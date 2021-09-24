September 24, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Baltimore Ravens vs. Detroit Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 19, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs safety Armani Watts (23) and inebacker Nick Bolton (54) during the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions (0-2) take on the Baltimore Ravens (1-1) at Ford Field on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lions vs. Ravens

Baltimore and Detroit Stats

  • Last year, the Ravens scored 3.1 fewer points per game (29.3) than the Lions allowed (32.4).
  • The Ravens racked up 363.1 yards per game last season, 56.7 fewer yards than the 419.8 the Lions gave up per outing.
  • The Ravens turned the ball over six more times (18 total) than the Lions forced a turnover (12) last year.
  • The Lions put up 4.7 more points per game (23.6) than the Ravens gave up (18.9) last season.
  • The Lions averaged 20.4 more yards per game (350.2) than the Ravens gave up per outing (329.8) last year.
  • The Lions had 21 giveaways last season, while the Ravens had 22 takeaways.

Ravens Impact Players

  • Lamar Jackson recorded 2,757 passing yards (183.8 per game) with a 64.4% completion percentage last year, while throwing for 26 touchdowns with nine interceptions. He also led his team with 1,005 rushing yards on 159 carries and seven touchdowns.
  • Last season Marquise Brown reeled in 58 passes for 769 yards (48.1 per game) while scoring eight touchdowns.
  • Justin Houston had an impressive body of work a year ago, collecting eight sacks, eight TFL and 25 tackles.
  • In last year's campaign, Patrick Queen racked up 105 tackles, nine TFL, three sacks, and one interception.
  • Tyus Bowser picked off three passes and tacked on 34 tackles, four TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended last season.

Ravens Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Daelin Hayes

OLB

Knee

Limited Participation In Practice

Tavon Young

CB

Knee

Limited Participation In Practice

Brandon Williams

DT

Neck

Limited Participation In Practice

Marquise Brown

WR

Ankle

Did Not Participate In Practice

Lamar Jackson

QB

Illness

Did Not Participate In Practice

Justin Houston

OLB

Rest

Did Not Participate In Practice

Jimmy Smith

CB

Ankle

Limited Participation In Practice

Derek Wolfe

DE

Hip

Did Not Participate In Practice

DeShon Elliott

S

Concussion

Did Not Participate In Practice

Alejandro Villanueva

OT

Undisclosed

Did Not Participate In Practice

Ronnie Stanley

OT

Ankle

Did Not Participate In Practice

Lions Impact Players

  • Jared Goff collected 3,952 passing yards (247 per game) with a 67% completion percentage last year (370-for-552), throwing for 20 touchdowns with 13 interceptions.
  • D'Andre Swift took 114 carries for 521 rushing yards a season ago (32.6 per game) and scored eight touchdowns. He also was the team's leading receiver, with 46 catches for 357 yards and two TDs through the air.
  • Last year T.J. Hockenson hauled in 67 passes for 723 yards (45.2 per game) with six touchdowns.
  • Romeo Okwara had a solid body of work a year ago, registering 10 sacks, 11 TFL and 44 tackles.
  • Jamie Collins Sr.'s 2020 campaign saw him total 101 tackles, six TFL, one sack, and one interception.
  • Last season Dean Marlowe reeled in two interceptions and added 16 tackles, two TFL, 1.5 sacks, and three passes defended.

Lions Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Kevin Strong

DE

Concussion

Full Participation In Practice

Julian Okwara

OLB

Neck

Limited Participation In Practice

Tyrell Williams

WR

Concussion

Out

D'Andre Swift

RB

Groin

Limited Participation In Practice

Kalif Raymond

WR

Thigh

Limited Participation In Practice

Romeo Okwara

OLB

Shoulder

Limited Participation In Practice

Michael Brockers

DE

Shoulder

Limited Participation In Practice

Trey Flowers

OLB

Shoulder

Did Not Participate In Practice

Jamie Collins Sr.

LB

Rest

Did Not Participate In Practice

Ravens Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/13/2021

Raiders

L 33-27

Away

9/19/2021

Chiefs

W 36-35

Home

9/26/2021

Lions

-

Away

10/3/2021

Broncos

-

Away

10/11/2021

Colts

-

Home

10/17/2021

Chargers

-

Home

Lions Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

San Francisco

L 41-33

Home

9/20/2021

Green Bay

L 35-17

Away

9/26/2021

Baltimore

-

Home

10/3/2021

Chicago

-

Away

10/10/2021

Minnesota

-

Away

10/17/2021

Cincinnati

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
26
2021

Baltimore Ravens at Detroit Lions

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

