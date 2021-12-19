Baltimore Ravens vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Oakland Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during their football game on Oct. 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Mjs Apc Packers Vs Raiders 0344 102019 Wag

The NFC North and AFC North leaders meet when the Green Bay Packers (10-3) take on the Baltimore Ravens (8-5) at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, December 19, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Ravens vs. Packers

Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Sunday, December 19, 2021 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium

Betting Information for Green Bay vs. Baltimore

Favorite Spread Total Packers -9 45

Green Bay and Baltimore Stats

The Packers put up 3.4 more points per game (25.2) than the Ravens give up (21.8).

The Packers rack up only 10.0 more yards per game (361.5) than the Ravens allow per contest (351.5).

The Packers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one fewer than the Ravens have forced (11).

The Ravens score just 2.5 more points per game (23.4) than the Packers allow (20.9).

The Ravens collect 64.4 more yards per game (388.0) than the Packers allow (323.6).

This year the Ravens have 20 turnovers, two fewer than the Packers have takeaways (22).

Packers Impact Players

This season Aaron Rodgers has 3,219 passing yards (247.6 yards per game) while going 276-for-410 (67.3%) and connecting on 27 touchdowns with four interceptions.

A.J. Dillon has run for a team-leading 614 yards (47.2 per game) and two touchdowns. He also has 261 receiving yards on 27 catches and two touchdowns.

Davante Adams has 90 receptions for a team-high 1,204 yards (92.6 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Preston Smith has 7.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 6.0 TFL and 26 tackles.

De'Vondre Campbell's 114 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and two interceptions make him the team's leading tackler.

This season Rasul Douglas leads the team with three interceptions and has added 38 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 10 passes defended.

Packers Injuries: Simon Stepaniak: Out (Knee), Jace Sternberger: Out (Concussion), Malik Taylor: Questionable (Hamstring)

Ravens Impact Players

This year Lamar Jackson has racked up 2,882 passing yards (221.7 per game) while going 246-for-382 (64.4%) and throwing for 16 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. He has added a team-high 767 rushing yards on 133 carries with two touchdowns.

Mark Andrews has 75 catches (109 targets) and paces his team with 926 receiving yards (71.2 per game) while scoring six touchdowns.

Tyus Bowser has registered a team-leading 5.5 sacks, while adding 6.0 TFL and 42 tackles.

Patrick Queen has racked up 70 tackles, 9.0 TFL, and two sacks to lead the team in tackles so far.

This season Anthony Averett leads the team with three interceptions and has added 50 tackles and 11 passes defended.

Ravens Injuries: Kristian Welch: Out (Foot), Tramon Williams Sr.: Questionable (Thigh), Broderick Washington: Questionable (Concussion), Anthony Averett: Questionable (Ankle), Jimmy Smith: Out (Ribs), Davontae Harris: Questionable (Ankle), Calais Campbell: Questionable (Calf), Anthony Levine Sr.: Questionable (Abdomen), Luke Willson: Questionable (Hip), Marcus Peters: Questionable (Calf), Derek Wolfe: Questionable (Neck)

