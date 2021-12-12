Nov 28, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) rushes during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns (6-6) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Baltimore Ravens (8-4) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium in an AFC North showdown. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Browns vs. Ravens

Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Sunday, December 12, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: FirstEnergy Stadium

FirstEnergy Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cleveland and Baltimore Stats

The Browns score 21.2 points per game, comparable to the 21.7 per matchup the Ravens surrender.

The Browns rack up just 2.6 fewer yards per game (354.1), than the Ravens give up per contest (356.7).

The Browns have turned the ball over three more times (13 total) than the Ravens have forced a turnover (10) this season.

This year the Ravens average just 1.2 more points per game (23.5) than the Browns surrender (22.3).

The Ravens rack up 72.3 more yards per game (387.9) than the Browns allow (315.6).

The Ravens have turned the ball over 18 times this season, four more turnovers than the Browns have forced (14).

Browns Impact Players

Baker Mayfield has thrown for 2,413 yards (194-for-312), with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions (201.1 yards per game).

Nick Chubb has churned out a team-leading 867 rushing yards (72.3 per game) and six scores.

Jarvis Landry has 33 receptions for a team-high 356 yards (29.7 per game).

Myles Garrett has registered a team-leading 14 sacks, while adding 15 TFL and 42 tackles.

Ronnie Harrison has collected 58 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.

John Johnson has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 45 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended.

Browns Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Jacob Phillips LB Biceps Questionable Harrison Bryant TE Ankle Out Greg Newsome II CB Concussion Out Jadeveon Clowney DE Abdomen Full Participation In Practice Jordan Elliott DT Knee Questionable Anthony Schwartz WR Concussion Out Jarvis Landry WR Knee Questionable Malik Jackson DT Knee Questionable Baker Mayfield QB Foot Full Participation In Practice Ronnie Harrison S Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Ravens Impact Players

Lamar Jackson leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 2,865 passing yards (238.8 per game), 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also has 762 rushing yards on 131 carries with two touchdowns.

Marquise Brown has been targeted 99 times and has 65 catches, leading his team with 825 yards (68.8 per game) while scoring six touchdowns.

Tyus Bowser has notched a team-leading 5.5 sacks, while adding six TFL and 39 tackles.

Patrick Queen has racked up 68 tackles, nine TFL, and two sacks to lead the team in tackles so far.

This season Anthony Averett leads the team with two interceptions and has added 45 tackles and nine passes defended.

Ravens Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Patrick Ricard FB Knee Questionable Jimmy Smith CB Not injury related-rest Did Not Participate In Practice Chris Westry CB Thigh Questionable Brandon Stephens DB Shoulder Questionable Kevon Seymour CB Illness Limited Participation In Practice Patrick Mekari OL Hand Out Anthony Levine Sr. DB Knee Questionable Jaylon Ferguson OLB Illness Full Participation In Practice Calais Campbell DE Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Nick Boyle TE Illness Questionable Miles Boykin WR Finger Doubtful Anthony Averett CB Knee Questionable

Browns Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/14/2021 Patriots L 45-7 Away 11/21/2021 Lions W 13-10 Home 11/28/2021 Ravens L 16-10 Away 12/12/2021 Ravens - Home 12/18/2021 Raiders - Home 12/25/2021 Packers - Away 1/3/2022 Steelers - Away

Ravens Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/21/2021 Chicago W 16-13 Away 11/28/2021 Cleveland W 16-10 Home 12/5/2021 Pittsburgh L 20-19 Away 12/12/2021 Cleveland - Away 12/19/2021 Green Bay - Home 12/26/2021 Cincinnati - Away 1/2/2022 Los Angeles - Home

Regional restrictions apply.