The Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) visit a streaking Baltimore Ravens (5-1) team on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens have won five games in a row. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Ravens vs. Bengals

Game Day: Sunday, October 24, 2021

Sunday, October 24, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium

Betting Information for Baltimore vs. Cincinnati

Favorite Spread Total Ravens -6.5 45.5

Baltimore and Cincinnati Stats

This year, the Ravens rack up 9.8 more points per game (28.3) than the Bengals surrender (18.5).

The Ravens rack up 90.7 more yards per game (421.7) than the Bengals give up per matchup (331.0).

This year, the Ravens have turned the ball over eight times, two more than the Bengals' takeaways (6).

The Bengals average 24.7 points per game, 4.2 more than the Ravens allow (20.5).

The Bengals average just 14.8 fewer yards per game (344.5) than the Ravens allow (359.3).

This season the Bengals have turned the ball over eight times, two more than the Ravens' takeaways (6).

Ravens Impact Players

Lamar Jackson has passed for 1,686 yards (131-for-194), with nine touchdowns and five interceptions (281.0 YPG). He's also carried the football 64 times for a team-high 392 yards and two scores, averaging 65.3 yards per game.

Marquise Brown has grabbed 32 passes for a team best 486 yards plus five touchdowns. He averages 81.0 receiving yards per game.

This season Jayson Oweh leads the team with 3.0 sacks and has added 3.0 TFL and 13 tackles.

Patrick Queen's 36 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one sack make him the team's tackle leader.

Anthony Averett has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 30 tackles and five passes defended six this season.

Ravens Injuries: No Injuries Listed

Bengals Impact Players

Joe Burrow has passed for 1,540 yards (123-of-174), with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions (256.7 yards per game).

Joe Mixon has run for a team-high 480 yards on 111 carries (80.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns.

Ja'Marr Chase has hauled in 27 passes for a team-high 553 yards and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 41 times, and averages 92.2 yards per game.

Trey Hendrickson has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 4.0 TFL and 12 tackles.

Logan Wilson's 52 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and four interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

Bengals Injuries: No Injuries Listed

