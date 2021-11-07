Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Saints look for their fourth straight win on Sunday when they host the Falcons in this rivalry NFL showdown.
    Author:

    The Saints enter their game against the Falcons with a lot of uncertainty. New Orleans lost starting quarterback Jameis Winston for the season and also learned that Michael Thomas would not return this season due to a setback in his ankle injury.

    How to Watch Falcons at Saints Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 7, 2021

    Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX (KARD - Monroe-El Dorado, AR)

    Live stream the Falcons at Saints game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    It looks like the Saints will go with Trevor Siemian as their signal-caller, who relieved Winston and did a great job in leading New Orleans to a win over the Bucs last Sunday. Taysom Hill will probably also get some snaps, but it looks like Siemian will be the main guy.

    Luckily for the Saints, they get a Falcons team this weekend that has really struggled this year.

    Atlanta does have three wins on the year, but they were all against struggling teams. The Falcons haven't been able to compete with the best teams yet this year, but the emergence of rookie Kyle Pitts should help.

    Pitts has finally settled into a good groove with Matt Ryan and is showing why Atlanta drafted him so early in the first round.

    The Falcons will have to be good on Sunday to beat the Saints even without Winston. New Orleans still has Alvin Kamara in the backfield, and he can put the team on his back if needed.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    7
    2021

    Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints

    TV CHANNEL: FOX (KARD - Monroe-El Dorado, AR)
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 5, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Detailed view of the signature of NBA commissioner Adam Silver stamped on an official Spalding basketball prior to the game between the Memphis Grizzlies against the Phoenix Suns at US Airways Center. The Grizzlies defeated the Suns 102-91. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Liga ACB Basketball

    How to Watch Baskonia vs. Real Madrid

    11 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch St. John's vs. Georgetown in Women's College Soccer

    11 minutes ago
    USATSI_17070853
    NFL

    How to Watch Patriots at Panthers

    41 minutes ago
    USATSI_17079052
    NFL

    How to Watch Browns at Bengals

    41 minutes ago
    USATSI_15124883
    NFL

    How to Watch NFL RedZone

    41 minutes ago
    USATSI_17069809
    NFL

    How to Watch Texans at Dolphins

    41 minutes ago
    Sep 16, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws a pass over Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat (90) during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Raiders at Giants

    41 minutes ago
    USATSI_17069855
    NFL

    How to Watch Bills at Jaguars

    41 minutes ago
    Oct 17, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes the ball in the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Vikings at Ravens

    41 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy