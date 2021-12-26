How to Watch Ravens at Bengals

The AFC North is up for grabs as the top two teams tied at 8-6 face off when the Ravens take on the Bengals.

The Bengals and the Ravens are fighting for the lead in their division. Currently, the Bengals lead the division on a tie-breaker, but they both have the same 8-6 record.

Cincinnati squeaked out a close win last week against Denver 15-10 after losing to the 49ers the week before that in overtime. Joe Burrow passed for 157 yards and a touchdown.

How to Watch Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals Today:

Game Date: Dec. 26, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream the Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Teddy Bridgewater went down motionless in the third quarter after throwing for 98 yards. Drew Lock came in and threw for 88 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

The Ravens were on the wrong side of the close game against one of the best NFC teams, the Packers. Even without Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley ran for 73 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns, becoming the first Raven in history to do that.

The winner of this game will take over sole possession of the league and a top-four spot in the playoffs.

Cincinnati is projected to win this tough matchup with a favored spread of less than a field goal (-2.5) and a money line of -140. Baltimore's money line is +115. The total points Over/Under mark is 44.5.

Regional restrictions may apply.