Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

September 17, 2021
How to Watch Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) reacts against the Las Vegas Raiders during Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) visit the Baltimore Ravens (0-1) at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, September 19, 2021. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Ravens vs. Chiefs

Betting Information for Kansas City vs. Baltimore

Chiefs vs Ravens Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Chiefs

-3.5

54.5

Kansas City and Baltimore Stats

  • The Chiefs scored 10.7 more points per game (29.6) than the Ravens surrendered (18.9) last season.
  • The Chiefs racked up 86.0 more yards per game (415.8) than the Ravens gave up per outing (329.8) last year.
  • The Chiefs turned the ball over 16 times last season, six fewer than the Ravens forced turnovers (22).
  • The Ravens racked up 6.7 more points per game (29.3) than the Chiefs surrendered (22.6) last season.
  • The Ravens racked up 363.1 yards per game last season, just 4.8 more than the 358.3 the Chiefs gave up per outing.
  • Last year the Ravens had 18 turnovers, four fewer than the Chiefs had takeaways (22).

Chiefs Impact Players

  • Patrick Mahomes II racked up 4,740 passing yards (296.3 per game) with a 66.3% completion percentage last year, while throwing for 38 touchdowns with six interceptions. He tacked on 308 rushing yards on 62 carries with two touchdowns.
  • A season ago Clyde Edwards-Helaire racked up 803 rushing yards (50.2 per game) and scored four touchdowns. He tacked on 36 catches for 297 yards and one receiving touchdown.
  • Last year Travis Kelce grabbed 105 passes for 1,416 yards (88.5 per game) and scored 11 touchdowns.
  • Chris Jones boasted an impressive stat line of 7.5 sacks, 3.0 TFL and 36 tackles last year.
  • In last year's campaign, Daniel Sorensen racked up 91 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and three interceptions.
  • Tyrann Mathieu intercepted six passes and tacked on 62 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and nine passes defended last season.

Ravens Impact Players

  • Lamar Jackson threw for 2,757 yards while completing 64.4% of his passes (242-of-376), with 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions last year (183.8 yards per game). He also carried the ball 159 times for 1,005 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 67.0 yards per game.
  • Last season Marquise Brown was targeted 100 times and recorded 58 catches for 769 yards (48.1 ypg) with eight touchdowns.
  • Justin Houston put together an impressive stat line of 8.0 sacks, 8.0 TFL and 25 tackles.
  • Patrick Queen's 2020 campaign saw him total 105 tackles, 9.0 TFL, three sacks, and one interception.
  • Last season Tyus Bowser grabbed three interceptions and added 34 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended.

How To Watch

Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

