Baltimore Ravens vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

How to Watch Baltimore Ravens vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NFC North and AFC North leaders meet when the Green Bay Packers (10-3) take on the Baltimore Ravens (8-5) at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, December 19, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Ravens vs. Packers
- Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Green Bay vs. Baltimore
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Packers
-9
45
Green Bay and Baltimore Stats
- The Packers put up 3.4 more points per game (25.2) than the Ravens give up (21.8).
- The Packers rack up only 10.0 more yards per game (361.5) than the Ravens allow per contest (351.5).
- The Packers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one fewer than the Ravens have forced (11).
- The Ravens score just 2.5 more points per game (23.4) than the Packers allow (20.9).
- The Ravens collect 64.4 more yards per game (388.0) than the Packers allow (323.6).
- This year the Ravens have 20 turnovers, two fewer than the Packers have takeaways (22).
Packers Impact Players
- This season Aaron Rodgers has 3,219 passing yards (247.6 yards per game) while going 276-for-410 (67.3%) and connecting on 27 touchdowns with four interceptions.
- A.J. Dillon has run for a team-leading 614 yards (47.2 per game) and two touchdowns. He also has 261 receiving yards on 27 catches and two touchdowns.
- Davante Adams has 90 receptions for a team-high 1,204 yards (92.6 per game) and seven touchdowns.
- Preston Smith has 7.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 6.0 TFL and 26 tackles.
- De'Vondre Campbell's 114 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and two interceptions make him the team's leading tackler.
- This season Rasul Douglas leads the team with three interceptions and has added 38 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 10 passes defended.
Packers Injuries: Simon Stepaniak: Out (Knee), Jace Sternberger: Out (Concussion), Malik Taylor: Questionable (Hamstring)
Ravens Impact Players
- This year Lamar Jackson has racked up 2,882 passing yards (221.7 per game) while going 246-for-382 (64.4%) and throwing for 16 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. He has added a team-high 767 rushing yards on 133 carries with two touchdowns.
- Mark Andrews has 75 catches (109 targets) and paces his team with 926 receiving yards (71.2 per game) while scoring six touchdowns.
- Tyus Bowser has registered a team-leading 5.5 sacks, while adding 6.0 TFL and 42 tackles.
- Patrick Queen has racked up 70 tackles, 9.0 TFL, and two sacks to lead the team in tackles so far.
- This season Anthony Averett leads the team with three interceptions and has added 50 tackles and 11 passes defended.
Ravens Injuries: Kristian Welch: Out (Foot), Tramon Williams Sr.: Questionable (Thigh), Broderick Washington: Questionable (Concussion), Anthony Averett: Questionable (Ankle), Jimmy Smith: Out (Ribs), Davontae Harris: Questionable (Ankle), Calais Campbell: Questionable (Calf), Anthony Levine Sr.: Questionable (Abdomen), Luke Willson: Questionable (Hip), Marcus Peters: Questionable (Calf), Derek Wolfe: Questionable (Neck)
Regional restrictions apply.