Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks off the field after the Browns beat the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks off the field after the Browns beat the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

    The Baltimore Ravens (7-3) and the Cleveland Browns (6-5) play on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium in a battle of AFC North opponents. In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Ravens vs. Browns

    Betting Information for Baltimore vs. Cleveland

    Ravens vs Browns Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Ravens

    -3

    47

    Baltimore and Cleveland Stats

    • The Ravens average just 1.9 more points per game (24.7) than the Browns give up (22.8).
    • The Ravens average 402.6 yards per game, 85.9 more yards than the 316.7 the Browns allow per outing.
    • The Ravens have turned the ball over 13 times this season, three more turnovers than the Browns have forced (10).
    • The Browns rack up just 0.8 fewer points per game (22.2) than the Ravens allow (23.0).
    • The Browns average just 7.2 fewer yards per game (362.5) than the Ravens allow (369.7).
    • The Browns have turned the ball over three more times (11 total) than the Ravens have forced a turnover (8) this season.

    Ravens Impact Players

    • This season Lamar Jackson has recorded 2,447 yards through the air (244.7 yards per game) while completing 64.4% of his passes, with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 639 rushing yards on 106 attempts (plus two scores), averaging 63.9 yards per game.
    • Marquise Brown has racked up 52 receptions for 719 yards, best on his team, and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 82 times, and averages 71.9 receiving yards per game.
    • Tyus Bowser has 4.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 5.0 TFL and 32 tackles.
    • This season Patrick Queen has collected 54 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and two sacks, leading his team in tackles.
    • Anthony Averett has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 42 tackles and nine passes defended 10 this season.

    Ravens Injuries: Derek Wolfe: Questionable (Illness), Matt Judon: Questionable (Ankle), Luke Willson: Questionable (Illness), Mark Andrews: Questionable (Thigh), Jimmy Smith: Questionable (Ankle), Tyre Phillips: Questionable (Ankle)

    Browns Impact Players

    • This season, Baker Mayfield has racked up 2,166 passing yards (196.9 per game) while connecting on 176 of 275 passes (64%), with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.
    • Nick Chubb has run for a team-leading 851 yards on 142 carries (77.4 yards per game) while scoring six touchdowns.
    • David Njoku has 24 catches (35 targets) and paces his team with 372 receiving yards (33.8 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
    • Myles Garrett has registered a team-leading 13.0 sacks, while adding 14.0 TFL and 37 tackles.
    • This season Anthony Walker has racked up 73 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack, leading his team in tackles.
    • This season John Johnson leads the team with two interceptions and has added 39 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and three passes defended.

    Browns Injuries: Denzel Ward: Out (Calf), Nick Harris: Questionable (Ankle), Andrew Sendejo: Questionable (Groin), Wyatt Teller: Questionable (Calf), Sheldrick Redwine: Out (Knee)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    28
    2021

    Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens

    TV CHANNEL: NBC
    Time
    8:20
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8), is sacked by Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43), late in the first quarter of their NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Thursday in Miami Gardens. Baltimore Ravens V Miami Dolphins 022
    NFL

    Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks off the field after the Browns beat the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Fresno State at California in Men's College Basketball

    21 minutes ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Florida Gators at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Cal vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Florida Gators at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Fresno State vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Xavier Musketeers guard Paul Scruggs (1) drives to the basket against Norfolk State Spartans forward Kris Bankston (30) in the first half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Hampton vs. Norfolk State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Xavier Musketeers guard Paul Scruggs (1) drives to the basket against Norfolk State Spartans forward Kris Bankston (30) in the first half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Norfolk State vs. Hampton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

    21 minutes ago
    USATSI_15113085
    USL Championship Soccer

    How to Watch USL Championship: Orange County SC at Tampa Bay Rowdies

    51 minutes ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks off the field after the Browns beat the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Browns at Ravens

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy