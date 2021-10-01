Baltimore Ravens vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

The Denver Broncos (3-0) bring a three-game winning streak into a meeting with the Baltimore Ravens (2-1) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Broncos vs. Ravens
- Game Day: Sunday, October 3, 2021
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High
- Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High
Baltimore and Denver Stats
- The Ravens score 27.3 points per game, 18.6 more than the Broncos allow per contest (8.7).
- The Ravens rack up 203.0 more yards per game (424.7) than the Broncos give up per matchup (221.7).
- The Ravens have five giveaways this season, while the Broncos have five takeaways.
- This year the Broncos rack up 3.0 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Ravens give up (28.3).
- The Broncos rack up just 6.4 fewer yards per game (387.3) than the Ravens allow (393.7).
- This season the Broncos have two turnovers, one fewer than the Ravens have takeaways (3).
Ravens Impact Players
- This year Lamar Jackson has collected 761 passing yards (253.7 yards per game) while completing 60.9% of his passes, with three touchdowns and three interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 251 rushing yards on 35 attempts (plus two scores), averaging 83.7 YPG.
- Marquise Brown has 15 catches (on 23 targets) and leads the team with 235 receiving yards (78.3 per game) while hauling in two touchdowns.
- Tavon Young has 1.0 sack to lead the team, and has also added 1.0 TFL, six tackles, and one interception.
- Patrick Queen's 23 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one sack mean he's the team's top tackler.
- Young has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding six tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one pass defended.
Ravens Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Tavon Young
CB
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Pernell McPhee
LB
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Alejandro Villanueva
OT
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Lamar Jackson
QB
Back
Did Not Participate In Practice
Geno Stone
S
Thigh
Limited Participation In Practice
Anthony Averett
CB
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Brandon Williams
DT
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Derek Wolfe
DE
Back
Did Not Participate In Practice
DeShon Elliott
S
Quad
Did Not Participate In Practice
Ronnie Stanley
OT
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Broncos Impact Players
- This season Teddy Bridgewater has put up 827 passing yards (275.7 per game) while going 73-for-95 (76.8%) and throwing for four touchdowns with zero interceptions. He has tacked on 44 rushing yards on 11 carries.
- Melvin Gordon III has run for a team-leading 193 yards on 42 carries (64.3 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns. He also averages 25.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing six passes for 76 yards.
- Courtland Sutton has racked up 15 receptions for 210 yards, best on his team. He averages 70.0 receiving yards per game.
- Von Miller has 4.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 6.0 TFL and eight tackles.
- Alexander Johnson's 11 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and two sacks mean he's the team's tackle leader.
- Caden Sterns has a team-high one interception and has tacked on one pass defended three this season.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Mike Purcell
NT
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Justin Strnad
LB
Hand
Full Participation In Practice
Malik Reed
OLB
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Shelby Harris
DE
Wrist
Full Participation In Practice
Andre Mintze
OLB
Hamstring
Limited Participation In Practice
Melvin Gordon III
RB
Ribs
Limited Participation In Practice
Dalton Risner
OG
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Graham Glasgow
OG
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Ravens Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/13/2021
Raiders
L 33-27
Away
9/19/2021
Chiefs
W 36-35
Home
9/26/2021
Lions
W 19-17
Away
10/3/2021
Broncos
-
Away
10/11/2021
Colts
-
Home
10/17/2021
Chargers
-
Home
10/24/2021
Bengals
-
Home
Broncos Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
New York
W 27-13
Away
9/19/2021
Jacksonville
W 23-13
Away
9/26/2021
New York
W 26-0
Home
10/3/2021
Baltimore
-
Home
10/10/2021
Pittsburgh
-
Away
10/17/2021
Las Vegas
-
Home
10/21/2021
Cleveland
-
Away
