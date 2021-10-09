Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/11/2021

Oct 3, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs with the football as Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett (57) pulls his jersey during the third quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens (3-1) head into a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts (1-3) on Monday, October 11, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium on a three-game winning streak. In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Ravens vs. Colts

Game Day: Monday, October 11, 2021

Monday, October 11, 2021 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium

Betting Information for Baltimore vs. Indianapolis

Favorite Spread Total Ravens -7 46

Baltimore and Indianapolis Stats

This year, the Ravens rack up just 2.0 more points per game (26.3) than the Colts allow (24.3).

The Ravens rack up 89.2 more yards per game (420.0) than the Colts allow per contest (330.8).

The Ravens have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Colts have forced (8).

This year the Colts put up just 2.2 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Ravens surrender (23.0).

The Colts average 32.8 fewer yards per game (326.0) than the Ravens give up (358.8).

This year the Colts have turned the ball over four times, while the Ravens have forced 4 turnovers.

Ravens Impact Players

This season Lamar Jackson has compiled 1,077 yards through the air (269.3 yards per game) while completing 60.5% of his passes, with four touchdowns and three interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 279 rushing yards on 42 attempts (plus two scores), averaging 69.8 yards per game.

Marquise Brown has been targeted 28 times and has 19 catches, leading his team with 326 yards (81.5 ypg) while scoring three touchdowns.

Jayson Oweh has 2.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 3.0 TFL and 10 tackles.

Patrick Queen has collected 27 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack to lead the team in tackles so far.

This season Anthony Averett leads the team with two interceptions and has added 17 tackles and four passes defended.

Ravens Injuries: Marquise Brown: Questionable (Knee), Nick Boyle: Questionable (Thigh), Justin Madubuike: Questionable (Knee), Lamar Jackson: Questionable (Knee), Derek Wolfe: Questionable (Not Injury Related), Chris Moore: Questionable (Thigh), Anthony Levine Sr.: Questionable (Abdomen), Broderick Washington: Questionable (Illness), Mark Andrews: Questionable (Thigh), Tyre Phillips: Doubtful (Shoulder), Marcus Peters: Questionable (Thigh), Ronnie Stanley: Questionable (Shoulder), Jimmy Smith: Questionable (Knee)

Colts Impact Players

Carson Wentz has passed for 920 yards (88-of-138), with five touchdowns and one interception (230.0 yards per game). He's also rushed 14 times for 68 yards.

Jonathan Taylor has churned out a team-high 274 rushing yards (68.5 per game) and scored one touchdown. He has tacked on 11 catches for 81 yards .

This season Michael Pittman Jr. has 23 receptions and leads the team with 279 yards (69.8 per game).

Kemoko Turay has 2.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 2.0 TFL and three tackles.

Bobby Okereke has racked up 28 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Darius Leonard has intercepted one pass to lead the team while adding 25 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and three passes defended.

Colts Injuries: Darius Leonard: Out (Groin), Anthony Walker: Questionable (Ankle), Anthony Castonzo: Out (Rib)

