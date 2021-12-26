Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is tackled by Green Bay Packers free safety Darnell Savage (26) in the second quarter of a Week 5 NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Green Bay Packers At Cincinnati Bengals Oct 10

The Baltimore Ravens (8-6) bring a three-game losing streak into a meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Ravens

Game Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021

Sunday, December 26, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Paul Brown Stadium

Cincinnati and Baltimore Stats

This year, the Bengals rack up 3.9 more points per game (26.4) than the Ravens allow (22.5).

The Bengals collect just 0.2 fewer yards per game (350.9), than the Ravens allow per contest (351.1).

The Bengals have turned the ball over 21 times this season, 10 more turnovers than the Ravens have forced (11).

The Ravens rack up 23.9 points per game, comparable to the 21.6 the Bengals surrender.

The Ravens collect 39.9 more yards per game (385.6) than the Bengals allow (345.7).

The Ravens have turned the ball over two more times (20 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (18) this season.

Bengals Impact Players

Joe Burrow has passed for 3,640 yards (299-for-435), with 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions (260 YPG).

Joe Mixon has racked up a team-leading 1,094 yards (78.1 per game) and scored 12 touchdowns.

Ja'Marr Chase has been targeted 102 times and has 61 catches, leading his team with 1,038 yards (74.1 ypg) while also scoring 10 touchdowns.

Trey Hendrickson has registered a team-leading 13 sacks, while adding 10 TFL and 32 tackles.

Logan Wilson leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 90 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and four interceptions over the current campaign.

Bengals Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Joe Burrow QB Right finger Full Participation In Practice Joe Mixon RB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Mitchell Wilcox TE Toe Limited Participation In Practice Hakeem Adeniji OG Ankle Questionable Logan Wilson LB Shoulder Out Drew Sample TE Foot Did Not Participate In Practice Khalid Kareem DE Concussion Questionable Fred Johnson OT Illness Questionable

Ravens Impact Players

This season Lamar Jackson has racked up 2,882 passing yards (205.9 per game) while going 246-for-382 (64.4%) and throwing for 16 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. He has tacked on a team-high 767 rushing yards on 133 carries with two touchdowns.

Mark Andrews has reeled in 85 passes for a team best 1,062 yards and eight touchdowns. He has been targeted 122 times, and averages 75.9 yards per game.

Tyus Bowser has six sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up six TFL and 44 tackles.

Patrick Queen has racked up 83 tackles, nine TFL, and two sacks to lead the team in tackles so far.

Anthony Averett has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 51 tackles and 11 passes defended.

Ravens Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Lamar Jackson QB Ankle Out Jayson Oweh OLB Illness Questionable Alejandro Villanueva OT Not injury related-rest Did Not Participate In Practice Brandon Stephens DB Illness Questionable Tavon Young CB Concussion Did Not Participate In Practice Brandon Williams DT Not injury related-rest Did Not Participate In Practice Patrick Ricard FB Knee Questionable Ben Powers OG Foot Out Tyre Phillips OG Knee Doubtful Patrick Mekari OL Hand Questionable Devin Duvernay WR Ankle Doubtful Calais Campbell DE Thigh Questionable Nick Boyle TE Knee Limited Participation In Practice

Bengals Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/5/2021 Chargers L 41-22 Home 12/12/2021 49ers L 26-23 Home 12/19/2021 Broncos W 15-10 Away 12/26/2021 Ravens - Home 1/2/2022 Chiefs - Home

Ravens Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/5/2021 Pittsburgh L 20-19 Away 12/12/2021 Cleveland L 24-22 Away 12/19/2021 Green Bay L 31-30 Home 12/26/2021 Cincinnati - Away 1/2/2022 Los Angeles - Home

