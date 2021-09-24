The Detroit Lions (0-2) take on the Baltimore Ravens (1-1) at Ford Field on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Lions vs. Ravens
- Game Day: Sunday, September 26, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Ford Field
Baltimore and Detroit Stats
- Last year, the Ravens scored 3.1 fewer points per game (29.3) than the Lions allowed (32.4).
- The Ravens racked up 363.1 yards per game last season, 56.7 fewer yards than the 419.8 the Lions gave up per outing.
- The Ravens turned the ball over six more times (18 total) than the Lions forced a turnover (12) last year.
- The Lions put up 4.7 more points per game (23.6) than the Ravens gave up (18.9) last season.
- The Lions averaged 20.4 more yards per game (350.2) than the Ravens gave up per outing (329.8) last year.
- The Lions had 21 giveaways last season, while the Ravens had 22 takeaways.
Ravens Impact Players
- Lamar Jackson recorded 2,757 passing yards (183.8 per game) with a 64.4% completion percentage last year, while throwing for 26 touchdowns with nine interceptions. He also led his team with 1,005 rushing yards on 159 carries and seven touchdowns.
- Last season Marquise Brown reeled in 58 passes for 769 yards (48.1 per game) while scoring eight touchdowns.
- Justin Houston had an impressive body of work a year ago, collecting eight sacks, eight TFL and 25 tackles.
- In last year's campaign, Patrick Queen racked up 105 tackles, nine TFL, three sacks, and one interception.
- Tyus Bowser picked off three passes and tacked on 34 tackles, four TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended last season.
Ravens Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Daelin Hayes
OLB
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Tavon Young
CB
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Brandon Williams
DT
Neck
Limited Participation In Practice
Marquise Brown
WR
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Lamar Jackson
QB
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Justin Houston
OLB
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jimmy Smith
CB
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Derek Wolfe
DE
Hip
Did Not Participate In Practice
DeShon Elliott
S
Concussion
Did Not Participate In Practice
Alejandro Villanueva
OT
Undisclosed
Did Not Participate In Practice
Ronnie Stanley
OT
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Lions Impact Players
- Jared Goff collected 3,952 passing yards (247 per game) with a 67% completion percentage last year (370-for-552), throwing for 20 touchdowns with 13 interceptions.
- D'Andre Swift took 114 carries for 521 rushing yards a season ago (32.6 per game) and scored eight touchdowns. He also was the team's leading receiver, with 46 catches for 357 yards and two TDs through the air.
- Last year T.J. Hockenson hauled in 67 passes for 723 yards (45.2 per game) with six touchdowns.
- Romeo Okwara had a solid body of work a year ago, registering 10 sacks, 11 TFL and 44 tackles.
- Jamie Collins Sr.'s 2020 campaign saw him total 101 tackles, six TFL, one sack, and one interception.
- Last season Dean Marlowe reeled in two interceptions and added 16 tackles, two TFL, 1.5 sacks, and three passes defended.
Lions Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Kevin Strong
DE
Concussion
Full Participation In Practice
Julian Okwara
OLB
Neck
Limited Participation In Practice
Tyrell Williams
WR
Concussion
Out
D'Andre Swift
RB
Groin
Limited Participation In Practice
Kalif Raymond
WR
Thigh
Limited Participation In Practice
Romeo Okwara
OLB
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Michael Brockers
DE
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Trey Flowers
OLB
Shoulder
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jamie Collins Sr.
LB
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Ravens Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/13/2021
Raiders
L 33-27
Away
9/19/2021
Chiefs
W 36-35
Home
9/26/2021
Lions
-
Away
10/3/2021
Broncos
-
Away
10/11/2021
Colts
-
Home
10/17/2021
Chargers
-
Home
Lions Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
San Francisco
L 41-33
Home
9/20/2021
Green Bay
L 35-17
Away
9/26/2021
Baltimore
-
Home
10/3/2021
Chicago
-
Away
10/10/2021
Minnesota
-
Away
10/17/2021
Cincinnati
-
Home
