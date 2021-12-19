How to Watch Falcons at 49ers

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    In a game that could decide NFC playoff seeding, the 49ers will host the Falcons on Sunday.
    Author:

    Both the Falcons and 49ers are in the race to make a wildcard spot in the NFC playoff picture. While the Niners currently have a slight advantage over the Falcons in that race, today's game between these two teams could change everything.

    How to Watch Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 19, 2021

    Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: CBS

    Live Stream: You can stream Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Entering Week 15, the playoff race is starting to heat up. As the standings sit today, the 49ers would have a spot in the postseason with the No. 6 seed. With that in mind, there's a lot of football left to be played this season, starting with their matchup against the Falcons today.

    San Francisco is 7-6, sitting at third place in the tough NFC West. The Niners have won four of their last five games and are one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now.

    The Falcons are on the outside looking in, sitting at 6-7, which has them on the playoff bubble along with three other teams with the same record in the NFC. Atlanta is currently second in the NFC South behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

    Despite having a losing record, the Falcons have a real chance to make the playoffs. However, a loss today against San Francisco would essentially put those chances to an end.

    There's a good chance that one of these two teams will be making the playoffs as an NFC wildcard in a few weeks.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

