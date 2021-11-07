The Saints look for their fourth straight win on Sunday when they host the Falcons in this rivalry NFL showdown.

The Saints enter their game against the Falcons with a lot of uncertainty. New Orleans lost starting quarterback Jameis Winston for the season and also learned that Michael Thomas would not return this season due to a setback in his ankle injury.

How to Watch Falcons at Saints Today:

Game Date: Nov. 7, 2021

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (KARD - Monroe-El Dorado, AR)

Live stream the Falcons at Saints game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It looks like the Saints will go with Trevor Siemian as their signal-caller, who relieved Winston and did a great job in leading New Orleans to a win over the Bucs last Sunday. Taysom Hill will probably also get some snaps, but it looks like Siemian will be the main guy.

Luckily for the Saints, they get a Falcons team this weekend that has really struggled this year.

Atlanta does have three wins on the year, but they were all against struggling teams. The Falcons haven't been able to compete with the best teams yet this year, but the emergence of rookie Kyle Pitts should help.

Pitts has finally settled into a good groove with Matt Ryan and is showing why Atlanta drafted him so early in the first round.

The Falcons will have to be good on Sunday to beat the Saints even without Winston. New Orleans still has Alvin Kamara in the backfield, and he can put the team on his back if needed.

Regional restrictions may apply.