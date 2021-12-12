Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    How to Watch Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 28, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) rushes during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    The Cleveland Browns (6-6) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Baltimore Ravens (8-4) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium in an AFC North showdown. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Browns vs. Ravens

    Cleveland and Baltimore Stats

    • The Browns score 21.2 points per game, comparable to the 21.7 per matchup the Ravens surrender.
    • The Browns rack up just 2.6 fewer yards per game (354.1), than the Ravens give up per contest (356.7).
    • The Browns have turned the ball over three more times (13 total) than the Ravens have forced a turnover (10) this season.
    • This year the Ravens average just 1.2 more points per game (23.5) than the Browns surrender (22.3).
    • The Ravens rack up 72.3 more yards per game (387.9) than the Browns allow (315.6).
    • The Ravens have turned the ball over 18 times this season, four more turnovers than the Browns have forced (14).

    Browns Impact Players

    • Baker Mayfield has thrown for 2,413 yards (194-for-312), with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions (201.1 yards per game).
    • Nick Chubb has churned out a team-leading 867 rushing yards (72.3 per game) and six scores.
    • Jarvis Landry has 33 receptions for a team-high 356 yards (29.7 per game).
    • Myles Garrett has registered a team-leading 14 sacks, while adding 15 TFL and 42 tackles.
    • Ronnie Harrison has collected 58 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • John Johnson has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 45 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended.

    Browns Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Jacob Phillips

    LB

    Biceps

    Questionable

    Harrison Bryant

    TE

    Ankle

    Out

    Greg Newsome II

    CB

    Concussion

    Out

    Jadeveon Clowney

    DE

    Abdomen

    Full Participation In Practice

    Jordan Elliott

    DT

    Knee

    Questionable

    Anthony Schwartz

    WR

    Concussion

    Out

    Jarvis Landry

    WR

    Knee

    Questionable

    Malik Jackson

    DT

    Knee

    Questionable

    Baker Mayfield

    QB

    Foot

    Full Participation In Practice

    Ronnie Harrison

    S

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Ravens Impact Players

    • Lamar Jackson leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 2,865 passing yards (238.8 per game), 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also has 762 rushing yards on 131 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Marquise Brown has been targeted 99 times and has 65 catches, leading his team with 825 yards (68.8 per game) while scoring six touchdowns.
    • Tyus Bowser has notched a team-leading 5.5 sacks, while adding six TFL and 39 tackles.
    • Patrick Queen has racked up 68 tackles, nine TFL, and two sacks to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • This season Anthony Averett leads the team with two interceptions and has added 45 tackles and nine passes defended.

    Ravens Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Patrick Ricard

    FB

    Knee

    Questionable

    Jimmy Smith

    CB

    Not injury related-rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Chris Westry

    CB

    Thigh

    Questionable

    Brandon Stephens

    DB

    Shoulder

    Questionable

    Kevon Seymour

    CB

    Illness

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Patrick Mekari

    OL

    Hand

    Out

    Anthony Levine Sr.

    DB

    Knee

    Questionable

    Jaylon Ferguson

    OLB

    Illness

    Full Participation In Practice

    Calais Campbell

    DE

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Nick Boyle

    TE

    Illness

    Questionable

    Miles Boykin

    WR

    Finger

    Doubtful

    Anthony Averett

    CB

    Knee

    Questionable

    Browns Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/14/2021

    Patriots

    L 45-7

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Lions

    W 13-10

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Ravens

    L 16-10

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Ravens

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Raiders

    -

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Packers

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Steelers

    -

    Away

    Ravens Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Chicago

    W 16-13

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Cleveland

    W 16-10

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Pittsburgh

    L 20-19

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Cleveland

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Green Bay

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Cincinnati

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Los Angeles

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
