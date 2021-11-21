Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    How to Watch Baltimore Ravens vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8), is sacked by Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43), late in the first quarter of their NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Thursday in Miami Gardens. Baltimore Ravens V Miami Dolphins 022

    The Chicago Bears (3-6) take a four-game losing streak into a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens (6-3) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Soldier Field. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bears vs. Ravens

    Baltimore and Chicago Stats

    • The Ravens rack up just 0.8 more points per game (25.7) than the Bears surrender (24.9).
    • The Ravens average 65.2 more yards per game (414.1) than the Bears give up per matchup (348.9).
    • This year, the Ravens have turned the ball over 12 times, three more than the Bears' takeaways (9).
    • This year the Bears average 7.4 fewer points per game (16.7) than the Ravens allow (24.1).
    • The Bears rack up 90.9 fewer yards per game (280.7) than the Ravens allow (371.6).
    • The Bears have turned the ball over six more times (13 total) than the Ravens have forced a turnover (7) this season.

    Ravens Impact Players

    • This year Lamar Jackson has recorded 2,447 passing yards (271.9 YPG) while completing 64.4% of his passes, with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 639 yards on the ground on 106 carries (plus two scores), averaging 71 YPG.
    • Marquise Brown has 52 catches (82 targets) and paces his team with 719 receiving yards (79.9 ypg) and six touchdowns.
    • This season Jayson Oweh leads the team with four sacks and has added five TFL and 18 tackles.
    • Patrick Queen has racked up 47 tackles, six TFL, and two sacks to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • Anthony Averett has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 42 tackles and nine passes defended nine this season.

    Ravens Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Marquise Brown

    WR

    Thigh

    Out

    Lamar Jackson

    QB

    Illness

    Questionable

    Pernell McPhee

    LB

    Knee

    Out

    Nick Boyle

    TE

    Knee

    Questionable

    Miles Boykin

    WR

    Finger

    Out

    Devin Duvernay

    WR

    Knee

    Questionable

    Tavon Young

    CB

    Foot

    Questionable

    Brandon Williams

    DT

    Shoulder

    Out

    Kristian Welch

    LB

    Foot

    Questionable

    Jimmy Smith

    CB

    Hip

    Questionable

    Latavius Murray

    RB

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Patrick Mekari

    OL

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Cedric Ogbuehi

    OT

    Thigh

    Questionable

    Anthony Averett

    CB

    Thigh

    Questionable

    Calais Campbell

    DE

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Rashod Bateman

    WR

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Bradley Bozeman

    OL

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Bears Impact Players

    • Justin Fields has 1,282 passing yards (142.4 per game) with a 59.4% completion percentage (111-for-187), throwing for four touchdowns with eight interceptions. He also has 288 rushing yards on 52 carries and two touchdowns.
    • David Montgomery has run for a team-leading 372 yards on 82 carries (41.3 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
    • Darnell Mooney has 36 catches (59 targets) and paces his team with 450 receiving yards (50 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
    • Robert Quinn has registered a team-leading 6.5 sacks, while adding seven TFL and 26 tackles.
    • Roquan Smith's 93 tackles, six TFL, three sacks, and one interception mean he's the team's tackle leader.
    • DeAndre Houston-Carson has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 31 tackles and three passes defended nine this season.

    Bears Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Damien Williams

    RB

    Knee

    Doubtful

    Cairo Santos

    K

    Elbow

    Full Participation In Practice

    J.P. Holtz

    TE

    Concussion

    Full Participation In Practice

    Alec Ogletree

    LB

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Darnell Mooney

    WR

    Foot

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Elijah Wilkinson

    OL

    Back

    Questionable

    Allen Robinson II

    WR

    Hamstring

    Doubtful

    Eddie Jackson

    DB

    Hamstring

    Questionable

    Akiem Hicks

    DT

    Ankle

    Out

    Jimmy Graham

    TE

    Rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Ravens Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/24/2021

    Bengals

    L 41-17

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Vikings

    W 34-31

    Home

    11/11/2021

    Dolphins

    L 22-10

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Bears

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Browns

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Steelers

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Browns

    -

    Away

    Bears Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/24/2021

    Tampa Bay

    L 38-3

    Away

    10/31/2021

    San Francisco

    L 33-22

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Pittsburgh

    L 29-27

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Baltimore

    -

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Detroit

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Green Bay

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Baltimore Ravens at Chicago Bears

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

