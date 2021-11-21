How to Watch Baltimore Ravens vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Bears (3-6) take a four-game losing streak into a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens (6-3) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Soldier Field. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bears vs. Ravens
- Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Soldier Field
Stadium: Soldier Field
Baltimore and Chicago Stats
- The Ravens rack up just 0.8 more points per game (25.7) than the Bears surrender (24.9).
- The Ravens average 65.2 more yards per game (414.1) than the Bears give up per matchup (348.9).
- This year, the Ravens have turned the ball over 12 times, three more than the Bears' takeaways (9).
- This year the Bears average 7.4 fewer points per game (16.7) than the Ravens allow (24.1).
- The Bears rack up 90.9 fewer yards per game (280.7) than the Ravens allow (371.6).
- The Bears have turned the ball over six more times (13 total) than the Ravens have forced a turnover (7) this season.
Ravens Impact Players
- This year Lamar Jackson has recorded 2,447 passing yards (271.9 YPG) while completing 64.4% of his passes, with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 639 yards on the ground on 106 carries (plus two scores), averaging 71 YPG.
- Marquise Brown has 52 catches (82 targets) and paces his team with 719 receiving yards (79.9 ypg) and six touchdowns.
- This season Jayson Oweh leads the team with four sacks and has added five TFL and 18 tackles.
- Patrick Queen has racked up 47 tackles, six TFL, and two sacks to lead the team in tackles so far.
- Anthony Averett has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 42 tackles and nine passes defended nine this season.
Ravens Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Marquise Brown
WR
Thigh
Out
Lamar Jackson
QB
Illness
Questionable
Pernell McPhee
LB
Knee
Out
Nick Boyle
TE
Knee
Questionable
Miles Boykin
WR
Finger
Out
Devin Duvernay
WR
Knee
Questionable
Tavon Young
CB
Foot
Questionable
Brandon Williams
DT
Shoulder
Out
Kristian Welch
LB
Foot
Questionable
Jimmy Smith
CB
Hip
Questionable
Latavius Murray
RB
Ankle
Questionable
Patrick Mekari
OL
Ankle
Questionable
Cedric Ogbuehi
OT
Thigh
Questionable
Anthony Averett
CB
Thigh
Questionable
Calais Campbell
DE
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Rashod Bateman
WR
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Bradley Bozeman
OL
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Bears Impact Players
- Justin Fields has 1,282 passing yards (142.4 per game) with a 59.4% completion percentage (111-for-187), throwing for four touchdowns with eight interceptions. He also has 288 rushing yards on 52 carries and two touchdowns.
- David Montgomery has run for a team-leading 372 yards on 82 carries (41.3 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
- Darnell Mooney has 36 catches (59 targets) and paces his team with 450 receiving yards (50 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
- Robert Quinn has registered a team-leading 6.5 sacks, while adding seven TFL and 26 tackles.
- Roquan Smith's 93 tackles, six TFL, three sacks, and one interception mean he's the team's tackle leader.
- DeAndre Houston-Carson has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 31 tackles and three passes defended nine this season.
Bears Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Damien Williams
RB
Knee
Doubtful
Cairo Santos
K
Elbow
Full Participation In Practice
J.P. Holtz
TE
Concussion
Full Participation In Practice
Alec Ogletree
LB
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Darnell Mooney
WR
Foot
Limited Participation In Practice
Elijah Wilkinson
OL
Back
Questionable
Allen Robinson II
WR
Hamstring
Doubtful
Eddie Jackson
DB
Hamstring
Questionable
Akiem Hicks
DT
Ankle
Out
Jimmy Graham
TE
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Ravens Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/24/2021
Bengals
L 41-17
Home
11/7/2021
Vikings
W 34-31
Home
11/11/2021
Dolphins
L 22-10
Away
11/21/2021
Bears
-
Away
11/28/2021
Browns
-
Home
12/5/2021
Steelers
-
Away
12/12/2021
Browns
-
Away
Bears Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/24/2021
Tampa Bay
L 38-3
Away
10/31/2021
San Francisco
L 33-22
Home
11/8/2021
Pittsburgh
L 29-27
Away
11/21/2021
Baltimore
-
Home
11/25/2021
Detroit
-
Away
12/5/2021
Arizona
-
Home
12/12/2021
Green Bay
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.