tough start to their season.  

    Miami's season went from bad to worse last week when it lost to a Jaguars team that hadn't had a previous win on the season. That was even with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa coming back in the fold after a rib injury. 

    Miami was expected to do big things after coming off a 10-6 season and just missing the playoffs in 2020 after only winning five games the year before. 

    Most of the news coming out of Miami camp is the rumor mill churning furiously after discussions have progressed about bringing deeply embroiled QB Deshaun Watson to Miami. 

    Head coach Brian Flores has defended his quarterback vigorously, voicing his support of Tagovailoa. Regardless of records, the Dolphins quarterback has all the motivation and chips on his shoulder to make this a very close competitive game on both sides. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    24
    2021

    Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sep 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) is pursued by Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Johnathan Abram (24) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) in overtime at Allegiant Stadium.The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
