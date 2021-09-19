Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to start the season 2-0 when they host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers started their title defense with a Thursday night win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1.

Tom Brady looked as solid as ever, throwing four total touchdown passes. Two of those went to his old pal Rob Gronkowski. The second one was No. 100 between the longtime teammates, making them the first quarterback/tight end combo to hit that milestone.

How to Watch Falcons at Buccaneers:

Game Date: Sept. 19, 2021

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (WVFX - Clarksburg, WV)

Brady and the Bucs will look to continue rolling when they take on Atlanta in Week 2. The Falcons got blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles in their own season opener. Matt Ryan and the offense struggled to move the ball against the Eagles and, in turn, only put up two field goals in the 32-6 loss.

Atlanta's offensive line really struggled, and it won't get any easier against a Bucs defensive line that is one of the very best in the NFL. Ryan was sacked three times and hit another nine times in the Falcons' loss to the Eagles, and it could get worse against Tampa Bay.

If Brady is as efficient as he was against the Cowboys, this could get ugly quickly.

The Buccaneers are big favorites in this game but will look to avoid a letdown after an emotional win against the Cowboys. They will also need to keep from looking ahead to their trip to Los Angeles to face the Rams in Week 3.

