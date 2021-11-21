Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8), is sacked by Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43), late in the first quarter of their NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Thursday in Miami Gardens. Baltimore Ravens V Miami Dolphins 022

The Chicago Bears (3-6) take a four-game losing streak into a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens (6-3) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Soldier Field. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bears vs. Ravens

Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021

Sunday, November 21, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Soldier Field

Baltimore and Chicago Stats

The Ravens rack up just 0.8 more points per game (25.7) than the Bears surrender (24.9).

The Ravens average 65.2 more yards per game (414.1) than the Bears give up per matchup (348.9).

This year, the Ravens have turned the ball over 12 times, three more than the Bears' takeaways (9).

This year the Bears average 7.4 fewer points per game (16.7) than the Ravens allow (24.1).

The Bears rack up 90.9 fewer yards per game (280.7) than the Ravens allow (371.6).

The Bears have turned the ball over six more times (13 total) than the Ravens have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Ravens Impact Players

This year Lamar Jackson has recorded 2,447 passing yards (271.9 YPG) while completing 64.4% of his passes, with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 639 yards on the ground on 106 carries (plus two scores), averaging 71 YPG.

Marquise Brown has 52 catches (82 targets) and paces his team with 719 receiving yards (79.9 ypg) and six touchdowns.

This season Jayson Oweh leads the team with four sacks and has added five TFL and 18 tackles.

Patrick Queen has racked up 47 tackles, six TFL, and two sacks to lead the team in tackles so far.

Anthony Averett has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 42 tackles and nine passes defended nine this season.

Ravens Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Marquise Brown WR Thigh Out Lamar Jackson QB Illness Questionable Pernell McPhee LB Knee Out Nick Boyle TE Knee Questionable Miles Boykin WR Finger Out Devin Duvernay WR Knee Questionable Tavon Young CB Foot Questionable Brandon Williams DT Shoulder Out Kristian Welch LB Foot Questionable Jimmy Smith CB Hip Questionable Latavius Murray RB Ankle Questionable Patrick Mekari OL Ankle Questionable Cedric Ogbuehi OT Thigh Questionable Anthony Averett CB Thigh Questionable Calais Campbell DE Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Rashod Bateman WR Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Bradley Bozeman OL Illness Did Not Participate In Practice

Bears Impact Players

Justin Fields has 1,282 passing yards (142.4 per game) with a 59.4% completion percentage (111-for-187), throwing for four touchdowns with eight interceptions. He also has 288 rushing yards on 52 carries and two touchdowns.

David Montgomery has run for a team-leading 372 yards on 82 carries (41.3 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns.

Darnell Mooney has 36 catches (59 targets) and paces his team with 450 receiving yards (50 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.

Robert Quinn has registered a team-leading 6.5 sacks, while adding seven TFL and 26 tackles.

Roquan Smith's 93 tackles, six TFL, three sacks, and one interception mean he's the team's tackle leader.

DeAndre Houston-Carson has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 31 tackles and three passes defended nine this season.

Bears Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Damien Williams RB Knee Doubtful Cairo Santos K Elbow Full Participation In Practice J.P. Holtz TE Concussion Full Participation In Practice Alec Ogletree LB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Darnell Mooney WR Foot Limited Participation In Practice Elijah Wilkinson OL Back Questionable Allen Robinson II WR Hamstring Doubtful Eddie Jackson DB Hamstring Questionable Akiem Hicks DT Ankle Out Jimmy Graham TE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice

Ravens Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/24/2021 Bengals L 41-17 Home 11/7/2021 Vikings W 34-31 Home 11/11/2021 Dolphins L 22-10 Away 11/21/2021 Bears - Away 11/28/2021 Browns - Home 12/5/2021 Steelers - Away 12/12/2021 Browns - Away

Bears Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/24/2021 Tampa Bay L 38-3 Away 10/31/2021 San Francisco L 33-22 Home 11/8/2021 Pittsburgh L 29-27 Away 11/21/2021 Baltimore - Home 11/25/2021 Detroit - Away 12/5/2021 Arizona - Home 12/12/2021 Green Bay - Away

