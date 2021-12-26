How to Watch Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Baltimore Ravens (8-6) bring a three-game losing streak into a meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bengals vs. Ravens
- Game Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Paul Brown Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Cincinnati and Baltimore Stats
- This year, the Bengals rack up 3.9 more points per game (26.4) than the Ravens allow (22.5).
- The Bengals collect just 0.2 fewer yards per game (350.9), than the Ravens allow per contest (351.1).
- The Bengals have turned the ball over 21 times this season, 10 more turnovers than the Ravens have forced (11).
- The Ravens rack up 23.9 points per game, comparable to the 21.6 the Bengals surrender.
- The Ravens collect 39.9 more yards per game (385.6) than the Bengals allow (345.7).
- The Ravens have turned the ball over two more times (20 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (18) this season.
Bengals Impact Players
- Joe Burrow has passed for 3,640 yards (299-for-435), with 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions (260 YPG).
- Joe Mixon has racked up a team-leading 1,094 yards (78.1 per game) and scored 12 touchdowns.
- Ja'Marr Chase has been targeted 102 times and has 61 catches, leading his team with 1,038 yards (74.1 ypg) while also scoring 10 touchdowns.
- Trey Hendrickson has registered a team-leading 13 sacks, while adding 10 TFL and 32 tackles.
- Logan Wilson leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 90 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and four interceptions over the current campaign.
Bengals Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Joe Burrow
QB
Right finger
Full Participation In Practice
Joe Mixon
RB
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Mitchell Wilcox
TE
Toe
Limited Participation In Practice
Hakeem Adeniji
OG
Ankle
Questionable
Logan Wilson
LB
Shoulder
Out
Drew Sample
TE
Foot
Did Not Participate In Practice
Khalid Kareem
DE
Concussion
Questionable
Fred Johnson
OT
Illness
Questionable
Ravens Impact Players
- This season Lamar Jackson has racked up 2,882 passing yards (205.9 per game) while going 246-for-382 (64.4%) and throwing for 16 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. He has tacked on a team-high 767 rushing yards on 133 carries with two touchdowns.
- Mark Andrews has reeled in 85 passes for a team best 1,062 yards and eight touchdowns. He has been targeted 122 times, and averages 75.9 yards per game.
- Tyus Bowser has six sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up six TFL and 44 tackles.
- Patrick Queen has racked up 83 tackles, nine TFL, and two sacks to lead the team in tackles so far.
- Anthony Averett has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 51 tackles and 11 passes defended.
Ravens Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Lamar Jackson
QB
Ankle
Out
Jayson Oweh
OLB
Illness
Questionable
Alejandro Villanueva
OT
Not injury related-rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Brandon Stephens
DB
Illness
Questionable
Tavon Young
CB
Concussion
Did Not Participate In Practice
Brandon Williams
DT
Not injury related-rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Patrick Ricard
FB
Knee
Questionable
Ben Powers
OG
Foot
Out
Tyre Phillips
OG
Knee
Doubtful
Patrick Mekari
OL
Hand
Questionable
Devin Duvernay
WR
Ankle
Doubtful
Calais Campbell
DE
Thigh
Questionable
Nick Boyle
TE
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Bengals Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
Chargers
L 41-22
Home
12/12/2021
49ers
L 26-23
Home
12/19/2021
Broncos
W 15-10
Away
12/26/2021
Ravens
-
Home
1/2/2022
Chiefs
-
Home
Ravens Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
Pittsburgh
L 20-19
Away
12/12/2021
Cleveland
L 24-22
Away
12/19/2021
Green Bay
L 31-30
Home
12/26/2021
Cincinnati
-
Away
1/2/2022
Los Angeles
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.