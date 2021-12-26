How to Watch Ravens at Bengals

Skip to main content
    •
    December 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The AFC North is up for grabs as the top two teams tied at 8-6 face off when the Ravens take on the Bengals.
    Author:

    The Bengals and the Ravens are fighting for the lead in their division. Currently, the Bengals lead the division on a tie-breaker, but they both have the same 8-6 record.

    Cincinnati squeaked out a close win last week against Denver 15-10 after losing to the 49ers the week before that in overtime. Joe Burrow passed for 157 yards and a touchdown. 

    How to Watch Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 26, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS

    Live stream the Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Teddy Bridgewater went down motionless in the third quarter after throwing for 98 yards. Drew Lock came in and threw for 88 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

    The Ravens were on the wrong side of the close game against one of the best NFC teams, the Packers. Even without Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley ran for 73 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns, becoming the first Raven in history to do that.

    The winner of this game will take over sole possession of the league and a top-four spot in the playoffs.

    Cincinnati is projected to win this tough matchup with a favored spread of less than a field goal (-2.5) and a money line of -140. Baltimore's money line is +115. The total points Over/Under mark is 44.5.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    26
    2021

    Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17387864
    NFL

    How to Watch Buccaneers at Panthers

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17387416
    NFL

    How to Watch Ravens at Bengals

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17386420
    NFL

    How to Watch Jaguars at Jets

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17371482
    NFL

    How to Watch Chargers at Texans

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17411221
    NFL

    How to Watch Bills at Patriots

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17386808
    NFL

    How to Watch Lions at Falcons

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17397877
    NFL

    How to Watch Rams at Vikings

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17397848
    NFL

    How to Watch Giants at Eagles

    1 minute ago
    Dec 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA;Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws the ball against the Seattle Seahawks in the second half at SoFi Stadium. The Rams defeated the Seahawks 20-10. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy