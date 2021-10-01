Baltimore Ravens vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

Sep 26, 2021; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Lions linebacker Charles Harris sacks Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson during the second half of the Lions' 19-17 loss at Ford Field on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Junfu Han-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos (3-0) bring a three-game winning streak into a meeting with the Baltimore Ravens (2-1) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Broncos vs. Ravens

Game Day: Sunday, October 3, 2021

Sunday, October 3, 2021 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High

Baltimore and Denver Stats

The Ravens score 27.3 points per game, 18.6 more than the Broncos allow per contest (8.7).

The Ravens rack up 203.0 more yards per game (424.7) than the Broncos give up per matchup (221.7).

The Ravens have five giveaways this season, while the Broncos have five takeaways.

This year the Broncos rack up 3.0 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Ravens give up (28.3).

The Broncos rack up just 6.4 fewer yards per game (387.3) than the Ravens allow (393.7).

This season the Broncos have two turnovers, one fewer than the Ravens have takeaways (3).

Ravens Impact Players

This year Lamar Jackson has collected 761 passing yards (253.7 yards per game) while completing 60.9% of his passes, with three touchdowns and three interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 251 rushing yards on 35 attempts (plus two scores), averaging 83.7 YPG.

Marquise Brown has 15 catches (on 23 targets) and leads the team with 235 receiving yards (78.3 per game) while hauling in two touchdowns.

Tavon Young has 1.0 sack to lead the team, and has also added 1.0 TFL, six tackles, and one interception.

Patrick Queen's 23 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one sack mean he's the team's top tackler.

Young has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding six tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one pass defended.

Ravens Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Tavon Young CB Knee Full Participation In Practice Pernell McPhee LB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Alejandro Villanueva OT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Lamar Jackson QB Back Did Not Participate In Practice Geno Stone S Thigh Limited Participation In Practice Anthony Averett CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Brandon Williams DT Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Derek Wolfe DE Back Did Not Participate In Practice DeShon Elliott S Quad Did Not Participate In Practice Ronnie Stanley OT Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice

Broncos Impact Players

This season Teddy Bridgewater has put up 827 passing yards (275.7 per game) while going 73-for-95 (76.8%) and throwing for four touchdowns with zero interceptions. He has tacked on 44 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Melvin Gordon III has run for a team-leading 193 yards on 42 carries (64.3 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns. He also averages 25.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing six passes for 76 yards.

Courtland Sutton has racked up 15 receptions for 210 yards, best on his team. He averages 70.0 receiving yards per game.

Von Miller has 4.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 6.0 TFL and eight tackles.

Alexander Johnson's 11 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and two sacks mean he's the team's tackle leader.

Caden Sterns has a team-high one interception and has tacked on one pass defended three this season.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Mike Purcell NT Knee Full Participation In Practice Justin Strnad LB Hand Full Participation In Practice Malik Reed OLB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Shelby Harris DE Wrist Full Participation In Practice Andre Mintze OLB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Melvin Gordon III RB Ribs Limited Participation In Practice Dalton Risner OG Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Graham Glasgow OG Knee Did Not Participate In Practice

Ravens Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/13/2021 Raiders L 33-27 Away 9/19/2021 Chiefs W 36-35 Home 9/26/2021 Lions W 19-17 Away 10/3/2021 Broncos - Away 10/11/2021 Colts - Home 10/17/2021 Chargers - Home 10/24/2021 Bengals - Home

Broncos Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 New York W 27-13 Away 9/19/2021 Jacksonville W 23-13 Away 9/26/2021 New York W 26-0 Home 10/3/2021 Baltimore - Home 10/10/2021 Pittsburgh - Away 10/17/2021 Las Vegas - Home 10/21/2021 Cleveland - Away

