How to Watch Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) visit a streaking Baltimore Ravens (5-1) team on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens have won five games in a row. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Ravens vs. Bengals
- Game Day: Sunday, October 24, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Betting Information for Baltimore vs. Cincinnati
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Ravens
-6.5
45.5
Baltimore and Cincinnati Stats
- This year, the Ravens rack up 9.8 more points per game (28.3) than the Bengals surrender (18.5).
- The Ravens rack up 90.7 more yards per game (421.7) than the Bengals give up per matchup (331.0).
- This year, the Ravens have turned the ball over eight times, two more than the Bengals' takeaways (6).
- The Bengals average 24.7 points per game, 4.2 more than the Ravens allow (20.5).
- The Bengals average just 14.8 fewer yards per game (344.5) than the Ravens allow (359.3).
- This season the Bengals have turned the ball over eight times, two more than the Ravens' takeaways (6).
Ravens Impact Players
- Lamar Jackson has passed for 1,686 yards (131-for-194), with nine touchdowns and five interceptions (281.0 YPG). He's also carried the football 64 times for a team-high 392 yards and two scores, averaging 65.3 yards per game.
- Marquise Brown has grabbed 32 passes for a team best 486 yards plus five touchdowns. He averages 81.0 receiving yards per game.
- This season Jayson Oweh leads the team with 3.0 sacks and has added 3.0 TFL and 13 tackles.
- Patrick Queen's 36 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one sack make him the team's tackle leader.
- Anthony Averett has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 30 tackles and five passes defended six this season.
Ravens Injuries: No Injuries Listed
Bengals Impact Players
- Joe Burrow has passed for 1,540 yards (123-of-174), with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions (256.7 yards per game).
- Joe Mixon has run for a team-high 480 yards on 111 carries (80.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns.
- Ja'Marr Chase has hauled in 27 passes for a team-high 553 yards and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 41 times, and averages 92.2 yards per game.
- Trey Hendrickson has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 4.0 TFL and 12 tackles.
- Logan Wilson's 52 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and four interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.
Bengals Injuries: No Injuries Listed
