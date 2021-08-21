How to Watch Ravens at Panthers

The Ravens look to win their 19th consecutive preseason game as they travel to Charlotte to take on the Panthers on Saturday night.

The Baltimore Ravens hope preseason wins translate into regular season success as they seek their 19th straight preseason victory Saturday in Charlotte against the Carolina Panthers.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 21, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (WCSC-Charleston, SC)

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Ravens scored a 17-14 win against the Saints in their preseason opener last week even without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, but his status remains up in the air for the matchup with the Panthers.

Against New Orleans, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley did his best Jackson impersonation, rushing for 43 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Running back J.K. Dobbins had three carries for zero yards, and none of the team's top receivers had a reception.

Carolina quarterback Sam Darnold did not play last week in a 21-18 loss to Indianapolis but is expected to see snaps against Baltimore. Darnold was acquired in the offseason from the New York Jets after he threw nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season.

Regional restrictions may apply.