Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

The Baltimore Ravens (7-3) and the Cleveland Browns (6-5) play on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium in a battle of AFC North opponents. In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Ravens vs. Browns

Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021

Sunday, November 28, 2021 Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium

M&T Bank Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Baltimore vs. Cleveland

Favorite Spread Total Ravens -3 47

Baltimore and Cleveland Stats

The Ravens average just 1.9 more points per game (24.7) than the Browns give up (22.8).

The Ravens average 402.6 yards per game, 85.9 more yards than the 316.7 the Browns allow per outing.

The Ravens have turned the ball over 13 times this season, three more turnovers than the Browns have forced (10).

The Browns rack up just 0.8 fewer points per game (22.2) than the Ravens allow (23.0).

The Browns average just 7.2 fewer yards per game (362.5) than the Ravens allow (369.7).

The Browns have turned the ball over three more times (11 total) than the Ravens have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Ravens Impact Players

This season Lamar Jackson has recorded 2,447 yards through the air (244.7 yards per game) while completing 64.4% of his passes, with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 639 rushing yards on 106 attempts (plus two scores), averaging 63.9 yards per game.

Marquise Brown has racked up 52 receptions for 719 yards, best on his team, and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 82 times, and averages 71.9 receiving yards per game.

Tyus Bowser has 4.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 5.0 TFL and 32 tackles.

This season Patrick Queen has collected 54 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and two sacks, leading his team in tackles.

Anthony Averett has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 42 tackles and nine passes defended 10 this season.

Ravens Injuries: Derek Wolfe: Questionable (Illness), Matt Judon: Questionable (Ankle), Luke Willson: Questionable (Illness), Mark Andrews: Questionable (Thigh), Jimmy Smith: Questionable (Ankle), Tyre Phillips: Questionable (Ankle)

Browns Impact Players

This season, Baker Mayfield has racked up 2,166 passing yards (196.9 per game) while connecting on 176 of 275 passes (64%), with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Nick Chubb has run for a team-leading 851 yards on 142 carries (77.4 yards per game) while scoring six touchdowns.

David Njoku has 24 catches (35 targets) and paces his team with 372 receiving yards (33.8 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.

Myles Garrett has registered a team-leading 13.0 sacks, while adding 14.0 TFL and 37 tackles.

This season Anthony Walker has racked up 73 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack, leading his team in tackles.

This season John Johnson leads the team with two interceptions and has added 39 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and three passes defended.

Browns Injuries: Denzel Ward: Out (Calf), Nick Harris: Questionable (Ankle), Andrew Sendejo: Questionable (Groin), Wyatt Teller: Questionable (Calf), Sheldrick Redwine: Out (Knee)

