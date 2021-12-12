How to Watch Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cleveland Browns (6-6) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Baltimore Ravens (8-4) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium in an AFC North showdown. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Browns vs. Ravens
- Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: FirstEnergy Stadium
Cleveland and Baltimore Stats
- The Browns score 21.2 points per game, comparable to the 21.7 per matchup the Ravens surrender.
- The Browns rack up just 2.6 fewer yards per game (354.1), than the Ravens give up per contest (356.7).
- The Browns have turned the ball over three more times (13 total) than the Ravens have forced a turnover (10) this season.
- This year the Ravens average just 1.2 more points per game (23.5) than the Browns surrender (22.3).
- The Ravens rack up 72.3 more yards per game (387.9) than the Browns allow (315.6).
- The Ravens have turned the ball over 18 times this season, four more turnovers than the Browns have forced (14).
Browns Impact Players
- Baker Mayfield has thrown for 2,413 yards (194-for-312), with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions (201.1 yards per game).
- Nick Chubb has churned out a team-leading 867 rushing yards (72.3 per game) and six scores.
- Jarvis Landry has 33 receptions for a team-high 356 yards (29.7 per game).
- Myles Garrett has registered a team-leading 14 sacks, while adding 15 TFL and 42 tackles.
- Ronnie Harrison has collected 58 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.
- John Johnson has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 45 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended.
Browns Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Jacob Phillips
LB
Biceps
Questionable
Harrison Bryant
TE
Ankle
Out
Greg Newsome II
CB
Concussion
Out
Jadeveon Clowney
DE
Abdomen
Full Participation In Practice
Jordan Elliott
DT
Knee
Questionable
Anthony Schwartz
WR
Concussion
Out
Jarvis Landry
WR
Knee
Questionable
Malik Jackson
DT
Knee
Questionable
Baker Mayfield
QB
Foot
Full Participation In Practice
Ronnie Harrison
S
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Ravens Impact Players
- Lamar Jackson leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 2,865 passing yards (238.8 per game), 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also has 762 rushing yards on 131 carries with two touchdowns.
- Marquise Brown has been targeted 99 times and has 65 catches, leading his team with 825 yards (68.8 per game) while scoring six touchdowns.
- Tyus Bowser has notched a team-leading 5.5 sacks, while adding six TFL and 39 tackles.
- Patrick Queen has racked up 68 tackles, nine TFL, and two sacks to lead the team in tackles so far.
- This season Anthony Averett leads the team with two interceptions and has added 45 tackles and nine passes defended.
Ravens Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Patrick Ricard
FB
Knee
Questionable
Jimmy Smith
CB
Not injury related-rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Chris Westry
CB
Thigh
Questionable
Brandon Stephens
DB
Shoulder
Questionable
Kevon Seymour
CB
Illness
Limited Participation In Practice
Patrick Mekari
OL
Hand
Out
Anthony Levine Sr.
DB
Knee
Questionable
Jaylon Ferguson
OLB
Illness
Full Participation In Practice
Calais Campbell
DE
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Nick Boyle
TE
Illness
Questionable
Miles Boykin
WR
Finger
Doubtful
Anthony Averett
CB
Knee
Questionable
Browns Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/14/2021
Patriots
L 45-7
Away
11/21/2021
Lions
W 13-10
Home
11/28/2021
Ravens
L 16-10
Away
12/12/2021
Ravens
-
Home
12/18/2021
Raiders
-
Home
12/25/2021
Packers
-
Away
1/3/2022
Steelers
-
Away
Ravens Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
Chicago
W 16-13
Away
11/28/2021
Cleveland
W 16-10
Home
12/5/2021
Pittsburgh
L 20-19
Away
12/12/2021
Cleveland
-
Away
12/19/2021
Green Bay
-
Home
12/26/2021
Cincinnati
-
Away
1/2/2022
Los Angeles
-
Home
