The Washington Football Team (1-2) hit the road to take on the Atlanta Falcons (1-2) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Falcons vs. Washington
- Game Day: Sunday, October 3, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Betting Information for Washington vs. Atlanta
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Washington
-1.5
47.5
Washington and Atlanta Stats
- The Football Team average 9.0 fewer points per game (22.3) than the Falcons allow (31.3).
- The Football Team average 55.0 fewer yards per game (318.7), than the Falcons give up per contest (373.7).
- The Football Team have turned the ball over three more times (5 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (2) this season.
- The Falcons score 16.0 points per game, 14.7 fewer than the Football Team give up (30.7).
- The Falcons collect 130.7 fewer yards per game (301.3) than the Football Team allow per outing (432.0).
- This year the Falcons have turned the ball over four times, two more than the Football Team's takeaways (2).
Washington Impact Players
- Taylor Heinicke has 670 passing yards (223.3 per game) and a 69.4% completion percentage (59-for-85) while firing five touchdowns and three interceptions. He also leads his team with 44 rushing yards on 15 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 14.7 YPG.
- Antonio Gibson has picked up a team-high 190 rushing yards (63.3 YPG). He has augmented his performance with six catches for 95 yards and one receiving touchdown.
- Terry McLaurin has grabbed 19 passes for a team best 231 yards plus one touchdown. He averages 77.0 receiving yards per game.
- This season Jonathan Allen leads the team with 3.0 sacks and has added 4.0 TFL and 12 tackles.
- Cole Holcomb's 31 tackles and 1.0 TFL make him the team's top tackler.
- This season William Jackson III leads the team with one interception and has added eight tackles and five passes defended.
Washington Injuries: Chase Young: Out (Groin), Steven Sims Jr.: Out (Toe), Cole Holcomb: Out (Knee), Morgan Moses: Questionable (Hip), Terry McLaurin: Questionable (Thigh), Ryan Anderson: Questionable (Ankle), Kevin Pierre-Louis: Questionable (Illness)
Falcons Impact Players
- This year Matt Ryan has racked up 707 passing yards (235.7 per game) while going 83-for-117 (70.9%) and throwing for four touchdowns with three interceptions.
- Mike Davis has churned out a team-high 137 rushing yards (45.7 per game). He has added 14 catches for 68 yards .
- This season Calvin Ridley has 20 catches and leads the team with 175 yards (58.3 per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- Dante Fowler Jr. has 2.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up eight tackles.
- Foyesade Oluokun has racked up 31 tackles and 1.0 TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.
- Dorian Etheridge has picked off zero passes to lead the team while adding 31 tackles and 1.0 TFL.
Falcons Injuries: Younghoe Koo: Out (Right Groin), Takkarist McKinley: Out (Groin), Keanu Neal: Out (Hamstring), Ricardo Allen: Out (Elbow), Calvin Ridley: Questionable (Ankle), Julio Jones: Questionable (Hamstring)
