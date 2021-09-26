September 26, 2021
How to Watch Atlanta Falcons at New York Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Falcons continue their road trip as they go from Tampa Bay to New Jersey to face the Giants.
Both the Falcons and the Giants are still looking for their first win of the year. Because of that, expect plenty of fight from both teams to get into the win column.

How to Watch: Falcons vs. Giants

Game Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream Atlanta vs. New York on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Atlanta has already lost 32-6 to the Eagles home at and 48-25 to the Buccaneers on the road. However, the Falcons pose a threat in the passing game with Calvin Ridley, one of the best receivers in the NFL.

Matt Ryan hasn't looked especially sharp yet, but this game could be the one that jumpstarts his season. He has 464 yards and two touchdowns on the year with three interceptions. 

Ridley has caught 12 of Ryan's 56 completions for 114 yards and one touchdown. His counterpart for New York is Daniel Jones. Jones has fewer completions (44) but more yards (516) than Ryan through two games.

Jones' most surprising statistic though is that he has 15 carries for 122 yards and two touchdowns, which leads the team in rushing yards. Sterling Shepard has been his most consistent target despite the addition of Kenny Golladay to the receiving corps.

The Giants are expected to win this game as the spread is -3.0 in favor of New York, but don't count out the Falcons. 

How To Watch

September
26
2021

Atlanta Falcons at New York Giants

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
