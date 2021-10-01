Sep 26, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Levi Wallace (39) tackles Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Football Team (1-2) hit the road to take on the Atlanta Falcons (1-2) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Falcons vs. Washington

Game Day: Sunday, October 3, 2021

Sunday, October 3, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Washington vs. Atlanta

Favorite Spread Total Washington -1.5 47.5

Washington and Atlanta Stats

The Football Team average 9.0 fewer points per game (22.3) than the Falcons allow (31.3).

The Football Team average 55.0 fewer yards per game (318.7), than the Falcons give up per contest (373.7).

The Football Team have turned the ball over three more times (5 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (2) this season.

The Falcons score 16.0 points per game, 14.7 fewer than the Football Team give up (30.7).

The Falcons collect 130.7 fewer yards per game (301.3) than the Football Team allow per outing (432.0).

This year the Falcons have turned the ball over four times, two more than the Football Team's takeaways (2).

Washington Impact Players

Taylor Heinicke has 670 passing yards (223.3 per game) and a 69.4% completion percentage (59-for-85) while firing five touchdowns and three interceptions. He also leads his team with 44 rushing yards on 15 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 14.7 YPG.

Antonio Gibson has picked up a team-high 190 rushing yards (63.3 YPG). He has augmented his performance with six catches for 95 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Terry McLaurin has grabbed 19 passes for a team best 231 yards plus one touchdown. He averages 77.0 receiving yards per game.

This season Jonathan Allen leads the team with 3.0 sacks and has added 4.0 TFL and 12 tackles.

Cole Holcomb's 31 tackles and 1.0 TFL make him the team's top tackler.

This season William Jackson III leads the team with one interception and has added eight tackles and five passes defended.

Washington Injuries: Chase Young: Out (Groin), Steven Sims Jr.: Out (Toe), Cole Holcomb: Out (Knee), Morgan Moses: Questionable (Hip), Terry McLaurin: Questionable (Thigh), Ryan Anderson: Questionable (Ankle), Kevin Pierre-Louis: Questionable (Illness)

Falcons Impact Players

This year Matt Ryan has racked up 707 passing yards (235.7 per game) while going 83-for-117 (70.9%) and throwing for four touchdowns with three interceptions.

Mike Davis has churned out a team-high 137 rushing yards (45.7 per game). He has added 14 catches for 68 yards .

This season Calvin Ridley has 20 catches and leads the team with 175 yards (58.3 per game) while scoring one touchdown.

Dante Fowler Jr. has 2.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up eight tackles.

Foyesade Oluokun has racked up 31 tackles and 1.0 TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.

Dorian Etheridge has picked off zero passes to lead the team while adding 31 tackles and 1.0 TFL.

Falcons Injuries: Younghoe Koo: Out (Right Groin), Takkarist McKinley: Out (Groin), Keanu Neal: Out (Hamstring), Ricardo Allen: Out (Elbow), Calvin Ridley: Questionable (Ankle), Julio Jones: Questionable (Hamstring)

Regional restrictions apply.