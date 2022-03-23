Skip to main content

How to Watch the Baltimore Ravens Online All Season Long

With just four seasons under his belt, Lamar Jackson is now the longest-tenured starting quarterback in the AFC north since Ben Roethlisberger's retirement.

The Baltimore Ravens came into last season as the best team in the AFC North on paper. They dealt with several injuries and shortcomings and finished the season with an 8-9 record. The Ravens will return a healthy Lamar Jackson and feature back JK Dobbins.

The Bengals have seemingly been building for the future over the last few years, and other AFC North teams will need to keep up. The Ravens have made a few key offseason moves that should prove significant for the organization. They signed safety Marcus Williams to a five-year, $70 million contract. Pass defense was a big issue for the Ravens last year, and this move should shore it up.

Watch the Baltimore Ravens online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was a disappointing season for the Ravens, who finished dead last in the division standings. Consistency is the most critical aspect of their play for the 2022 season. Mark Andrews proved that he is one of the best tight ends in the league, and Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was the team's only 1,000-yard receiver outside of Andrews.

The Ravens will rely heavily on Patrick Queen, who is the anchor of that defense. As they attempt to take on the rest of the AFC North, they will be running into Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals, an improved Browns team, and an always-competitive Steelers team. See if the Ravens will be able to compete for the division title, all with fuboTV.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs for a touchdown during their 20-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville Jan. 10, 2021. Titans Ravens 111
