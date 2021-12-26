Skip to main content
    December 26, 2021
    How to Watch Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is tackled by Green Bay Packers free safety Darnell Savage (26) in the second quarter of a Week 5 NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Green Bay Packers At Cincinnati Bengals Oct 10

    The Baltimore Ravens (8-6) bring a three-game losing streak into a meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bengals vs. Ravens

    Cincinnati and Baltimore Stats

    • This year, the Bengals rack up 3.9 more points per game (26.4) than the Ravens allow (22.5).
    • The Bengals collect just 0.2 fewer yards per game (350.9), than the Ravens allow per contest (351.1).
    • The Bengals have turned the ball over 21 times this season, 10 more turnovers than the Ravens have forced (11).
    • The Ravens rack up 23.9 points per game, comparable to the 21.6 the Bengals surrender.
    • The Ravens collect 39.9 more yards per game (385.6) than the Bengals allow (345.7).
    • The Ravens have turned the ball over two more times (20 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (18) this season.

    Bengals Impact Players

    • Joe Burrow has passed for 3,640 yards (299-for-435), with 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions (260 YPG).
    • Joe Mixon has racked up a team-leading 1,094 yards (78.1 per game) and scored 12 touchdowns.
    • Ja'Marr Chase has been targeted 102 times and has 61 catches, leading his team with 1,038 yards (74.1 ypg) while also scoring 10 touchdowns.
    • Trey Hendrickson has registered a team-leading 13 sacks, while adding 10 TFL and 32 tackles.
    • Logan Wilson leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 90 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and four interceptions over the current campaign.

    Bengals Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Joe Burrow

    QB

    Right finger

    Full Participation In Practice

    Joe Mixon

    RB

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Mitchell Wilcox

    TE

    Toe

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Hakeem Adeniji

    OG

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Logan Wilson

    LB

    Shoulder

    Out

    Drew Sample

    TE

    Foot

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Khalid Kareem

    DE

    Concussion

    Questionable

    Fred Johnson

    OT

    Illness

    Questionable

    Ravens Impact Players

    • This season Lamar Jackson has racked up 2,882 passing yards (205.9 per game) while going 246-for-382 (64.4%) and throwing for 16 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. He has tacked on a team-high 767 rushing yards on 133 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Mark Andrews has reeled in 85 passes for a team best 1,062 yards and eight touchdowns. He has been targeted 122 times, and averages 75.9 yards per game.
    • Tyus Bowser has six sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up six TFL and 44 tackles.
    • Patrick Queen has racked up 83 tackles, nine TFL, and two sacks to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • Anthony Averett has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 51 tackles and 11 passes defended.

    Ravens Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Lamar Jackson

    QB

    Ankle

    Out

    Jayson Oweh

    OLB

    Illness

    Questionable

    Alejandro Villanueva

    OT

    Not injury related-rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Brandon Stephens

    DB

    Illness

    Questionable

    Tavon Young

    CB

    Concussion

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Brandon Williams

    DT

    Not injury related-rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Patrick Ricard

    FB

    Knee

    Questionable

    Ben Powers

    OG

    Foot

    Out

    Tyre Phillips

    OG

    Knee

    Doubtful

    Patrick Mekari

    OL

    Hand

    Questionable

    Devin Duvernay

    WR

    Ankle

    Doubtful

    Calais Campbell

    DE

    Thigh

    Questionable

    Nick Boyle

    TE

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Bengals Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/5/2021

    Chargers

    L 41-22

    Home

    12/12/2021

    49ers

    L 26-23

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Broncos

    W 15-10

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Ravens

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Chiefs

    -

    Home

    Ravens Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/5/2021

    Pittsburgh

    L 20-19

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Cleveland

    L 24-22

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Green Bay

    L 31-30

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Cincinnati

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Los Angeles

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    26
    2021

    Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
