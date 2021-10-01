Baltimore Ravens vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

October 1, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Baltimore Ravens vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Sep 26, 2021; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Lions linebacker Charles Harris sacks Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson during the second half of the Lions' 19-17 loss at Ford Field on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Junfu Han-USA TODAY Sports



The Denver Broncos (3-0) bring a three-game winning streak into a meeting with the Baltimore Ravens (2-1) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Broncos vs. Ravens

Baltimore and Denver Stats

  • The Ravens score 27.3 points per game, 18.6 more than the Broncos allow per contest (8.7).
  • The Ravens rack up 203.0 more yards per game (424.7) than the Broncos give up per matchup (221.7).
  • The Ravens have five giveaways this season, while the Broncos have five takeaways.
  • This year the Broncos rack up 3.0 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Ravens give up (28.3).
  • The Broncos rack up just 6.4 fewer yards per game (387.3) than the Ravens allow (393.7).
  • This season the Broncos have two turnovers, one fewer than the Ravens have takeaways (3).

Ravens Impact Players

  • This year Lamar Jackson has collected 761 passing yards (253.7 yards per game) while completing 60.9% of his passes, with three touchdowns and three interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 251 rushing yards on 35 attempts (plus two scores), averaging 83.7 YPG.
  • Marquise Brown has 15 catches (on 23 targets) and leads the team with 235 receiving yards (78.3 per game) while hauling in two touchdowns.
  • Tavon Young has 1.0 sack to lead the team, and has also added 1.0 TFL, six tackles, and one interception.
  • Patrick Queen's 23 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one sack mean he's the team's top tackler.
  • Young has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding six tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one pass defended.

Ravens Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Tavon Young

CB

Knee

Full Participation In Practice

Pernell McPhee

LB

Shoulder

Limited Participation In Practice

Alejandro Villanueva

OT

Knee

Limited Participation In Practice

Lamar Jackson

QB

Back

Did Not Participate In Practice

Geno Stone

S

Thigh

Limited Participation In Practice

Anthony Averett

CB

Ankle

Limited Participation In Practice

Brandon Williams

DT

Not injury related

Did Not Participate In Practice

Derek Wolfe

DE

Back

Did Not Participate In Practice

DeShon Elliott

S

Quad

Did Not Participate In Practice

Ronnie Stanley

OT

Ankle

Did Not Participate In Practice

Broncos Impact Players

  • This season Teddy Bridgewater has put up 827 passing yards (275.7 per game) while going 73-for-95 (76.8%) and throwing for four touchdowns with zero interceptions. He has tacked on 44 rushing yards on 11 carries.
  • Melvin Gordon III has run for a team-leading 193 yards on 42 carries (64.3 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns. He also averages 25.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing six passes for 76 yards.
  • Courtland Sutton has racked up 15 receptions for 210 yards, best on his team. He averages 70.0 receiving yards per game.
  • Von Miller has 4.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 6.0 TFL and eight tackles.
  • Alexander Johnson's 11 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and two sacks mean he's the team's tackle leader.
  • Caden Sterns has a team-high one interception and has tacked on one pass defended three this season.

Broncos Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Mike Purcell

NT

Knee

Full Participation In Practice

Justin Strnad

LB

Hand

Full Participation In Practice

Malik Reed

OLB

Ankle

Full Participation In Practice

Shelby Harris

DE

Wrist

Full Participation In Practice

Andre Mintze

OLB

Hamstring

Limited Participation In Practice

Melvin Gordon III

RB

Ribs

Limited Participation In Practice

Dalton Risner

OG

Ankle

Did Not Participate In Practice

Graham Glasgow

OG

Knee

Did Not Participate In Practice

Ravens Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/13/2021

Raiders

L 33-27

Away

9/19/2021

Chiefs

W 36-35

Home

9/26/2021

Lions

W 19-17

Away

10/3/2021

Broncos

-

Away

10/11/2021

Colts

-

Home

10/17/2021

Chargers

-

Home

10/24/2021

Bengals

-

Home

Broncos Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

New York

W 27-13

Away

9/19/2021

Jacksonville

W 23-13

Away

9/26/2021

New York

W 26-0

Home

10/3/2021

Baltimore

-

Home

10/10/2021

Pittsburgh

-

Away

10/17/2021

Las Vegas

-

Home

10/21/2021

Cleveland

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

October
3
2021

Baltimore Ravens at Denver Broncos

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
4:25
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

