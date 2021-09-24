Sep 19, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs safety Armani Watts (23) and inebacker Nick Bolton (54) during the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions (0-2) take on the Baltimore Ravens (1-1) at Ford Field on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lions vs. Ravens

Game Day: Sunday, September 26, 2021

Sunday, September 26, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Ford Field

Baltimore and Detroit Stats

Last year, the Ravens scored 3.1 fewer points per game (29.3) than the Lions allowed (32.4).

The Ravens racked up 363.1 yards per game last season, 56.7 fewer yards than the 419.8 the Lions gave up per outing.

The Ravens turned the ball over six more times (18 total) than the Lions forced a turnover (12) last year.

The Lions put up 4.7 more points per game (23.6) than the Ravens gave up (18.9) last season.

The Lions averaged 20.4 more yards per game (350.2) than the Ravens gave up per outing (329.8) last year.

The Lions had 21 giveaways last season, while the Ravens had 22 takeaways.

Ravens Impact Players

Lamar Jackson recorded 2,757 passing yards (183.8 per game) with a 64.4% completion percentage last year, while throwing for 26 touchdowns with nine interceptions. He also led his team with 1,005 rushing yards on 159 carries and seven touchdowns.

Last season Marquise Brown reeled in 58 passes for 769 yards (48.1 per game) while scoring eight touchdowns.

Justin Houston had an impressive body of work a year ago, collecting eight sacks, eight TFL and 25 tackles.

In last year's campaign, Patrick Queen racked up 105 tackles, nine TFL, three sacks, and one interception.

Tyus Bowser picked off three passes and tacked on 34 tackles, four TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended last season.

Ravens Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Daelin Hayes OLB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Tavon Young CB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Brandon Williams DT Neck Limited Participation In Practice Marquise Brown WR Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Lamar Jackson QB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Justin Houston OLB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Jimmy Smith CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Derek Wolfe DE Hip Did Not Participate In Practice DeShon Elliott S Concussion Did Not Participate In Practice Alejandro Villanueva OT Undisclosed Did Not Participate In Practice Ronnie Stanley OT Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice

Lions Impact Players

Jared Goff collected 3,952 passing yards (247 per game) with a 67% completion percentage last year (370-for-552), throwing for 20 touchdowns with 13 interceptions.

D'Andre Swift took 114 carries for 521 rushing yards a season ago (32.6 per game) and scored eight touchdowns. He also was the team's leading receiver, with 46 catches for 357 yards and two TDs through the air.

Last year T.J. Hockenson hauled in 67 passes for 723 yards (45.2 per game) with six touchdowns.

Romeo Okwara had a solid body of work a year ago, registering 10 sacks, 11 TFL and 44 tackles.

Jamie Collins Sr.'s 2020 campaign saw him total 101 tackles, six TFL, one sack, and one interception.

Last season Dean Marlowe reeled in two interceptions and added 16 tackles, two TFL, 1.5 sacks, and three passes defended.

Lions Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Kevin Strong DE Concussion Full Participation In Practice Julian Okwara OLB Neck Limited Participation In Practice Tyrell Williams WR Concussion Out D'Andre Swift RB Groin Limited Participation In Practice Kalif Raymond WR Thigh Limited Participation In Practice Romeo Okwara OLB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Michael Brockers DE Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Trey Flowers OLB Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice Jamie Collins Sr. LB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice

Ravens Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/13/2021 Raiders L 33-27 Away 9/19/2021 Chiefs W 36-35 Home 9/26/2021 Lions - Away 10/3/2021 Broncos - Away 10/11/2021 Colts - Home 10/17/2021 Chargers - Home

Lions Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 San Francisco L 41-33 Home 9/20/2021 Green Bay L 35-17 Away 9/26/2021 Baltimore - Home 10/3/2021 Chicago - Away 10/10/2021 Minnesota - Away 10/17/2021 Cincinnati - Home

